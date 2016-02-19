Fundamentals of Chemistry - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780030031298, 9781483213705

Fundamentals of Chemistry

4th Edition

Authors: Frank Brescia John Arents Herbert Meislich
eBook ISBN: 9781483213705
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 56
Description

Fundamentals of Chemistry, Fourth Edition covers the fundamentals of chemistry. The book describes the formation of ionic and covalent bonds; the Lewis theory of bonding; resonance; and the shape of molecules. The book then discusses the theory and some applications of the four kinds of spectroscopy: ultraviolet, infrared, nuclear (proton) magnetic resonance, and mass. Topics that combine environmental significance with descriptive chemistry, including atmospheric pollution from automobile exhaust; the metallurgy of iron and aluminum; corrosion; reactions involving ozone in the upper atmosphere; and the methods of controlling the pollution of air and water, are also considered. Chemists and students taking courses related to chemistry and environmental chemistry will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Front Cover

Fundamentals Of Chemistry

Copyright Page

9.2 Lewis Theory Of Bonding

9.3 Ionic Bond

9.4 Formation Of Ionic Solids

9.11 Properties Of Covalent Bonds

9.12 Resonance

9.13 Shapes Of Molecules

Key Terms

Objectives

Chapter 24. Radiation And Matter

24.1 Molecular Energies

24.2 General Features Of Spectra

24.3 Electronic Excitation; Ultraviolet (uv) Spectroscopy

24.4 Vibrational Excitation; Infrared Spectroscopy

24.5 Nuclear Spin Excitation; nmr Spectroscopy

24.6 Radiation Chemistry And Photochemistry

24.7 Mass Spectral Analysis

Key Terms

Objectives

Additional Problems

Chapter 25. Environmental Chemistry

25.1 Geochemical Cycles

25.2 The Oxygen-Carbon Cycle

25.3 The Nitrogen Cycle

25.4 Environmental Degradation

25.5 Environmental Pollution






