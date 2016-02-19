Fundamentals of Chemistry, Fourth Edition covers the fundamentals of chemistry. The book describes the formation of ionic and covalent bonds; the Lewis theory of bonding; resonance; and the shape of molecules. The book then discusses the theory and some applications of the four kinds of spectroscopy: ultraviolet, infrared, nuclear (proton) magnetic resonance, and mass. Topics that combine environmental significance with descriptive chemistry, including atmospheric pollution from automobile exhaust; the metallurgy of iron and aluminum; corrosion; reactions involving ozone in the upper atmosphere; and the methods of controlling the pollution of air and water, are also considered. Chemists and students taking courses related to chemistry and environmental chemistry will find the book invaluable.