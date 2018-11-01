Fundamentals of Complementary, Alternative, and Integrative Medicine
6th Edition
Description
Get a solid, global foundation of the therapies and evidence-based clinical applications of CAI. Fundamentals of Complementary, Alternative, and Integrative Medicine, 6th Edition is filled with the most up-to-date information on scientific theory and research of holistic medicine from experts around the world. The 6th edition of this acclaimed text includes all new content on quantum biology and biofields in health and nursing, integrative mental health care, and homeopathic medicine. Its wide range of topics explores therapies most commonly seen in the U.S., such as energy medicine, mind-body therapies, and reflexology along with traditional medicine and practices from around the world. With detailed coverage of historic and contemporary applications, this text is a solid resource for all practitioners in the medical, health, and science fields!
Key Features
- Coverage of CAI therapies and systems includes those most commonly encountered or growing in popularity, so you can carefully evaluate each treatment.
- An evidence-based approach focuses on treatments best supported by clinical trials and scientific evidence.
- Observations from mechanisms of action to evidence of clinical efficacy answers questions of how, why, and when CAM therapies work.
- A unique synthesis of information, including historical usage, cultural and social analysis, current basic science theory and research, and a wide range of clinical investigations and observations, makes this text a focused, authoritative resource.
- Global coverage includes discussions of traditional healing arts from Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas.
- Clinical guides for selecting therapies, and new advances for matching the appropriate therapy to the individual patient, enables you to offer and/or recommend individualized patient care.
- Expert contributors include well-known writers such as Kevin Ergil, Patch Adams, Joseph Pizzorno, and Marc Micozzi.
- A unique history of CAI traces CAM therapies from their beginnings to present day practices.
- Suggested readings and references on the companion website list the best resources for further research and study.
Table of Contents
Section One: Complementary/Alternative Medicine in Healthcare
1. Characteristics of Complementary and Alternative Medicine and Contemporary Healthcare
2. Translation from Conventional Medicine
3. Issues and Problems in Integrative Medicine
4. CAM in Social Work, Community and Environment
Section Two: Fundamental Sciences
5 Quantum Biology & Biofields in Health and Healing
6.. Energy Medicine
7. Quantum Botany, Plant Ecology and Systems Theory
8. Neurohumoral Physiology and Pyschoneuroimmunology
9. Mind-Body Physiology and Placebo Effects
Section Three: Mind Body Medicine
10. Western Foundations of Mind-Body, Mindfulness, and Meditation
11. Mind-Body Therapies Part 1:
Stress Reduction, Relaxation, Mindfulness and Meditation Practices
12. Mind-Body Therapies Part 2:
Hypnosis, Biofeedback, Guided Imagery, Mental Healing, and Psychometrics
13. Prayer, Religion, Intentionality, and Spirituality
14. Humor, Laughter and Wellness
15. Integrative Mental Healthcare
SECTION FOUR. BODYWORK and MANUAL THERAPIES
16. Massage and Manual Therapies: Principles of Bodywork and Manual Healing
17. Bodywork, Healing Touch and Touch Therapies
18. Chiropractic and Spinal Manual Therapy
19. Reflexology
20. Yoga: Postures ,Breathing and Meditation
Section Five: Western Electromagnetic, Natural, Nutritional, and Plant-Based Therapies
21. Western Origins of Natural Medicines, Nature Cure, Osteopathy, and Naturopathy
22. Contemporary Naturopathic Medicine
23. Electromagnetic Therapies Part 1:, Light and Phototherapy
24. Electromagnetic Therapies Part 2: Electricity and Magnetism
25. Homeopathic Medicine
26. Western Herbalism and Ethnobotany
27. Plant Essential Oils & Aromatherapy
28. Food & Agriculture, Diet & Nutrition, and Water & Hydration
29. Nutrients and Diet Therapies
Section Six: Traditional World Medical Systems Part 1: East and Southeast Asia
30. Social and Cultural Factors in Medicine: East and West
31. Ethnomedicine, Shamanism and Cultural Origins
32. Traditional Medicine of China & East Asia
33. Classical Acupuncture
34. Southeast Asia: Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Burma and Thailand
Section Seven: Traditional World Medical Systems Part 2: Middle Asia
35. Tibetan Medicine
36. Traditional Medicines of India and Nepal: Ayur Veda & Siddha
37. Unani Medicine: Greco-Roman, Persian and Moslem Traditions
38. Sufism & Healing in the Middle East
Section Eight: Traditional World
Medical Systems Part 3:
Africa, Americas & the Pacific
39. Magico-Religious Traditions and Contemporary Shamanism
40. African Healing and Becoming a Traditional Healer
41. Native North American Medicine & Medicinal Plants
42. Latin American Medicine, and Curanderismo
43. Hawaii, South Pacific & Philippine Islands; Alaska & Pacific Northwest
44. Modern Asia, Africa, Americas and the Pacific
Details
- No. of pages:
- 736
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2019
- Published:
- 1st November 2018
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323510813
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323545969
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323510820
About the Author
Marc Micozzi
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Professor, Department of Physiology and Biophysics, Georgetown University School of Medicine, Washington, DC; Former Director, Center for Integrative Medicine, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia, PA; former Executive Director of the College of Physicians of Philadelphia