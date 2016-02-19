Fundamentals of Air Pollution 2e
2nd Edition
Description
Fundamentals of Air Pollution, Second Edition discusses the basic chemistry, physics, and engineering of air pollution. This edition explores the processes and equipment that produce less pollution in the atmosphere. This book is comprised of six parts encompassing 28 chapters. This text starts with an overview of the predominant air pollution problems during the Industrial Revolution, including smoke and ash produced by burning oil or coal in the boiler furnaces of power plants, marine vessels, and locomotives. This edition then explores the mathematical models of atmospheric transport and diffusion and discusses the air pollution control in communities. Other chapters deal with atmospheric chemistry, control technology, and visibility through the atmosphere. This book further examines the regulatory concepts that have become more significant, such as the bubble concept, air quality, emission standards, and the trading and banking of emission rights. Air pollution scientists, atmospheric scientists, ecologists, engineers, educators, researchers, and students will find this book extremely useful.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I The Elements of Air Pollution
1 The History of Air Pollution
I. Before the Industrial Revolution
II. The Industrial Revolution
III. The Twentieth Century
IV. The 1980s
V. The Future
References
Suggested Reading
Questions
2 The Natural versus the Polluted Atmosphere
I. The Atmosphere
II. Unpolluted Air
III. Particulate Matter
IV. Concepts
References
Suggested Reading
Questions
3 Scales of the Air Pollution Problem
I. Local
II. Urban
III. Regional
IV. Continental
V. Global
References
Suggested Reading
Questions
4 Air Quality
I. Averaging Time
II. Cycles
III. Primary and Secondary Pollutants
IV. Measurement Systems
V. Air Quality Levels
References
Suggested Reading
Questions
5 The Philosophy of Air Pollution Control
I. Strategy and Tactics—The Air Pollution System
II. Episode Control
III. Air Quality Management Control Strategy
IV. Alternate Control Strategies
V. Economic Considerations
References
Suggested Reading
Questions
6 Sources of Air Pollution
I. General
II. Combustion
III. Stationary Sources
IV. Mobile Sources
V. Emission Inventory
References
Suggested Reading
Questions
Part II The Effects of Air Pollution
7 Effects on Human Health and Welfare
I. Air-Water-Soil Interactions
II. Total Body Burden
III. The Human Respiratory System
IV. Impact of Air Pollution on Humans
V. Impact of Odor on Humans
References
Suggested Reading
Questions
8 Effects on Vegetation and Animals
I. Injury versus Damage
II. Effects on Vegetation and Crops
III. Effects on Forests
IV. Effects on Experimental Animals
V. Effects on Large or Commercial Animals
References
Suggested Reading
Questions
9 Effects on Materials and Structures
I. Effects on Metals
II. Effects on Stone
III. Effects on Fabrics and Dyes
IV. Effects on Leather, Paper, and Paint
V. Effects on Rubber
References
Suggested Reading
Questions
10 Effects on the Atmosphere, Soil, and Water Bodies
I. The Physics of Visibility
II. Formation of Atmospheric Haze
III. Effects of Atmospheric Haze
IV. Visibility
V. Acidic Deposition
VI. Effects of Acidic Deposition
References
Suggested Reading
Questions
Part III The Measurement and Monitoring of Air Pollution
11 Atmospheric Chemistry
I. Types of Atmospheric Chemical Transformations
II. Role of Solar Radiation in Atmospheric Chemistry
III. Gas Phase Chemical Reaction Pathways
IV. Heterogeneous Reactions
V. Scavenging and Removal from the Atmosphere
References
Suggested Reading
Questions
12 Ambient Air Sampling
I. Elements of a Sampling System
II. Sampling Systems for Gaseous Pollutants
III. Sampling Systems for Particulate Pollutants
IV. Static Sampling Systems
V. Sampler Siting Requirements
References
Suggested Reading
Questions
13 Ambient Air Pollutant Analysis and Measurement
