Fundamentals of Chemistry: A Modern Introduction (1966)

Fundamentals of Chemistry: A Modern Introduction focuses on the formulas, processes, and methodologies used in the study of chemistry. The book first looks at general and historical remarks, definitions of chemical terms, and the classification of matter and states of aggregation. The text then discusses gases. Ideal gases; pressure of a gas confined by a liquid; Avogadro's Law; and Graham's Law are described. The book also discusses aggregated states of matter, atoms and molecules, chemical equations and arithmetic, thermochemistry, and chemical periodicity. The text also highlights the electronic structures of atoms. Quantization of electricity; spectra of elements; quantization of the energy of an electron associated with nucleus; the Rutherford-Bohr nuclear theory; hydrogen atom; and representation of the shapes of atomic orbitals are explained. The text also highlights the types of chemical bonds, hydrocarbons and their derivatives, intermolecular forces, solutions, and chemical equilibrium. The book focuses as well on ionic solutions, galvanic cells, and acids and bases. It also discusses the structure and basicity of hydrides and oxides. The reactivity of hydrides; charge of dispersal and basicity; effect of anionic charge; inductive effect and basicity; and preparation of acids are described. The book is a good source of information for readers wanting to study chemistry.
Table of Contents
Preface
1: Introduction
1.1 General and Historical Remarks
1.2 Definitions of Some Chemical Terms
1.3 The Classification of Matter; States of Aggregation
Problems
2: Gases
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Ideal Gases
2.3 The Law of Charles and Gay-Lussac; Absolute Temperature; V ∞ T, or V = Constant X T
2.4 Boyle's Law; V ∞ 1/F , Or Pv = Constant
2.5 Dalton's Law of Partial Pressures; P ∞ Ν; Ρ = Constant X N; PT = P1 + P2 + . . .
2.6 The Pressure of a Gas Confined by a Liquid
2.7 Avogadro's Law; V ∞ N; V = Constant X N
2.8 Graham's Law; U ∞ L/√m; u = Constant/√m
2.9 The Ideal Gas Law; The Mole; Gas Densities; PV = nRT
2.10 Deviations from Ideal Behavior
Problems
Additional Problems
3: Aggregated States of Matter
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Solids; Methods of Investigation
3.3 The Space Lattice; The Unit Cell
3.4 The Tetrahedron; The Octahedron
3.5 Real Crystals; Crystal Habits; Lattice Defects
3.6 Liquids; Glasses
3.7 Viscosity; Fluidity; Surface Tension; Wetting; Capillarity
3.8 Changes of State
3.9 Spontaneous Change; Entropy
3.10 Liquid-Gas Interconversion; Vapor Pressure
3.11 The Vapor Pressure of Water; Humidity
3.12 Critical Constants
3.13 Boiling
3.14 Melting Point; Freezing Point; Warming and Cooling Curves
3.15 The Phase Diagram
3.16 Colloid.; Adsorbents
Problems
Additional Problems
4: Atoms and Molecules
4.1 The Law of Conservation of Matter
4.2 The Law of Definite Proportions
4.3 The Atomic Theory
4.4 The Law of Multiple Proportions
4.5 The Law of Combining Volumes; The Avogadro Hypothesis
4.6 Molecular Weights of Gases
4.7 Atomic Weights from Molecular Weights; The Cannizzaro Method
4.8 Atomic Weights from Specific Heats; The Method of Petit and Dulong
4.9 Molecular Formulas
4.10 Empirical Formulas; Ionic Solids
4.11 More Accurate Atomic Weights
4.12 Mass Spectroscopy
4.13 Inertial and Gravitational Mass
Problems
Additional Problems
5: Chemical Equations and Chemical Arithmetic
5.1 Formulas and Valence
5.2 Nomenclature
5.3 Chemical Equations
5.4 Quantitative Information from Chemical Equations
5.5 Percent Yield
Problems
Additional Problems
6: Thermochemistry; The First Law of Thermodynamics
6.1 Thermochemistry
6.2 Hess's Law
6.3 Bond Dissociation Energy
6.4 The Interconvertibility of Matter and Energy
6.5 The First Law of Thermodynamics
Problems
Additional Problems
7: Chemical Periodicity
7.1 Before Mendeleev
7.2 Mendeleev; Meyer
