Fundamentals and Technology of Combustion
1st Edition
Description
Fundamentals and Technology of Combustion contains brief descriptions of combustion fundamental processes, followed by an extensive survey of the combustion research technology. It also includes mathematical combustion modeling of the processes covering mainly premixed and diffusion flames, where many chemical and physical processes compete in complex ways, for both laminar and turbulent flows. The combustion chemistry models that validate experimental data for different fuels are sufficiently accurate to allow confident predictions of the flame characteristics. This illustrates a unique bridge between combustion fundamentals and combustion technology, which provides a valuable technical reference for many engineers and scientists.
Moreover, the book gives the reader sufficient background of basic engineering sciences such as chemistry, thermodynamics, heat transfer and fluid mechanics. The combustion research and mathematical models fit between small-scale laboratory burner flames, and large-scale industrial boilers, furnaces and combustion chambers. The materials have been collected from previous relevant research and some selected papers of the authors and co-workers, which have been presented mainly in different refereed journals, international conferences and symposia, thus providing a comprehensive collection.
Furthermore, the book includes some of the many recent general correlations for the characteristics of laminar, turbulent, premixed and diffusion flames in an easily usable form. The authors believe that further progress in optimizing combustion performance and reducing polluting emissions can only be treated through understanding of combustion chemistry.
Readership
This book is a valuable technical reference for engineers, scientists as well as the postgraduate students in the academic community.
Table of Contents
Combustion Fundamentals. Energy Sources. Some related thermodynamic fundamentals. Combustion stoichiometry and thermochemical calculations. Chemical kinetics and equilibrium. Transport phenomena, and modeling. Pollutants formation and oxidation kinetics. Pollutant emissions reduction techniques.
Laminar Premixed Flames. Theory and kinetics of laminar premixed flames. Generalization of flame characteristics. High hydrocarbon fuels-air flames. Effect of fuel type and additives on emissions
and flame characteristics. Porous burners.
Turbulent Premixed and Diffusion Flames.
Characteristics of diffusion flames. Turbulent burning. Turbulence models. Interaction between turbulence and chemical kinetics.
Characteristics of Turbulent Confined Diffusion Flames. Mixing and flow fields of jets. Swirling flows in combustion systems. Flow and mixing in cold models. Characteristics of confined flames.
Combustion, Heat Transfer, and
Emission in Boilers and Furnaces. Steam boilers. Tangentially-fired furnaces (TFFs). Fluidized-bed furnaces (FBFs).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 862
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2002
- Published:
- 10th July 2002
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080532189
About the Author
F El-Mahallawy
Fawzy El-Mahallawy is an emeritus Professor of Combustion and Heat Engines at Cairo University, Egypt. In 1967 he gained his PhD from Cairo University. He continued his postdoctoral program at the Imperial College in London with Professor Spalding in the period 1970 - 1972. He became a full Professor in 1978. In 1989 he was appointed as the Vice Dean of the Faculty of Engineering, Cairo University, and as the Director of the Development Research and Technological Planning Center, Cairo University in 1993. A total of 25 PhD and 54 MSc degrees have been awarded under his supervision. He has published 117 papers in the field of combustion and heat transfer, and 122 technical reports. He was the Associate Editor of the book entitled "Flow, Mixing and Heat Transfer in Furnaces", published by Pergamon Press in 1978. He has been twice awarded the National Award for Engineering Activities, in 1975 and 1983, and the First Class Science and Arts Medal for his contribution to the field of Engineering, in 1977 and 1986.
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty of Engineering, Cairo University, Giza, Egypt
S. E-Din Habik
Saad Habik is a Professor of Combustion and Heat Engines at the Mechanical Power Engineering Department, Faculty of Engineering of Port-Said, Suez Canal University, Egypt. He is currently the Director of the Energy Research and Studies Center at the Faculty of Engineering of Port-Said. He gained his PhD from the Mechanical Engineering Department at Leeds University, UK in 1986. He worked as a postdoctoral research fellow at the same department in the period 1986-1990. In 1995 he undertook research at Michigan Technological University, USA. His field of research focuses on combustion chemistry and he has published 35 scientific papers in the same field. Two PhD and one MSc degrees have been awarded under his supervision. Professor Habik is a member of SAE, USA, Associating Energy Engineer, USA, and ILASS, Egypt. He was awarded the National Award for Engineering Activities, and a First Class Medal for his contributions to the field of Engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty of Engineering of Port Said, Suez Canal University, Port Said, Egypt