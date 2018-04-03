Fundamentals of Cognitive Neuroscience - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128038130, 9780128038390

Fundamentals of Cognitive Neuroscience

2nd Edition

A Beginner's Guide

Authors: Nicole Gage Bernard Baars
eBook ISBN: 9780128038390
Paperback ISBN: 9780128038130
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 3rd April 2018
Page Count: 564
Description

Fundamentals of Cognitive Neuroscience: A Beginner's Guide, Second Edition, is a comprehensive, yet accessible, beginner’s guide on cognitive neuroscience. This text takes a distinctive, commonsense approach to help newcomers easily learn the basics of how the brain functions when we learn, act, feel, speak and socialize. This updated edition includes contents and features that are both academically rigorous and engaging, including a step-by-step introduction to the visible brain, colorful brain illustrations, and new chapters on emerging topics in cognition research, including emotion, sleep and disorders of consciousness, and discussions of novel findings that highlight cognitive neuroscience’s practical applications.

Written by two leading experts in the field and thoroughly updated, this book remains an indispensable introduction to the study of cognition.

Key Features

  • Winner of a 2019 Textbook Excellence Award (College) (Texty) from the Textbook and Academic Authors Association
  • Presents an easy-to-read introduction to mind-brain science based on a simple functional diagram linked to specific brain functions
  • Provides new, up-to-date, colorful brain images directly from research labs
  • Contains "In the News" boxes that describe the newest research and augment foundational content
  • Includes both a student and instructor website with basic terms and definitions, chapter guides, study questions, drawing exercises, downloadable lecture slides, test bank, flashcards, sample syllabi and links to multimedia resources

Readership

Advanced undergraduate/lower-level graduate students in neuroscience, psychology, and related disciplines in which cognitive neuroscience is taught

Table of Contents

1. A framework for mind and brain
2. The Brain
3. Observing the Brain
4. The Art of Seeing
5. Sound, Speech, and Music Perception
6. Language and Thought
7. Learning and Remembering
8. Attention and Consciousness
9. Decisions, Goals, and Actions
10. Humans are Social Beings
11. Feelings
12. Sleep and levels of consciousness
13. Disorders of Consciousness
14. Growing Up

Details

No. of pages:
564
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128038390
Paperback ISBN:
9780128038130

About the Author

Nicole Gage

Nicole Gage

Dr. Gage is a researcher at the University of California, Irvine, and the director of UCI’s Cognitive Neuroscience of Language Laboratory. She actively teaches in the area of consciousness and cognition and is the coauthor, with Bernard Baars, of our highly successful graduate-level cognitive neuroscience textbook on which Fundamentals of Cognitive Neuroscience is based.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Researcher, Department of Cognitive Sciences, University of California, Irvine, USA

Bernard Baars

Dr. Baars is a former senior fellow at the Neurosciences Institute in La Jolla, California, and a worldwide leader in the study of cognitive architecture and consciousness. He cofounded both the Association for the Scientific Study of Consciousness and the Academic Press journal Consciousness & Cognition.

Affiliations and Expertise

Affiliated Fellow, Theoretical Neurobiology, The Neurosciences Institute, La Jolla, California, USA

Awards

Winner of a 2019 Textbook Excellence Award (College) (Texty) from the Textbook and Academic Authors Association

