Fundamentals of Ceramic Powder Processing and Synthesis

Part I: Introduction: History, Raw Materials, Ceramic Powder Characterization. Ceramic Powder Processing History and Discussion of Natural Raw Materials. Ceramic Powder Characterization. Part II: Ceramic Powder Synthesis. The Population Balance. Comminution and Classification of Ceramic Powders. Ceramic Powder Synthesis with Solid Phase Reactant. Liquid Phase Synthesis by Precipitation. Powder Synthesis with Gas Phase Reactants. Other Ceramic Powder Fabrification Processes. Part III: Ceramic Paste Formation—Mise-En Pte. Wetting, Deagglomeration, and Adsorption. Colloid Stability of Ceramic Suspensions. Colloidal Properties of Ceramic Suspensions. Part IV: Green Body Formation—Mise en Forme. Mechanical Properties of Dry Ceramic Powders and Wet Ceramic Suspensions. Ceramic Green Body Formation. Part V: Presintering Heat Treatments of Drying and Binder Burnout. Green Body Drying. Binder Burnout. Part VI: Sintering and Finishing. Sintering. Finishing. Appendixes. SubjectIndex.Part I: Introduction: History, Raw Materials, Ceramic Powder Characterization. General Concepts of Ceramic Powder Processing. Ceramic Powder Processing History and Discussion of Natural Raw Materials: Objectives. Historical Perspective. Raw Materials. Selecting a Raw Material. Ceramic Powder Characterization: Objectives. Introduction. Powder Sampling. Particle Size. Particle Morphology. Powder Density. Surface Area. Particle Size Distributions. Comparison of Two-Powder Size Distributions. Blending Powder Samples. Summary. Part II: Ceramic Powder Synthesis: The Population Balance: Objectives. Microscopic Population Balance. Macroscopic Population Balance. Population Balances Where Length, Area, and Volume are Conserved. Population Balances on a Mass Basis. Summary. Comminution and Classification of Ceramic Powders: Objectives. Communition. Classification of Ceramic Powders. Communition and Classification Circuits. Summary. Ceramic Powder Synthesis with Solid Phase Reactant: Objectives. Introduction. Thermodynamics of Fluid–Solid Reactions. Oxidation Reactions. Reduction Reactions. Nitridation Reactions. Thermodynamics of Multiple Reaction Systems. Liquid–Solid Reactions. Fluid–Solid Reaction Kinetics. Fluid–Solid Reactors. Solid–Solid Reactions. Summary. Liquid Phase Synthesis by Precipitation: Objectives. Introduction. Nucleation Kinetics. Growth Kinetics. Crystal Shape. Size Distribution Effects—Population Balance and Precipitator Design. Coprecipitation of Ceramic Powders. Summary. Powder Synthesis with Gas Phase Reactants: Objectives. Introduction. Gas Phase Reactions. Reaction Kinetics. Homogeneous Nucleation. Collisional Growth Theory. Population Balance for Gas PhaseSynthesis. Dispersion Model for Gas Synthesis Reactors. Population Balance with Aggregation. Quenching the Aggregation. Particle Shape. Summary. Other Ceramic Powder Fabrification Processes: Objectives. Spray Drying. Spray Roasting. Metal Organic Decomposition for Ceramic Films. Freeze Drying. Sol–Gel Synthesis. Melt Solidification. Summary. Part III: Ceramic Paste Formation—Mise-En Pte: Wetting, Deagglomeration, and Adsorption: Objectives. Wetting of a Powder by a Liquid. Deagglomeration. Adsorption onto Powder Surfaces. Chemical Stability of a Powder in a Solvent. Summary. Colloid Stability of Ceramic Suspensions: Objectives. Introduction. Interaction Energy and Colloid Stability. Kinetics of Coagulation and Flocculation. Colloid Stability in Ceramic Systems. Summary. Colloidal Properties of Ceramic Suspensions: Objectives. Introduction. Sedimentation. Brownian Diffusion. Solution and Suspension Colligative Properties. Ordered Suspensions. Summary. Part IV: Green Body Formation—Mise en Forme: Mechanical Properties of Dry Ceramic Powders and Wet Ceramic Suspensions: Objectives. Introduction. Equations of Motion. Ceramic Suspension Rheology. Mechanical Properties of Dry Ceramic Powders. Summary. Ceramic Green Body Formation: Objectives. Introdution. Green Body Formation with Ceramic Suspensions. Extrustion and Injection Molding of Ceramic Pastes. Green Body Formation with Dry Powders—Dry Pressing. Green Body Characterization. Summary. Part V: Presintering Heat Treatments of Drying and Binder Burnout: Green Body Drying: Objectives. Introduction. Sphere and Cylinder Drying. Drying of Flat Plates. Warping and Cracking during Drying. Characterization of Ceramic Green Bodies. Summary. Binder Burnout: Objectives. Introduction. Thermal Degradation of Polymers. Oxidative Polymer Degradation. Kinetics of Binder Burnout. Stresses Induced during Binder Burnout. Summary. Part VI: Sintering and Finishing: Sintering: Objectives Introduction. Solid State Sintering Mechanisms. Grain Growth. Reactive Sintering. Pressure Sintering. Cool Down after Sintering. Summary. Finishing: Objectives. Introduction. Ceramic Machining. Coating and Glazing. Quality Assurance Testing.Nondestructive Testing. Summary. Appendixes. Subject Index.