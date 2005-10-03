Fundamentals of Body CT - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781416000303

Fundamentals of Body CT

3rd Edition

Authors: W. Richard Webb Wiliam Brant Nancy Major
Paperback ISBN: 9781416000303
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 3rd October 2005
Page Count: 448
Table of Contents

Part I: Thorax

1. Intro to CT of the Thorax: Chest CT Techniques

2. Mediastinum-Introduction & Normal Anatomy

3. Mediastinum-Vascular Abnormalities

4. Mediastinum- Lymph Node Abnormalities & Masses

5. The Pulmonary Hila

6. Lung Disease

7. Pleura, Chest Wall, and Diaphragm


Part II: The Abdomen & Pelvis

8. Introduction to CT of the Abdomen & Pelvis

9. Peritoneal Cavity, Vessels, Nodes, and Abdominal Wall

10. Abdominal Trauma

11. Liver

12. Biliary Tree and Gallbladder

13. Pancreas

14. Spleen

15. Kidneys and Ureters

16. Adrenal Glands

17. Gastrointestinal Tract

18. Pelvis


Part III: Musculoskeletal Skeleton

19. CT in Musculoskeletal Trauma

20. CT in Musculoskeletal Nontrauma

21. Incidental Findings

Description

A favorite of radiology residents and practitioners alike, Fundamentals of Body CT makes it remarkably simple to learn how to perform and interpret CT scans. The completely revised and updated 3rd Edition covers the most recent advances in CT technique, including the use of multislice CT to diagnose chest, abdominal, and musculoskeletal abnormalities, as well as the expanded role of 3D CT and CT angiography in clinical practice. The result is today's most accessible, affordable introduction to body CT!

Key Features

  • Highlights the information essential for interpreting CTs and the salient points needed to make diagnoses.
  • Reviews how the anatomy of every body area appears on a CT scan.
  • Presents comprehensive guidance in a concise format.
  • Offers step-by-step instructions on how to perform all current CT techniques.
  • Provides a survey of major CT findings for a variety of common diseases—with an emphasis on those findings that help to differentiate one condition from another.

About the Authors

W. Richard Webb

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging, Emeritus Member, Haile Debas Academy of Medical Educators, University of California, San Francisco, California

Wiliam Brant

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Department of Radiology and Medical Imaging, University of Virginia School of Medicine, Charlottesville, Virginia

Nancy Major

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology and Orthopedics, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Director of Imaging, Sports and Performance Center, Boulder, Colorado

