Fundamentals of Chemistry
4th Edition
Description
Fundamentals of Chemistry, Fourth Edition covers the fundamentals of chemistry. The book describes the formation of ionic and covalent bonds; the Lewis theory of bonding; resonance; and the shape of molecules. The book then discusses the theory and some applications of the four kinds of spectroscopy: ultraviolet, infrared, nuclear (proton) magnetic resonance, and mass. Topics that combine environmental significance with descriptive chemistry, including atmospheric pollution from automobile exhaust; the metallurgy of iron and aluminum; corrosion; reactions involving ozone in the upper atmosphere; and the methods of controlling the pollution of air and water, are also considered. Chemists and students taking courses related to chemistry and environmental chemistry will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Front Cover
Fundamentals Of Chemistry
Copyright Page
9.2 Lewis Theory Of Bonding
9.3 Ionic Bond
9.4 Formation Of Ionic Solids
9.11 Properties Of Covalent Bonds
9.12 Resonance
9.13 Shapes Of Molecules
Key Terms
Objectives
Chapter 24. Radiation And Matter
24.1 Molecular Energies
24.2 General Features Of Spectra
24.3 Electronic Excitation; Ultraviolet (uv) Spectroscopy
24.4 Vibrational Excitation; Infrared Spectroscopy
24.5 Nuclear Spin Excitation; nmr Spectroscopy
24.6 Radiation Chemistry And Photochemistry
24.7 Mass Spectral Analysis
Key Terms
Objectives
Additional Problems
Chapter 25. Environmental Chemistry
25.1 Geochemical Cycles
25.2 The Oxygen-Carbon Cycle
25.3 The Nitrogen Cycle
25.4 Environmental Degradation
25.5 Environmental Pollution
Details
- No. of pages:
- 56
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483213705