7.3 The Periodic Law and The Periodic Table
7.4 The Periodicity of Valence
7.5 The Periodicity of Chemical Properties
Problems
8: Electronic Structures of Atoms
8.1 Quantization of Electricity
8.2 The Positive Ions (Positive Rays)
8.3 The Rutherford-Bohr Nuclear Theory of The Atom
8.4 The Nature of Light
8.5 Spectra of Elements
8.6 Quantization of The Energy of an Electron Associated with Nucleus
8.7 Modification of The Bohr Theory
8.8 Matter Waves
Wave (Quantum) Mechanics
8.9 The Wave Equation
8.10 The Oscillating Electron
8.11 The Hydrogen Atom
8.12 Atomic Orbitals; Shells and Subshells
8.13 Energy of an Orbital; Degeneracy; Distribution of Electrons In Atoms
8.14 The Physical Significance of "Psi Square"
8.15 The Sign of a Wave Function
8.16 Representations of The Shapes of Atomic Orbitals
8.17 Electron Revolution and Spin
8.18 Paramagnetism
8.19 Atomic Structure and Periodic Properties of Atoms
Problems
Additional Problems
9: Types of Chemical Bonds
9.1 Lewis Symbols
9.2 Ionic Bond
9.3 Energetics of Formation of Ionic Solids; Born-Haber Cycle
9.4 Ionic Crystals; Radius Ratio Rule
9.5 Covalent Bond
9.6 Multiple Bonds
9.7 Multiple Bonding and Size of Atoms
9.8 Comparison of Properties of Ionic and Covalent Compounds
9.9 Polar Covalent Bonds; Electronegativity
9.10 Exceptions To The Octet Rule
9.11 Coordinate Covalent Bond
9.12 Formal Charge and Oxidation Number
9.13 Writing Lewis Structures
9.14 Periodicity of Chemical Bonding and Oxidation Number
9.15 Epilogue
Problems
Additional Problems
10: Hydrocarbons and Their Derivatives
10.1 Bonding of Carbon
10.2 Alkane Hydrocarbons
10.3 Isomerism
10.4 Nomenclature of Alkanes
10.5 Alkenes and Alkynes; Unsaturated Hydrocarbons
10.6 Addition Reaction of Unsaturated Hydrocarbons
10.7 Cycloalkanes and Cycloalkenes
10.8 Dienes; Benzene and Aromatic Compounds
10.9 Functional Group Derivatives
10.10 Summary
Problems
Additional Problems
11: The Covalent Bond
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Molecular Orbital Method
11.3 Valence Bond Approach
11.4 Hybridization of Atomic Orbitals
11.5 Multiply Bonded Organic Molecules
11.6 Hybridization of Atoms with More than an Octet of Electrons
11.7 Relative Energy Levels of The s-p Type of Hybrid Orbital
11.8 Localized Molecular Orbitals
11.9 Properties of Covalent Bonds
11.10 Resonance and Delocalized p Electrons
11.11 Delocalization Or Resonance Energy
Problems
Additional Problems
12: Intermolecular Forces
12.1 Dipole-Dipole Interaction
12.2 Ion-Dipole Attractions
12.3 Hydrogen Bonding
12.4 London Forces
12.5 London Forces and Molecular Shape
12.6 Van Der Waals Radii
Problems
13: Solutions
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Liquid Solutions
13.3 Saturation: Gases in Liquids
13.4 Saturation: Solids in Liquids Or Liquids in Liquids
13.5 Dependence of Solubility on Temperature and Pressure
13.6 Supersaturation
13.7 Solubility and Molecular Structure
13.8 Detergency
13.9 Solid Solutions
13.10 Measures of Composition for Solutions
Vapor Pressures of Solutions
13.11 General Remarks
13.12 Raoult's Law
13.13 Deviations from Raoult's Law
13.14 Activity
13.15 Henry's Law
13.16 Vapor Pressure and Equilibrium
13.17 Deliquescence
Colligative Properties of Solutions
13.18 Vapor Pressure Depression
13.19 Boiling-Point Elevation and Freezing-Point Depression
13.20 Osmotic Pressure
13.21 Determination of Molecular Weights
Problems
Additional Problems
14: Chemical Equilibrium
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Equilibrium in Gases
14.3 The Sulfur Dioxide-Sulfur Trioxide Equilibrium
14.4 Change of Κ with Form of Equation
14.5 Combination of Equilibria
14.6 The Equilibrium Condition in Terms of Concentrations
14.7 Principle of Le Châtelier
14.8 Equilibrium and Catalysis
14.9 Heterogeneous Equilibrium
14.10 Equilibrium in Solutions
14.11 The Distribution Law (Or Law of Partition)
14.12 Equilibrium Calculations
Problems
Additional Problems
