Fundamentals of Body MRI
1st Edition
Description
Fundamentals of Body MRI—a new title in the Fundamentals of Radiology series—explains and defines key concepts in body MRI so you can confidently make radiologic diagnoses. Dr. Christopher G. Roth presents comprehensive guidance on body imaging—from the liver to the female pelvis—and discusses how physics, techniques, hardware, and artifacts affect results. In print and online at www.expertconsult.com, this detailed and heavily illustrated reference will help you effectively master the complexities of interpreting findings from this imaging modality.
Key Features
- Master MRI techniques for the entirety of body imaging, including liver, breast, male and female pelvis, and cardiovascular MRI.
- Avoid artifacts thanks to extensive discussions of considerations such as physics and parameter tradeoffs.
- Grasp visual nuances through numerous images and correlating anatomic illustrations.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 13th September 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455703531
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455712755
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781416051831
About the Authors
Christopher Roth Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Vice Chair, Quality and Performance, Vice Chair, Methodist Hospital Division, Department of Radiology, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania