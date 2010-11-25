Fundamentals of Aluminium Metallurgy
1st Edition
Production, Processing and Applications
Table of Contents
Introduction to aluminium metallurgy. Part 1 Production and casting of aluminium and its alloys: Production of alumina; Production of primary aluminium; Production of secondary aluminium; Ingot casting and casthouse metallurgy of aluminium and its alloys; Casting of aluminium alloys; Quality issues in aluminium castings; Case studies in aluminium casting alloys; High pressure diecasting of aluminium and its alloys; Progress on the heat treatment of high pressure diecastings. Part 2 Metallurgical properties of aluminium and its alloys: Work hardening of aluminium alloys; Precipitation and solute clustering in aluminium: Advanced characterisation techniques; Solute partitioning to enhance mechanical properties of aged aluminium alloys; Vacancies in aluminium and solute-vacancy interactions in aluminium alloys; Modeling the kinetics of precipitation processes in aluminium alloys; Ultrafine grained aluminium alloys: Processes, structural features and properties; Design for fatigue crack growth resistance in aluminium alloys; Fracture resistance in aluminium; Corrosion and corrosion protection of aluminium. Part 3 Processing and applications of aluminium and its alloys: Joining of aluminium and its alloys; Aluminium powder metallurgy; Laser sintering and rapid prototyping of aluminium; Aluminium sheet fabrication and processing; Application of modern aluminium alloys to aircraft; Materials selection and substitution using aluminium alloys.
Description
Aluminium is an important metal in manufacturing, due to its versatile properties and the many applications of both the processed metal and its alloys in different industries. Fundamentals of aluminium metallurgy provides a comprehensive overview of the production, properties and processing of aluminium, and its applications in manufacturing industries.
Part one discusses different methods of producing and casting aluminium, covering areas such as casting of alloys, quality issues and specific production methods such as high-pressure diecasting. The metallurgical properties of aluminium and its alloys are reviewed in Part two, with chapters on such topics as hardening, precipitation processes and solute partitioning and clustering, as well as properties such as fracture resistance. Finally, Part three includes chapters on joining, laser sintering and other methods of processing aluminium, and its applications in particular areas of industry such as aerospace.
With its distinguished editor and team of expert contributors, Fundamentals of aluminium metallurgy is a standard reference for researchers in metallurgy, as well as all those involved in the manufacture and use of aluminium products.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive overview of the production, properties and processing of aluminium, and its applications in manufacturing industries
- Considers many issues of central importance in aluminium production and utilization considering quality issues and design for fatigue growth resistance
- Metallurgical properties of aluminium and its alloys are further explored with particular reference to work hardening and applications of industrial alloys
Readership
Researchers in metallurgy as well as all those involved in the manufacture and use of aluminum products
Details
- No. of pages:
- 864
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2011
- Published:
- 25th November 2010
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857090256
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845696542
About the Editors
Roger Lumley Editor
Dr Roger Lumley is Principal Research Scientist at CSIRO's Light Metals Flagship in Melbourne, Australia. He has internationally-recognised expertise in the design and processing of aluminium alloys. Dr Roger Lumley is the Technical Manager at AWBell in Dandenong South, Australia.. He is a physical metallurgist with over 20 years’ experience in materials engineering, manufacturing, R&D and project management. Roger has degrees in Materials Science & Engineering from the University of QLD, and is a registered (chartered) Mechanical Engineer. In addition to being a Fellow of the Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering, he is also a Fellow of the Institute of Engineers, Australia. He is a member of Materials Australia, the American Foundry Society, The Minerals, Metals and Materials Society as well as The Welding Institute (UK). He is internationally recognised in both research and industry for his work in materials engineering and his contributions to manufacturing industries
Affiliations and Expertise
Technical Manager, AW Bell, Australia