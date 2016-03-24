Fundamentals of Brain Network Analysis

Ed Bullmore trained in medicine at the University of Oxford and St Bartholomew’s Hospital, London, and then in psychiatry at the Bethlem Royal and Maudsley Hospital, London. In 1993, he was a Wellcome Trust (Advanced) Research Fellow at the Institute of Psychiatry, King’s College London, where he completed a PhD in the statistical analysis of MRI data, before moving to Cambridge as Professor of Psychiatry in 1999. Currently, he is co-Chair of Cambridge Neuroscience, Scientific Director of the Wolfson Brain Imaging Centre, and Head of the Department of Psychiatry in the University of Cambridge. He is also an honorary Consultant Psychiatrist, and Director of R&D in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Foundation NHS Trust. Since 2005, he has worked half-time for GlaxoSmithKline, currently focusing on immuno-psychiatry. He has been elected as a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians, the Royal College of Psychiatrists, and the Academy of Medical Sciences. He has published about 500 scientific papers, and his work has been highly cited. He has played an internationally-leading role in understanding brain connectivity and networks by graph theoretical analysis of neuroimaging and other neuroscientific datasets.