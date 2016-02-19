Fundamentals of Air Pollution 2e

Fundamentals of Air Pollution, Second Edition discusses the basic chemistry, physics, and engineering of air pollution. This edition explores the processes and equipment that produce less pollution in the atmosphere. This book is comprised of six parts encompassing 28 chapters. This text starts with an overview of the predominant air pollution problems during the Industrial Revolution, including smoke and ash produced by burning oil or coal in the boiler furnaces of power plants, marine vessels, and locomotives. This edition then explores the mathematical models of atmospheric transport and diffusion and discusses the air pollution control in communities. Other chapters deal with atmospheric chemistry, control technology, and visibility through the atmosphere. This book further examines the regulatory concepts that have become more significant, such as the bubble concept, air quality, emission standards, and the trading and banking of emission rights. Air pollution scientists, atmospheric scientists, ecologists, engineers, educators, researchers, and students will find this book extremely useful.

Table of Contents



Preface

Part I The Elements of Air Pollution

1 The History of Air Pollution

I. Before the Industrial Revolution

II. The Industrial Revolution

III. The Twentieth Century

IV. The 1980s

V. The Future

References

Suggested Reading

Questions

2 The Natural versus the Polluted Atmosphere

I. The Atmosphere

II. Unpolluted Air

III. Particulate Matter

IV. Concepts

References

Suggested Reading

Questions

3 Scales of the Air Pollution Problem

I. Local

II. Urban

III. Regional

IV. Continental

V. Global

References

Suggested Reading

Questions

4 Air Quality

I. Averaging Time

II. Cycles

III. Primary and Secondary Pollutants

IV. Measurement Systems

V. Air Quality Levels

References

Suggested Reading

Questions

5 The Philosophy of Air Pollution Control

I. Strategy and Tactics—The Air Pollution System

II. Episode Control

III. Air Quality Management Control Strategy

IV. Alternate Control Strategies

V. Economic Considerations

References

Suggested Reading

Questions

6 Sources of Air Pollution

I. General

II. Combustion

III. Stationary Sources

IV. Mobile Sources

V. Emission Inventory

References

Suggested Reading

Questions

Part II The Effects of Air Pollution

7 Effects on Human Health and Welfare

I. Air-Water-Soil Interactions

II. Total Body Burden

III. The Human Respiratory System

IV. Impact of Air Pollution on Humans

V. Impact of Odor on Humans

References

Suggested Reading

Questions

8 Effects on Vegetation and Animals

I. Injury versus Damage

II. Effects on Vegetation and Crops

III. Effects on Forests

IV. Effects on Experimental Animals

V. Effects on Large or Commercial Animals

References

Suggested Reading

Questions

9 Effects on Materials and Structures

I. Effects on Metals

II. Effects on Stone

III. Effects on Fabrics and Dyes

IV. Effects on Leather, Paper, and Paint

V. Effects on Rubber

References

Suggested Reading

Questions

10 Effects on the Atmosphere, Soil, and Water Bodies

I. The Physics of Visibility

II. Formation of Atmospheric Haze

III. Effects of Atmospheric Haze

IV. Visibility

V. Acidic Deposition

VI. Effects of Acidic Deposition

References

Suggested Reading

Questions

Part III The Measurement and Monitoring of Air Pollution

11 Atmospheric Chemistry

I. Types of Atmospheric Chemical Transformations

II. Role of Solar Radiation in Atmospheric Chemistry

III. Gas Phase Chemical Reaction Pathways

IV. Heterogeneous Reactions

V. Scavenging and Removal from the Atmosphere

References

Suggested Reading

Questions

12 Ambient Air Sampling

I. Elements of a Sampling System

II. Sampling Systems for Gaseous Pollutants

III. Sampling Systems for Particulate Pollutants

IV. Static Sampling Systems

V. Sampler Siting Requirements

References

Suggested Reading

Questions

