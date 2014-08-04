Perfect for radiology residents and practitioners, Fundamentals of Body CT offers an easily accessible introduction to body CT! Completely revised and meticulously updated, this latest edition covers today's most essential CT know-how, including the use of multislice CT to diagnose chest, abdominal, and musculoskeletal abnormalities, as well as the expanded role of 3D CT and CT angiography in clinical practice. Its everything you need to effectively perform and interpret CT scans.

"I would recommend this book to junior doctors/AHPs with an interest in CT and its applications, and to those diagnostic consultants who report body CT while specialising in other areas." Reviewed by RAD Magazine, Apr 2015

"..all aspects of this book are relevant to CT practitioners and it is potentially a useful source for students." Reviewed by Louise Mifsud on behalf of Radiography Journal, April 2015