15: Ionic Solutions
15.1 Electrical Conductance
15.2 Colligative Properties of Solutions of Electrolytes
15.3 Electronic Conduction
15.4 Ionic Conduction
15.5 Solvation of Ions
15.6 Dielectric Constant
15.7 Other Evidence for Ions
15.8 Covalent Electrolytes
15.9 Net Ionic Equations
15.10 Balancing Oxidation-Reduction Equations by the Ion-Electron Method
15.11 Electrode Processes
15.12 Electrolysis of Fused Salts
15.13 Faraday’s Laws
15.14 Measurement of Conductivity
15.15 Equivalent Conductance
15.16 Change of Equivalent Conductance with Concentration
15.17 Strong Electrolytes
15.18 Conductances of Individual Ions
15.19 Association in Strong Electrolytes
15.20 Weak Electrolytes
15.21 Degree of Dissociation
15.22 Activities of Electrolytes
15.23 Activity and Interionic Forces
Problems
Additional Problems
16: Galvanic Cells and The Driving Force of Chemical Reactions
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Electricity From a Chemical Reaction
16.3 A Galvanic Cell with One Solution
16.4 Electrical Work
16.5 Measurement of Electromotive Force
16.6 Free Energy and Entropy
16.7 Cells with Liquid Junctions
16.8 Conventional Notation for Cells
16.9 The Hydrogen Half-Cell; Concentration Cells
16.10 The Sign of an Electrode
16.11 The Nernst Equation
16.12 Dependence of E.M.F. on Concentrations
16.13 Determination of Standard E.M.F. and Activity Coefficients
16.14 Half-Cell Potentials
16.15 Calculation of Equilibrium Constants
16.16 Free Energy and Equilibrium
16.17 Predicting The Direction of a Reaction
16.18 Oxidation and Reduction Potentials
16.19 Decomposition Potential; Overvoltage and Polarization
16.20 Selection of Electrode Process
16.21 The Dry Cell and The Storage Cell
16.22 Corrosion
Problems
Additional Problems
17: Acids and Bases
17.1 Nomenclature of Oxyacids and Their Anions
17.2 Early Definitions
17.3 Brönsted-Lowry Concept of Acid-Base Reactions
17.4 Amphoterism; Autoprotolysis (Self-Ionization)
17.5 Types of Protolytic Reaction
17.6 Protolysis in Nonaqueous Media
17.7 Lewis Acid-Base Concept
17.8 Examples of Lewis Acids
17.9 Mechanism of Proton Transfer
17.10 Energetics of Acid Dissociation
17.11 Industrial Applications of Acid-Base Reactions
Problems
Additional Problems
18: Hydrides and Oxides; Structure and Basicity
18.1 Reactivity of Hydrides
18.2 The Periodicity of Properties of The Oxides
18.3 Structure of Oxyanions; p-dπ Bondin
18.4 Relationship of Structure To Acidity and Basicity
18.5 Charge Dispersal and Basicity
18.6 Effect of Anionic Charge
18.7 s Character and Basicity
18.8 Inductive Effect and Basicity
18.9 Preparation of Acids
Problems
19: Calculations of Ionic Equilibrium
Acid-Base Equilibria
19.1 The Ionization of Water
19.2 pH and pOH
19.3 Acidic, Basic, and Neutral Solutions
19.4 Ionization of Weak Acids
19.5 Ionization of Weak Bases
19.6 Conjugate Acid-Base Pairs
19.7 Charged Acids and Bases
19.8 Polyprotic Acids and Bases
19.9 Weak Acid (Or Base) in The Presence of Strong Acid (Or Base)
19.10 Buffer Solutions
19.11 Indicators
Slightly Soluble Salts and Complex Ions
19.12 Solubility Products
19.13 Effect of Ph on Solubility
19.14 Complex Ions
19.15 Effect of Complex-Ion Formation on Solubility
Calculations Using Activities
19.16 Activity Coefficients
19.17 Ionic Strength
19.18 Calculation of Activity Coefficients
19.19 Application of Activity Coefficients to Equilibrium Calculations
Problems
Additional Problems
20: Chemistry of the Common Cations and Anions: Background for Qualitative Inorganic Analysis
20.1 Solubility of Salts
20.2 Summary of Solubilities of Inorganic Salts
20.3 Color
20.4 Washing Precipitates; Peptization
20.5 Qualitative Cation Analysis
20.6 Chemistry of the Cations
20.7 Qualitative Analysis of Anions
Problems
Additional Problems
21: Quantitative Analysis
21.1 Gravimetric Analysis
21.2 Volumetric Analysis; Titrations and Normality
21.3 Titration Curves
21.4 Calculation of Titration Curves
