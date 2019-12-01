Fundamentals of Advanced Mathematics V3 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781785482502

Fundamentals of Advanced Mathematics V3

1st Edition

Authors: Henri Bourles
Hardcover ISBN: 9781785482502
Imprint: ISTE Press - Elsevier
Published Date: 1st December 2019
Page Count: 230
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
160.86
136.73
131.00
111.35
115.00
97.75
150.00
127.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Fundamentals of Advanced Mathematics, Volume Three begins with the study of differential and analytic infinite-dimensional manifolds, then progresses into fibered bundles, in particular, tangent and cotangent bundles. In addition, subjects covered include the tensor calculus on manifolds, differential and integral calculus on manifolds (general Stokes formula, integral curves and manifolds), an analysis on Lie groups, the Haar measure, the convolution of functions and distributions, and the harmonic analysis over a Lie group. Finally, the theory of connections is (linear connections, principal connections, and Cartan connections) covered, as is the calculus of variations in Lagrangian and Hamiltonian formulations.

This volume is the prerequisite to the analytic and geometric study of nonlinear systems.

Key Features

  • Includes sections on differential and analytic manifolds, vector bundles, tensors, Lie derivatives, applications to algebraic topology, and more
  • Presents an ideal prerequisite resource on the analytic and geometric study of nonlinear systems
  • Provides theory as well as practical information

Readership

Graduate students in Systems Theory, Robotics, Physics or Mathematics, research engineers in Automatic control and/or robotics, assistant professors and professors in Automatic control and/or robotics

Table of Contents

  1. Differential and analytic manifolds
    2.1. Manifolds
    2.2. Tangent vectors
    2.3. Tangent linear mappings and submanifolds
    2.4. Lie groups
    2. Fibered bundles
    2.1. Tangent bundle and cotangent bundle
    2.2. Fibrations
    2.3. Vector bundles
    2.4. Manifolds of mappings
    3. Tensor calculus on manifolds
    2.1. Tensors
    2.2. Tensor fields
    2.3. Differential forms
    4. Differential and integral calculus on manifolds
    4.1. Distributions and differential operators
    4.2. Lie derivative
    4.3. Exterior differential
    4.4. Stokes formula and its applications
    4.5. Elements of algebraic topology
    4.6. Integral curves and integral manifolds
    5. Connections
    5.1. Linear connections on a vector bundle
    5.2. Principal connexions
    6. Calculus of variations and optimal control
    6.1. Minima
    6.2. Calculus of variations
    6.3. Optimal control

Details

No. of pages:
230
Language:
English
Copyright:
© ISTE Press - Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
ISTE Press - Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9781785482502

About the Author

Henri Bourles

Henri Bourlès is Full Professor and Chair at the Conservatoire National des Arts et Métiers, Paris, France.

Affiliations and Expertise

Conservatoire National des Arts et Metiers, France

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.