Fundamentals of Chemistry: Laboratory Studies focuses on the techniques involved in chemical laboratory operations. Divided into 13 parts, the manual gives information on weights and measures; the different states of matter; atomic and molecular weights; and electron charge. Giving support to these discussions are experiments that show the changes in weight and electron charge of metals, gases, and other materials when exposed to different conditions. The text also looks at experiments on the gravimetric and volumetric stoichiometry of chlorides, sulfates, acids, antimony, and oxalates. The manual also highlights studies conducted on potassium nitrate and chlorate, oxygen, hydrogen, and polymers. The guidebook ends with discussions on molecular geometry, kinetics, and chemical equilibrium. Experiments and illustrations of chemical reactions are presented. Taking into consideration the value of data presented, the manual is a great find for readers wanting to introduce an organized system in conducting laboratory experiments.

Table of Contents



Preface

To the Student

Common Laboratory Equipment (Plates I-VII)

Chemical Laboratory Methods

Common Valences of Some Elements and Radicals

General Information

Experiments

Manipulation, Weights, and Measures

1 Glass Working

2 Weight and Density Measurements

3 Calibration of Weights, Balance, and Volumetric Ware

States of Matter

4 Pressure-Volume Relation in Gases at Constant Temperature

5 Change of State; Accuracy of Thermometer

6 Properties of the Colloidal State

Atomic and Molecular Weights

7 The Determination of the Density of Oxygen

8 Atomic Weight of a Metal from Its Specific Heat

9 Molecular Weight Determination (Dumas Method)

10 Molecular Weight Determination from Freezing Point Data

Electronic Charge and Radiochemistry

11 Determination of the Charge of an Electron

12 Radiochemistry

Stoichiometry—Gravimetric

13 Gravimetric Determination of a Chloride

14 Gravimetric Determination of a Sulfate

15 Reaction between Magnesium and an Acid

16 The Conversion of a Carbonate to a Chloride

17 Formula of a Hydrate

18 Weight Composition of a Silver Halide

Stoichiometry—Volumetric

19 Titration Analysis of Acid Solutions

20 Oxidation-Reduction Titration; Analysis of an Oxalate

21 Iodometry

22 Iodometry; Determination of Antimony

23 Ion Exchange; Determination of the Concentration of an Anion

24 Colorimetry; Determination of Manganese

25 The Equivalent Weights of Phosphoric Acid

26 Oxidation-Reduction Titration; Analysis of Commercial Hydrogen Peroxide and Fe2+ Solutions

27 Oxidation-Reduction Titration; Analysis of a Commercial Bleaching Solution

Thermochemistry

28 Thermochemical Equations; Hess's Law

Preparations and Syntheses

29 Preparation of Potassium Nitrate

30 Preparation of Potassium Chlorate

31 Preparation and Structure of Coordination Complexes

32 Preparation and Reactions of Oxygen

33 Preparation and Ignition of Hydrogen

34 Demonstration of the Presence of Nitrogen in Air

35 Preparation and Reactions of Sodium Bicarbonate and Sodium Carbonate

36 Preparation of Polymers

37 Synthesis of Aspirin

38 Preparation of Ethyl Alcohol

Molecular Geometry

39 Molecular Geometry; Structural Organic Chemistry

40 Molecular Symmetry

Kinetics

41 Determination of the Rate Law for a Reaction; Catalysis

42 Effect of Concentration, Surface Area, and Catalyst on Rate of Reaction

43 Effect of Temperature on Rate of Reaction

Chemical Equilibrium

44 Chemical Equilibrium; Effects of Changing Composition

45 Chemical Equilibrium; Determination of an Equilibrium Constant

46 Determination of an Equilibrium Constant

47 Chemical Equilibrium

48 Solubility

49 Properties of Electrolytic and Nonelectrolytic Solutions

50 Conductance of Solutions

51 pH, Indicators, and Hydrolysis

52 Efficiency of Electrolytic Processes

Qualitative Analysis

53 Preliminary Experiments with Cations

54 Qualitative Cation Analysis; Known and Unknown (6 Cations)

55a Qualitative Analysis—Semimicro Methods; Apparatus and Use

55b Experiments Preliminary to Experiment

56 Qualitative Cation Analysis; Unknown (15 Cations)

57 Design of a Scheme of Analysis

58 Anion Analysis; Known and Unknown (10 Anions)

59 Analysis of a Simple Substance

Vapor Pressure of Water

Five-Place Log Table

Graph Paper

International Atomic Weights

Periodic Table