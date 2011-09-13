Fundamentals of Body MRI - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416051831, 9781455703531

Fundamentals of Body MRI

1st Edition

Expert Consult- Online and Print

Authors: Christopher Roth
eBook ISBN: 9781455703531
eBook ISBN: 9781455712755
Paperback ISBN: 9781416051831
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 13th September 2011
Page Count: 392
Description

Fundamentals of Body MRI—a new title in the Fundamentals of Radiology series—explains and defines key concepts in body MRI so you can confidently make radiologic diagnoses. Dr. Christopher G. Roth presents comprehensive guidance on body imaging—from the liver to the female pelvis—and discusses how physics, techniques, hardware, and artifacts affect results. In print and online at www.expertconsult.com, this detailed and heavily illustrated reference will help you effectively master the complexities of interpreting findings from this imaging modality.

Key Features

  • Access the fully searchable contents of the text online at www.expertconsult.com.

  • Master MRI techniques for the entirety of body imaging, including liver, breast, male and female pelvis, and cardiovascular MRI.

  • Avoid artifacts thanks to extensive discussions of considerations such as physics and parameter tradeoffs.

  • Grasp visual nuances through numerous images and correlating anatomic illustrations.

About the Authors

Christopher Roth Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Vice Chair, Quality and Performance, Vice Chair, Methodist Hospital Division, Department of Radiology, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