13 Ambient Air Pollutant Analysis and Measurement

I. Analysis and Measurement of Gaseous Pollutants

II. Analysis and Measurement of Particulate Pollutants

III. Analysis and Measurement of Odors

IV. Analysis and Measurement of Visibility

V. Analysis and Measurement of Acidic Deposition

References

Suggested Reading

Questions

14 Air Pollution Monitoring and Surveillance

I. Stationary Monitoring Networks

II. Mobile Monitoring and Surveillance

III. Remote Sensing

IV. Quality Assurance

V. Data Analysis and Display

References

Suggested Reading

Questions

Part IV The Meteorology of Air Pollution

15 The Physics of the Atmosphere

I. Sun-Atmosphere System—Heat Balance

II. Stability and Instability

III. Laws of Motion

IV. Local Wind Systems

V. General Circulation

References

Suggested Reading

Questions

16 The Meteorological Bases of Atmospheric Pollution

I. Ventilation

II. Stagnation

III. Meteorological Conditions during Historic Pollution Episodes

IV. Effects of Pollution on the Atmosphere

V. Removal Mechanisms

References

Suggested Reading

Questions

17 Transport and Dispersion of Air Pollutants

I. Wind Velocity

II. Turbulence

III. Estimating Concentrations from Point Sources

IV. Dispersion Instrumentation

V. Atmospheric Tracers

VI. Concentration Variation with Averaging Time

References

Suggested Reading

Questions

18 Air Pollution Modeling and Prediction

I. Plume Rise

II. Modeling Techniques

III. Modeling Nonreactive Pollutants

IV. Modeling Pollutant Transformations

V. Model Performance, Accuracy, and Utilization

References

Suggested Reading

Questions

19 Air Pollution Climatology

I. Sources of Data

II. Representativeness

III. Frequency of Atmospheric Stagnations

IV. Ventilation Climatology

V. Wind and Pollution Roses

VI. Climate Modification

References

Suggested Reading

Questions

Part V The Regulatory Control of Air Pollution

20 Air Quality Criteria and Standards

I. Air Quality Criteria

II. Conversion of Effects Data and Criteria to Standards

III. Conversion of Physical Data and Criteria to Standards

IV. Conversion of Biological Data and Criteria to Standards

V. Air Quality Standards

Suggested Reading

Questions

21 Emission Standards

I. Subjective Standards

II. Objective Standards

III. Types of Emission Standards

IV. Variant Forms of Emission Standards

V. Means for Implementing Emission Standards

References

Suggested Reading

Questions

22 The Elements of Regulatory Control

I. Control of New Stationary Sources

II. Control of Existing Stationary Sources

III. Control of Mobile Sources

IV. Air Quality Control Regions

V. Tall Stacks, and Intermittent and Supplementary Control Systems

Reference

Suggested Reading

Questions

23 Organization for Air Pollution Control

I. Functions

II. Organization

III. Finance

IV. Personnel

V. Advisory Groups

Suggested Reading

Questions

Part VI The Engineering Control of Air Pollution

24 Engineering Control Concepts

I. Introduction

II. Process Change

III. Fuel Change

IV. Pollution Removal

V. Disposal of Pollutants

References

Suggested Reading

Questions

25 Control Devices and Systems

I. Introduction

II. Removal of Dry Particulate Matter

III. Removal of Liquid Droplets and Mists

IV. Removal of Gaseous Pollutants

V. Removal of Odors

References

Suggested Reading

Questions

26 Control of Stationary Sources

I. Introduction

II. Energy, Power, and Incineration

III. Chemical and Metallurgical Industries

IV. Agriculture and Forest Products Industries

V. Other Industrial Processes

References

Suggested Reading

Questions

27 Control of Mobile Sources

I. Introduction

II. Gasoline-Powered Vehicles

III. Diesel-Powered Vehicles

IV. Gas Turbines and Jet Engines

V. Alternatives to Existing Mobile Sources

References

Suggested Reading

Questions

28 Source Sampling and Monitoring

I. Introduction

II. Source Sampling

III. Statistics of Sampling

IV. The Source Test

V. Source Monitoring

References

Suggested Reading

Questions

Conversion Table

Index

