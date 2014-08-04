Fundamentals of Body CT
4th Edition
Table of Contents
Part I: Thorax
1. Intro to CT of the Thorax: Chest CT Techniques
2. Mediastinum-Introduction & Normal Anatomy
3. Mediastinum-Vascular Abnormalities
4. Mediastinum- Lymph Node Abnormalities & Masses
5. The Pulmonary Hila
6. Lung Disease
7. Pleura, Chest Wall, and Diaphragm
Part II: The Abdomen & Pelvis
8. Introduction to CT of the Abdomen & Pelvis
9. Peritoneal Cavity, Vessels, Nodes, and Abdominal Wall
10. Abdominal Trauma
11. Liver
12. Biliary Tree and Gallbladder
13. Pancreas
14. Spleen
15. Kidneys and Ureters
16. Adrenal Glands
17. Gastrointestinal Tract
18. Pelvis
Part III: Musculoskeletal Skeleton
19. CT in Musculoskeletal Trauma
20. CT in Musculoskeletal Nontrauma
21. Incidental Findings
Description
Perfect for radiology residents and practitioners, Fundamentals of Body CT offers an easily accessible introduction to body CT! Completely revised and meticulously updated, this latest edition covers today's most essential CT know-how, including the use of multislice CT to diagnose chest, abdominal, and musculoskeletal abnormalities, as well as the expanded role of 3D CT and CT angiography in clinical practice. Its everything you need to effectively perform and interpret CT scans.
"I would recommend this book to junior doctors/AHPs with an interest in CT and its applications, and to those diagnostic consultants who report body CT while specialising in other areas." Reviewed by RAD Magazine, Apr 2015
"..all aspects of this book are relevant to CT practitioners and it is potentially a useful source for students." Reviewed by Louise Mifsud on behalf of Radiography Journal, April 2015
Key Features
- Glean all essential, up-to-date, need-to-know information to effectively interpret CTs and the salient points needed to make accurate diagnoses.
- Review how the anatomy of each body area appears on a CT scan.
- Grasp each procedure and review key steps quickly with a comprehensive yet concise format.
- Achieve optimal results with step-by-step instructions on how to perform all current CT techniques.
- Compare diagnoses with a survey of major CT findings for a variety of common diseases—with an emphasis on those findings that help to differentiate one condition from another.
- Make effective use of 64-slice MDCT and dual source CT scanners with coverage of the most current indications.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 4th August 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323263580
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323221467
About the Authors
W. Richard Webb Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging, Emeritus Member, Haile Debas Academy of Medical Educators, University of California, San Francisco, California
Wiliam Brant Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Department of Radiology and Medical Imaging, University of Virginia School of Medicine, Charlottesville, Virginia
Nancy Major Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology and Orthopedics, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Director of Imaging, Sports and Performance Center, Boulder, Colorado