Fundamentals of Advanced Mathematics V2
1st Edition
Field extensions, topology and topological vector spaces, functional spaces, and sheaves
Description
The three volumes of this series of books, of which this is the second, put forward the mathematical elements that make up the foundations of a number of contemporary scientific methods: modern theory on systems, physics and engineering.
Whereas the first volume focused on the formal conditions for systems of linear equations (in particular of linear differential equations) to have solutions, this book presents the approaches to finding solutions to polynomial equations and to systems of linear differential equations with varying coefficients.
Fundamentals of Advanced Mathematics, Volume 2: Field Extensions, Topology and Topological Vector Spaces, Functional Spaces, and Sheaves begins with the classical Galois theory and the theory of transcendental field extensions. Next, the differential side of these theories is treated, including the differential Galois theory (Picard-Vessiot theory of systems of linear differential equations with time-varying coefficients) and differentially transcendental field extensions. The treatment of analysis includes topology (using both filters and nets), topological vector spaces (using the notion of disked space, which simplifies the theory of duality), and the radon measure (assuming that the usual theory of measure and integration is known).
In addition, the theory of sheaves is developed with application to the theory of distributions and the theory of hyperfunctions (assuming that the usual theory of functions of the complex variable is known). This volume is the prerequisite to the study of linear systems with time-varying coefficients from the point-of-view of algebraic analysis and the algebraic theory of nonlinear systems.
Key Features
- Present Galois Theory, transcendental field extensions, and Picard
- Includes sections on Vessiot theory, differentially transcendental field extensions, topology, topological vector spaces, Radon measure, differential calculus in Banach spaces, sheaves, distributions, hyperfunctions, algebraic analysis, and local analysis of systems of linear differential equations
Readership
Graduate students in Systems Theory, Robotics, Physics or Mathematics, research engineers in Automation control and/or robotics, assistant professors and professors in Automation control and/or robotics
Table of Contents
1. Field Extensions and Differential Field Extensions
2. General Topology
3. Topological Vector Spaces
4. Measure and Integration, Function Spaces
5. Sheaves
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 17th January 2018
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081023853
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785482496
About the Author
Henri Bourles
Henri Bourlès is Full Professor and Chair at the Conservatoire National des Arts et Métiers, Paris, France.
Affiliations and Expertise
Conservatoire National des Arts et Metiers, France
Reviews
"As with the first volume, I’m not sure I see this book having extensive use as a textbook (not only because of the succinct exposition, but because the array of topics covered doesn’t match up with any standard course at the graduate level). However, also as with the first edition, the considerable amount of material included here and the efficient, concise way in which it is presented makes this book valuable as a reference." --MAA Reviews