21.5 Combined Volumetric and Gravimetric Analysis
21.6 Precision and Accuracy
Problems
Additional Problems
22: Modern Approaches To Analytical Chemistry: Chromatography and Spectrometry
22.1 General
22.2 Criteria of Purity and Methods of Purification
22.3 Chromatographic Methods
22.4 Solid-Liquid Adsorption Chromatography
22.5 Liquid-Liquid Partition Chromatography
22.6 Gas Chromatography
22.7 Ion-Exchange Chromatography
22.8 Electrochromatography
22.9 Spectrometric Methods
22.10 an Example of Absorption Spectrometry: The Infrared Spectrum
Problems
23: Chemical Kinetics
23.1 Introduction
23.2 Conditions Affecting Reaction Rates
23.3 Theory of Reaction Rates
23.4 Mechanism of Reaction from Rate Equation
23.5 Molecularity of a Reaction
23.6 Catalysis
23.7 Half-Life for First Order Reactions
23.8 Chain Mechanism
Problems
Additional Problems
24: Molecular Geometry and Bonding; Symmetry
24.1 Introduction
24.2 Principal Factors Determining Molecular Shape
24.3 Principal Effect of a Lone Pair
24.4 Molecules Whose Central Atoms Use Unhybridized p Orbitals
24.5 Shapes of Multiple-Bonded Molecules
24.6 Secondary Effects; Modifications in Bond Angles
24.7 Deviated Bond Angles and Hybridization
24.8 Molecular Shape and Dipole Moments
24.9 Molecular Symmetry
24.10 Stereoisomerism
Problems
Additional Problems
25: Transition Metal Complexes
25.1 Complex Formation
25.2 Coordination Number or Ligancy
25.3 Werner's Coordination Theory
25.4 Nomenclature
25.5 Coordination Number and Shape
Bonding in Transition Metal Complexes
25.6 Valence Bond Theory
25.7 Crystal Field Theory
25.8 Geometrical Isomerism
Problems
Additional Problems
26: Reactions of Covalent Bonds
26.1 Decomposition
26.2 Displacement or Substitution Reactions
26.3 Nucleophilic Displacement on a δ-Bonded Atom
26.4 Nucleophilic Displacement on a δ-Bonded Carbon Atom
26.5 Nucleophilic Displacement on Atoms Able to Acquire More than an Octet of Electrons
26.6 Nucleophilic Displacement on π-Bonded Atoms
26.7 Electrophilic Displacement on δ-Bonded Atoms
26.8 Electrophilic Displacement on π-Bonded Atoms
26.9 Free Radical Substitutions
26.10 Rearrangements
Problems
Additional Problems
27: Metals and Metallurgy
27.1 The Properties of Metals
27.2 The Metallic Bond; Early Ideas of the "Electron Gas"
27.3 The Band Theory of Metals
27.4 Metallic Properties in Terms of the Band Theory
27.5 Insulators and Semiconductors
27.6 Metallic Valence
27.7 Periodicity of Heats of Fusion and Vaporization of Metals and Nonmetals
27.8 Periodicity of Electrical and Thermal Conductivities of Metals and Nonmetals
27.9 Allotropy and Metallic Character
Metallurgical Processes
27.10 Sources of Metals: Thermodynamic Considerations
27.11 The Winning of Metals from Ores: General Considerations
27.12 Preliminary Physical Treatment
27.13 Physical Concentration
27.14 Chemical Leaching
27.15 Roasting: Thermodynamic Considerations
27.16 Reduction
27.17 Electrometallurgy
27.18 Refining: Electrolytic Method
27.19 Refining: Nonelectrolytic Methods
Problems
Additional Problems
28: Nuclear Chemistry
28.1 Radioactivity
28.2 Nuclear Energy
28.3 The Stability of Nuclei
28.4 Nuclear Reactions
28.5 Rate of Radioactive Decay Processes
28.6 Radiochemistry
28.7 Units for Reference
Problems
Additional Problems
29: Polymers
Background and Definitions
The Decomposition of Natural High Polymers; Monomeric Units (Mers)
The Production of Synthetic High Polymers; C-Polymerization
A-Polymerization
The Molecular Weight of Macromolecules
The Orientation of Monomeric Units in Macromolecules
Crystallinity of Polymers
Properties of Polymers
Biochemicals
Problems
Appendix I: Definitions and Review of Physical Concepts
Appendix II: Review of some Mathematical Operations
Appendix III: Bohr Theory of the Hydrogen Atom
Appendix IV: Fundamental Constants
Appendix V: Vapor Pressure of Water
Index
- No. of pages:
- 832
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323142311