Fundamentals of Aluminium Metallurgy
1st Edition
Recent Advances
Table of Contents
- New Research Techniques in Aluminium Alloy Development
2. Additive Manufacturing of Aluminium-Based Alloys and Composites
3. How to Design and Buy Aluminium Castings
4. Aluminium Investment Casting and Rapid Prototyping for Aerospace Applications
5. Advances in the Sand Casting of Aluminium Alloys
6. New Hypoeutectic/Hypereutectic Die-Casting Alloys and New Permanent Mould Casting Alloys That Rely on Strontium for Their Die Soldering Resistance
7. Thermal Conductivity of Aluminium High-Pressure Die Castings
8. Advanced Casting Technologies Using High Shear Melt Conditioning
9. Treatment by External Fields
10. Automotive Wrought Aluminium Alloys
11. Aluminium Lithium Alloys
12. Aluminium Scandium Alloys
12. Control of Distortion in Aluminium Heat Treatment
14. Recent Insights Into Corrosion Initiation at the Nanoscale
Description
Fundamentals of Aluminium Metallurgy: Recent Advances updates the very successful book Fundamentals of Aluminium Metallurgy. As the technologies related to casting and forming of aluminum components are rapidly improving, with new technologies generating alternative manufacturing methods that improve competitiveness, this book is a timely resource. Sections provide an overview of recent research breakthroughs, methods and techniques of advanced manufacture, including additive manufacturing and 3D printing, a comprehensive discussion of the status of metalcasting technologies, including sand casting, permanent mold casting, pressure diecastings and investment casting, and recent information on advanced wrought alloy development, including automotive bodysheet materials, amorphous glassy materials, and more.
Target readership for the book includes PhD students and academics, the casting industry, and those interested in new industrial opportunities and advanced products.
- Includes detailed and specific information on the processing of aluminum alloys, including additive manufacturing and advanced casting techniques
- Written for a broad ranging readership, from academics, to those in the industry who need to know about the latest techniques for working with aluminum
- Comprehensive, up-to-date coverage, with the most recent advances in the industry
Researchers in Aluminium, Metallurgy, Advanced Manufacturing, Automotive, Aerospace, General engineering; Academics and Students
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2018
- Published:
- 26th May 2018
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081020647
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081020630
About the Editors
Roger Lumley Editor
Dr Roger Lumley is Principal Research Scientist at CSIRO's Light Metals Flagship in Melbourne, Australia. He has internationally-recognised expertise in the design and processing of aluminium alloys. Dr Roger Lumley is the Technical Manager at AWBell in Dandenong South, Australia.. He is a physical metallurgist with over 20 years’ experience in materials engineering, manufacturing, R&D and project management. Roger has degrees in Materials Science & Engineering from the University of QLD, and is a registered (chartered) Mechanical Engineer. In addition to being a Fellow of the Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering, he is also a Fellow of the Institute of Engineers, Australia. He is a member of Materials Australia, the American Foundry Society, The Minerals, Metals and Materials Society as well as The Welding Institute (UK). He is internationally recognised in both research and industry for his work in materials engineering and his contributions to manufacturing industries
Affiliations and Expertise
Technical Manager, AW Bell, Australia