Fundamentals of Chiropractic

This textbook introduces and explains basic chiropractic philosophy and history, principles, and applications in practice. In addition to covering chiropractic care techniques, it also discusses anatomy, biomechanics, and physiology, as well as spinal analysis and diagnostic procedures. Key scientific and philosophical issues within the chiropractic community are addressed. Clearly presented material in an easy-to-follow format defines unfamiliar terms, explains and illustrates concepts, and reinforces ideas through review and critical thinking questions. The book's broad scope and discussions of diverse topics make it ideal for students or anyone in the chiropractic community.