Fundamentals of Body CT
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
Part I: Thorax
1. Intro to CT of the Thorax: Chest CT Techniques
2. Mediastinum-Introduction & Normal Anatomy
3. Mediastinum-Vascular Abnormalities
4. Mediastinum- Lymph Node Abnormalities & Masses
5. The Pulmonary Hila
6. Lung Disease
7. Pleura, Chest Wall, and Diaphragm
Part II: The Abdomen & Pelvis
8. Introduction to CT of the Abdomen & Pelvis
9. Peritoneal Cavity, Vessels, Nodes, and Abdominal Wall
10. Abdominal Trauma
11. Liver
12. Biliary Tree and Gallbladder
13. Pancreas
14. Spleen
15. Kidneys and Ureters
16. Adrenal Glands
17. Gastrointestinal Tract
18. Pelvis
Part III: Musculoskeletal Skeleton
19. CT in Musculoskeletal Trauma
20. CT in Musculoskeletal Nontrauma
21. Incidental Findings
A favorite of radiology residents and practitioners alike, Fundamentals of Body CT makes it remarkably simple to learn how to perform and interpret CT scans. The completely revised and updated 3rd Edition covers the most recent advances in CT technique, including the use of multislice CT to diagnose chest, abdominal, and musculoskeletal abnormalities, as well as the expanded role of 3D CT and CT angiography in clinical practice. The result is today's most accessible, affordable introduction to body CT!
- Highlights the information essential for interpreting CTs and the salient points needed to make diagnoses.
- Reviews how the anatomy of every body area appears on a CT scan.
- Presents comprehensive guidance in a concise format.
- Offers step-by-step instructions on how to perform all current CT techniques.
- Provides a survey of major CT findings for a variety of common diseases—with an emphasis on those findings that help to differentiate one condition from another.
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2006
- Published:
- 3rd October 2005
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781416000303
W. Richard Webb
Professor Emeritus of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging, Emeritus Member, Haile Debas Academy of Medical Educators, University of California, San Francisco, California
Wiliam Brant
Professor Emeritus, Department of Radiology and Medical Imaging, University of Virginia School of Medicine, Charlottesville, Virginia
Nancy Major
Professor of Radiology and Orthopedics, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Director of Imaging, Sports and Performance Center, Boulder, Colorado