I. Analysis and Measurement of Gaseous Pollutants
II. Analysis and Measurement of Particulate Pollutants
III. Analysis and Measurement of Odors
IV. Analysis and Measurement of Visibility
V. Analysis and Measurement of Acidic Deposition
References
Suggested Reading
Questions
14 Air Pollution Monitoring and Surveillance
I. Stationary Monitoring Networks
II. Mobile Monitoring and Surveillance
III. Remote Sensing
IV. Quality Assurance
V. Data Analysis and Display
References
Suggested Reading
Questions
Part IV The Meteorology of Air Pollution
15 The Physics of the Atmosphere
I. Sun-Atmosphere System—Heat Balance
II. Stability and Instability
III. Laws of Motion
IV. Local Wind Systems
V. General Circulation
References
Suggested Reading
Questions
16 The Meteorological Bases of Atmospheric Pollution
I. Ventilation
II. Stagnation
III. Meteorological Conditions during Historic Pollution Episodes
IV. Effects of Pollution on the Atmosphere
V. Removal Mechanisms
References
Suggested Reading
Questions
17 Transport and Dispersion of Air Pollutants
I. Wind Velocity
II. Turbulence
III. Estimating Concentrations from Point Sources
IV. Dispersion Instrumentation
V. Atmospheric Tracers
VI. Concentration Variation with Averaging Time
References
Suggested Reading
Questions
18 Air Pollution Modeling and Prediction
I. Plume Rise
II. Modeling Techniques
III. Modeling Nonreactive Pollutants
IV. Modeling Pollutant Transformations
V. Model Performance, Accuracy, and Utilization
References
Suggested Reading
Questions
19 Air Pollution Climatology
I. Sources of Data
II. Representativeness
III. Frequency of Atmospheric Stagnations
IV. Ventilation Climatology
V. Wind and Pollution Roses
VI. Climate Modification
References
Suggested Reading
Questions
Part V The Regulatory Control of Air Pollution
20 Air Quality Criteria and Standards
I. Air Quality Criteria
II. Conversion of Effects Data and Criteria to Standards
III. Conversion of Physical Data and Criteria to Standards
IV. Conversion of Biological Data and Criteria to Standards
V. Air Quality Standards
Suggested Reading
Questions
21 Emission Standards
I. Subjective Standards
II. Objective Standards
III. Types of Emission Standards
IV. Variant Forms of Emission Standards
V. Means for Implementing Emission Standards
References
Suggested Reading
Questions
22 The Elements of Regulatory Control
I. Control of New Stationary Sources
II. Control of Existing Stationary Sources
III. Control of Mobile Sources
IV. Air Quality Control Regions
V. Tall Stacks, and Intermittent and Supplementary Control Systems
Reference
Suggested Reading
Questions
23 Organization for Air Pollution Control
I. Functions
II. Organization
III. Finance
IV. Personnel
V. Advisory Groups
Suggested Reading
Questions
Part VI The Engineering Control of Air Pollution
24 Engineering Control Concepts
I. Introduction
II. Process Change
III. Fuel Change
IV. Pollution Removal
V. Disposal of Pollutants
References
Suggested Reading
Questions
25 Control Devices and Systems
I. Introduction
II. Removal of Dry Particulate Matter
III. Removal of Liquid Droplets and Mists
IV. Removal of Gaseous Pollutants
V. Removal of Odors
References
Suggested Reading
Questions
26 Control of Stationary Sources
I. Introduction
II. Energy, Power, and Incineration
III. Chemical and Metallurgical Industries
IV. Agriculture and Forest Products Industries
V. Other Industrial Processes
References
Suggested Reading
Questions
27 Control of Mobile Sources
I. Introduction
II. Gasoline-Powered Vehicles
III. Diesel-Powered Vehicles
IV. Gas Turbines and Jet Engines
V. Alternatives to Existing Mobile Sources
References
Suggested Reading
Questions
28 Source Sampling and Monitoring
I. Introduction
II. Source Sampling
III. Statistics of Sampling
IV. The Source Test
V. Source Monitoring
References
Suggested Reading
Questions
Conversion Table
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 548
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 28th May 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323161589