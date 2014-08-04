Fundamentals of Body CT - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323221467, 9780323263580

Fundamentals of Body CT

4th Edition

Authors: W. Richard Webb Wiliam Brant Nancy Major
eBook ISBN: 9780323263580
Paperback ISBN: 9780323221467
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 4th August 2014
Page Count: 400
Table of Contents

Part I: Thorax

1. Intro to CT of the Thorax: Chest CT Techniques

2. Mediastinum-Introduction & Normal Anatomy

3. Mediastinum-Vascular Abnormalities

4. Mediastinum- Lymph Node Abnormalities & Masses

5. The Pulmonary Hila

6. Lung Disease

7. Pleura, Chest Wall, and Diaphragm


Part II: The Abdomen & Pelvis

8. Introduction to CT of the Abdomen & Pelvis

9. Peritoneal Cavity, Vessels, Nodes, and Abdominal Wall

10. Abdominal Trauma

11. Liver

12. Biliary Tree and Gallbladder

13. Pancreas

14. Spleen

15. Kidneys and Ureters

16. Adrenal Glands

17. Gastrointestinal Tract

18. Pelvis


Part III: Musculoskeletal Skeleton

19. CT in Musculoskeletal Trauma

20. CT in Musculoskeletal Nontrauma

21. Incidental Findings

Description

Perfect for radiology residents and practitioners, Fundamentals of Body CT offers an easily accessible introduction to body CT! Completely revised and meticulously updated, this latest edition covers today's most essential CT know-how, including the use of multislice CT to diagnose chest, abdominal, and musculoskeletal abnormalities, as well as the expanded role of 3D CT and CT angiography in clinical practice. Its everything you need to effectively perform and interpret CT scans.

"I would recommend this book to junior doctors/AHPs with an interest in CT and its applications, and to those diagnostic consultants who report body CT while specialising in other areas." Reviewed by RAD Magazine, Apr 2015

"..all aspects of this book are relevant to CT practitioners and it is potentially a useful source for students." Reviewed by Louise Mifsud on behalf of Radiography Journal, April 2015

Key Features

  • Glean all essential, up-to-date, need-to-know information to effectively interpret CTs and the salient points needed to make accurate diagnoses.

  • Review how the anatomy of each body area appears on a CT scan.

  • Grasp each procedure and review key steps quickly with a comprehensive yet concise format.

  • Achieve optimal results with step-by-step instructions on how to perform all current CT techniques.

  • Compare diagnoses with a survey of major CT findings for a variety of common diseases—with an emphasis on those findings that help to differentiate one condition from another.

  • Make effective use of 64-slice MDCT and dual source CT scanners with coverage of the most current indications.

Details

About the Authors

W. Richard Webb Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging, Emeritus Member, Haile Debas Academy of Medical Educators, University of California, San Francisco, California

Wiliam Brant Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Department of Radiology and Medical Imaging, University of Virginia School of Medicine, Charlottesville, Virginia

Nancy Major Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology and Orthopedics, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Director of Imaging, Sports and Performance Center, Boulder, Colorado

