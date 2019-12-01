Fundamentals of Advanced Mathematics V3
1st Edition
Description
Fundamentals of Advanced Mathematics, Volume Three begins with the study of differential and analytic infinite-dimensional manifolds, then progresses into fibered bundles, in particular, tangent and cotangent bundles. In addition, subjects covered include the tensor calculus on manifolds, differential and integral calculus on manifolds (general Stokes formula, integral curves and manifolds), an analysis on Lie groups, the Haar measure, the convolution of functions and distributions, and the harmonic analysis over a Lie group. Finally, the theory of connections is (linear connections, principal connections, and Cartan connections) covered, as is the calculus of variations in Lagrangian and Hamiltonian formulations.
This volume is the prerequisite to the analytic and geometric study of nonlinear systems.
Key Features
- Includes sections on differential and analytic manifolds, vector bundles, tensors, Lie derivatives, applications to algebraic topology, and more
- Presents an ideal prerequisite resource on the analytic and geometric study of nonlinear systems
- Provides theory as well as practical information
Readership
Graduate students in Systems Theory, Robotics, Physics or Mathematics, research engineers in Automatic control and/or robotics, assistant professors and professors in Automatic control and/or robotics
Table of Contents
- Differential and analytic manifolds
2.1. Manifolds
2.2. Tangent vectors
2.3. Tangent linear mappings and submanifolds
2.4. Lie groups
2. Fibered bundles
2.1. Tangent bundle and cotangent bundle
2.2. Fibrations
2.3. Vector bundles
2.4. Manifolds of mappings
3. Tensor calculus on manifolds
2.1. Tensors
2.2. Tensor fields
2.3. Differential forms
4. Differential and integral calculus on manifolds
4.1. Distributions and differential operators
4.2. Lie derivative
4.3. Exterior differential
4.4. Stokes formula and its applications
4.5. Elements of algebraic topology
4.6. Integral curves and integral manifolds
5. Connections
5.1. Linear connections on a vector bundle
5.2. Principal connexions
6. Calculus of variations and optimal control
6.1. Minima
6.2. Calculus of variations
6.3. Optimal control
Details
- No. of pages:
- 230
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st December 2019
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785482502
About the Author
Henri Bourles
Henri Bourlès is Full Professor and Chair at the Conservatoire National des Arts et Métiers, Paris, France.
Affiliations and Expertise
Conservatoire National des Arts et Metiers, France