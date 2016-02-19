Fundamentals of Chemistry Laboratory Studies
1st Edition
Description
Fundamentals of Chemistry: Laboratory Studies focuses on the techniques involved in chemical laboratory operations. Divided into 13 parts, the manual gives information on weights and measures; the different states of matter; atomic and molecular weights; and electron charge. Giving support to these discussions are experiments that show the changes in weight and electron charge of metals, gases, and other materials when exposed to different conditions. The text also looks at experiments on the gravimetric and volumetric stoichiometry of chlorides, sulfates, acids, antimony, and oxalates. The manual also highlights studies conducted on potassium nitrate and chlorate, oxygen, hydrogen, and polymers. The guidebook ends with discussions on molecular geometry, kinetics, and chemical equilibrium. Experiments and illustrations of chemical reactions are presented. Taking into consideration the value of data presented, the manual is a great find for readers wanting to introduce an organized system in conducting laboratory experiments.
Table of Contents
Preface
To the Student
Common Laboratory Equipment (Plates I-VII)
Chemical Laboratory Methods
Common Valences of Some Elements and Radicals
General Information
Experiments
Manipulation, Weights, and Measures
1 Glass Working
2 Weight and Density Measurements
3 Calibration of Weights, Balance, and Volumetric Ware
States of Matter
4 Pressure-Volume Relation in Gases at Constant Temperature
5 Change of State; Accuracy of Thermometer
6 Properties of the Colloidal State
Atomic and Molecular Weights
7 The Determination of the Density of Oxygen
8 Atomic Weight of a Metal from Its Specific Heat
9 Molecular Weight Determination (Dumas Method)
10 Molecular Weight Determination from Freezing Point Data
Electronic Charge and Radiochemistry
11 Determination of the Charge of an Electron
12 Radiochemistry
Stoichiometry—Gravimetric
13 Gravimetric Determination of a Chloride
14 Gravimetric Determination of a Sulfate
15 Reaction between Magnesium and an Acid
16 The Conversion of a Carbonate to a Chloride
17 Formula of a Hydrate
18 Weight Composition of a Silver Halide
Stoichiometry—Volumetric
19 Titration Analysis of Acid Solutions
20 Oxidation-Reduction Titration; Analysis of an Oxalate
21 Iodometry
22 Iodometry; Determination of Antimony
23 Ion Exchange; Determination of the Concentration of an Anion
24 Colorimetry; Determination of Manganese
25 The Equivalent Weights of Phosphoric Acid
26 Oxidation-Reduction Titration; Analysis of Commercial Hydrogen Peroxide and Fe2+ Solutions
27 Oxidation-Reduction Titration; Analysis of a Commercial Bleaching Solution
Thermochemistry
28 Thermochemical Equations; Hess's Law
Preparations and Syntheses
29 Preparation of Potassium Nitrate
30 Preparation of Potassium Chlorate
31 Preparation and Structure of Coordination Complexes
32 Preparation and Reactions of Oxygen
33 Preparation and Ignition of Hydrogen
34 Demonstration of the Presence of Nitrogen in Air
35 Preparation and Reactions of Sodium Bicarbonate and Sodium Carbonate
36 Preparation of Polymers
37 Synthesis of Aspirin
38 Preparation of Ethyl Alcohol
Molecular Geometry
39 Molecular Geometry; Structural Organic Chemistry
40 Molecular Symmetry
Kinetics
41 Determination of the Rate Law for a Reaction; Catalysis
42 Effect of Concentration, Surface Area, and Catalyst on Rate of Reaction
43 Effect of Temperature on Rate of Reaction
Chemical Equilibrium
44 Chemical Equilibrium; Effects of Changing Composition
45 Chemical Equilibrium; Determination of an Equilibrium Constant
46 Determination of an Equilibrium Constant
47 Chemical Equilibrium
48 Solubility
49 Properties of Electrolytic and Nonelectrolytic Solutions
50 Conductance of Solutions
51 pH, Indicators, and Hydrolysis
52 Efficiency of Electrolytic Processes
Qualitative Analysis
53 Preliminary Experiments with Cations
54 Qualitative Cation Analysis; Known and Unknown (6 Cations)
55a Qualitative Analysis—Semimicro Methods; Apparatus and Use
55b Experiments Preliminary to Experiment
56 Qualitative Cation Analysis; Unknown (15 Cations)
57 Design of a Scheme of Analysis
58 Anion Analysis; Known and Unknown (10 Anions)
59 Analysis of a Simple Substance
Vapor Pressure of Water
Five-Place Log Table
Graph Paper
International Atomic Weights
Periodic Table
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323155748