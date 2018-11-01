Fundamentals of Complementary, Alternative, and Integrative Medicine - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323510813, 9780323545969

Fundamentals of Complementary, Alternative, and Integrative Medicine

6th Edition

Authors: Marc Micozzi
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323510813
eBook ISBN: 9780323545969
eBook ISBN: 9780323510820
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st November 2018
Page Count: 736
Description

Get a solid, global foundation of the therapies and evidence-based clinical applications of CAI. Fundamentals of Complementary, Alternative, and Integrative Medicine, 6th Edition is filled with the most up-to-date information on scientific theory and research of holistic medicine from experts around the world. The 6th edition of this acclaimed text includes all new content on quantum biology and biofields in health and nursing, integrative mental health care, and homeopathic medicine. Its wide range of topics explores therapies most commonly seen in the U.S., such as energy medicine, mind-body therapies, and reflexology along with traditional medicine and practices from around the world. With detailed coverage of historic and contemporary applications, this text is a solid resource for all practitioners in the medical, health, and science fields!

Key Features

  • Coverage of CAI therapies and systems includes those most commonly encountered or growing in popularity, so you can carefully evaluate each treatment.
  • An evidence-based approach focuses on treatments best supported by clinical trials and scientific evidence.
  • Observations from mechanisms of action to evidence of clinical efficacy answers questions of how, why, and when CAM therapies work.
  • A unique synthesis of information, including historical usage, cultural and social analysis, current basic science theory and research, and a wide range of clinical investigations and observations, makes this text a focused, authoritative resource.
  • Global coverage includes discussions of traditional healing arts from Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas.
  • Clinical guides for selecting therapies, and new advances for matching the appropriate therapy to the individual patient, enables you to offer and/or recommend individualized patient care.
  • Expert contributors include well-known writers such as Kevin Ergil, Patch Adams, Joseph Pizzorno, and Marc Micozzi.
  • A unique history of CAI　traces CAM therapies from their beginnings to present day practices.
  • Suggested readings and references on the companion website list the best resources for further research and study.

Table of Contents

Section One: Complementary/Alternative Medicine in Healthcare

1. Characteristics of Complementary and Alternative Medicine and Contemporary Healthcare                              

2.   Translation from Conventional Medicine   

3.  Issues and Problems in Integrative Medicine    

4. CAM in Social Work, Community and Environment

Section Two:  Fundamental Sciences

5 Quantum Biology & Biofields in Health and Healing

6.. Energy Medicine   

7.  Quantum Botany, Plant Ecology and Systems Theory                          

8.    Neurohumoral Physiology and Pyschoneuroimmunology          

9. Mind-Body Physiology and Placebo Effects

Section Three: Mind Body Medicine

10.   Western Foundations of Mind-Body, Mindfulness, and Meditation

11.  Mind-Body Therapies Part 1: 
Stress Reduction, Relaxation, Mindfulness and Meditation Practices

12. Mind-Body Therapies Part 2:
Hypnosis, Biofeedback, Guided Imagery, Mental Healing, and Psychometrics
 
13. Prayer, Religion, Intentionality, and Spirituality

14. Humor, Laughter and Wellness                                                       

15. Integrative Mental Healthcare

SECTION FOUR. BODYWORK and MANUAL THERAPIES

16. Massage and Manual Therapies: Principles of Bodywork and Manual Healing
   
17. Bodywork, Healing Touch and Touch Therapies     

18. Chiropractic and Spinal Manual Therapy                                              

19. Reflexology                                                 

20. Yoga: Postures ,Breathing and Meditation 
         
Section Five:  Western Electromagnetic, Natural, Nutritional, and Plant-Based Therapies

21. Western Origins of Natural Medicines, Nature Cure, Osteopathy, and Naturopathy                                 

22. Contemporary Naturopathic Medicine

23.   Electromagnetic Therapies Part 1:, Light and Phototherapy

24. Electromagnetic Therapies Part 2: Electricity and Magnetism

25.  Homeopathic Medicine
                                    
26. Western Herbalism and Ethnobotany                                      
      
27.  Plant Essential Oils & Aromatherapy
        
28. Food & Agriculture, Diet & Nutrition, and Water & Hydration

29. Nutrients and Diet Therapies 

Section Six: Traditional World Medical Systems Part 1: East and Southeast Asia

30.   Social and Cultural Factors in Medicine: East and West    

31. Ethnomedicine, Shamanism and Cultural Origins

32. Traditional Medicine of China & East Asia                                           

33. Classical Acupuncture

34. Southeast Asia:  Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Burma and Thailand

Section Seven:  Traditional World Medical Systems Part 2: Middle Asia
 
35.  Tibetan Medicine
 
36. Traditional Medicines of India and Nepal: Ayur Veda & Siddha

37. Unani Medicine: Greco-Roman, Persian and Moslem Traditions                                         

38. Sufism & Healing in the Middle East

Section Eight: Traditional World
Medical Systems Part 3:
Africa, Americas & the Pacific

39.  Magico-Religious Traditions and Contemporary Shamanism

40.  African Healing and Becoming a Traditional Healer

41. Native North American Medicine  & Medicinal Plants
           
42. Latin American Medicine, and Curanderismo                  
43.  Hawaii, South Pacific & Philippine Islands; Alaska & Pacific Northwest
44. Modern Asia, Africa, Americas and the Pacific

About the Author

Marc Micozzi

Affiliations and Expertise

Adjunct Professor, Department of Physiology and Biophysics, Georgetown University School of Medicine, Washington, DC; Former Director, Center for Integrative Medicine, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia, PA; former Executive Director of the College of Physicians of Philadelphia

