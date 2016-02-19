Fundamentals of Colitis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080268613, 9781483138831

Fundamentals of Colitis

1st Edition

Pergamon International Library of Science, Technology, Engineering and Social Studies

Authors: S. J. M. Goulston V. J. McGovern
eBook ISBN: 9781483138831
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 146
Description

Fundamentals of Colitis covers the basic facts of several forms of colitis and the correlation between the clinical manifestations and the underlying pathological changes. This book is composed of eight chapters that specifically consider the infective forms of colitis, since these disorders can mimic other more serious disorders, both inflammatory and neoplastic.

Each chapter discusses the clinical features, diagnosis, blood culture, antibodies, sigmoidoscopy, rectal biopsy, and treatment of specific form of colitis. The opening chapter focuses on colitis of infective origin, including Salmonella, Campylobacter, tuberculous, necrotizing, amoebic, and schistosome colitis. The remaining chapters examine colitis of non-infective origin, such as ulcerative, pseudomembranous, ischemic, radiation, carcinoma, and non-specific colitis, as well as Crohn's disease.

This book is of value to doctors, clinicians, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Chapter 1. Colitis of Infective Origin

(a) Salmonella Colitis

(b) Shigella Dysentery

(c) Neisserian Proctitis

(d) Campylobacter Colitis

(e) Tuberculous Colitis

(f) Necrotizing Colitis (Clostridium Welchii Type C)

(g) Amoebic Colitis

(h) Lymphogranuloma Venereum

(i) Schistosome Colitis

(j) Miscellaneous Infections

Chapter 2. Ulcerative Colitis

Chapter 3. Crohn's Disease

Chapter 4. Pseudomembranous Colitis

Chapter 5. Ischaemic Colitis

Chapter 6. Radiation Colitis

Chapter 7. Carcinoma Colitis

Chapter 8. Non-specific Colitis

Index


About the Author

S. J. M. Goulston

V. J. McGovern

