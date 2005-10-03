A favorite of radiology residents and practitioners alike, Fundamentals of Body CT makes it remarkably simple to learn how to perform and interpret CT scans. The completely revised and updated 3rd Edition covers the most recent advances in CT technique, including the use of multislice CT to diagnose chest, abdominal, and musculoskeletal abnormalities, as well as the expanded role of 3D CT and CT angiography in clinical practice. The result is today's most accessible, affordable introduction to body CT!