Fundamentals of Body MRI—a new title in the Fundamentals of Radiology series—explains and defines key concepts in body MRI so you can confidently make radiologic diagnoses. Dr. Christopher G. Roth presents comprehensive guidance on body imaging—from the liver to the female pelvis—and discusses how physics, techniques, hardware, and artifacts affect results. In print and online at www.expertconsult.com, this detailed and heavily illustrated reference will help you effectively master the complexities of interpreting findings from this imaging modality.