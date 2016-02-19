Fundamentals of Colitis
1st Edition
Pergamon International Library of Science, Technology, Engineering and Social Studies
Description
Fundamentals of Colitis covers the basic facts of several forms of colitis and the correlation between the clinical manifestations and the underlying pathological changes. This book is composed of eight chapters that specifically consider the infective forms of colitis, since these disorders can mimic other more serious disorders, both inflammatory and neoplastic.
Each chapter discusses the clinical features, diagnosis, blood culture, antibodies, sigmoidoscopy, rectal biopsy, and treatment of specific form of colitis. The opening chapter focuses on colitis of infective origin, including Salmonella, Campylobacter, tuberculous, necrotizing, amoebic, and schistosome colitis. The remaining chapters examine colitis of non-infective origin, such as ulcerative, pseudomembranous, ischemic, radiation, carcinoma, and non-specific colitis, as well as Crohn's disease.
This book is of value to doctors, clinicians, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Chapter 1. Colitis of Infective Origin
(a) Salmonella Colitis
(b) Shigella Dysentery
(c) Neisserian Proctitis
(d) Campylobacter Colitis
(e) Tuberculous Colitis
(f) Necrotizing Colitis (Clostridium Welchii Type C)
(g) Amoebic Colitis
(h) Lymphogranuloma Venereum
(i) Schistosome Colitis
(j) Miscellaneous Infections
Chapter 2. Ulcerative Colitis
Chapter 3. Crohn's Disease
Chapter 4. Pseudomembranous Colitis
Chapter 5. Ischaemic Colitis
Chapter 6. Radiation Colitis
Chapter 7. Carcinoma Colitis
Chapter 8. Non-specific Colitis
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 146
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483138831