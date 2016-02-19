Fundamentals and Techniques - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780444882363

Fundamentals and Techniques, Volume 51A

5th Edition

Serial Editors: Erich Heftmann
eBook ISBN: 9780080858586
eBook ISBN: 9780444882363
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 26th November 1991
Page Count: 588
Table of Contents

  1. Theory of chromatography (L.R. Snyder). 2. Countercurrent chromatography (Y. Ito). 3. Planar chromatography (S. Nyiredy). 4. Column liquid chromatography (H. Poppe). 5. Ion-exchange chromatography (H.F. Walton). 6. Size-exclusion chromatography (L. Hagel and J.-C. Janson). 7. Affinity chromatography (T.M. Phillips). 8. Supercritical-fluid chromatography (P.J. Schoenmakers and L.G.M. Uunk). 9. Gas chromatography (C.F. Poole and S.K. Poole). 10. Field-flow fractionation (J. Janča). 11. Electrophoresis (P.G. Righetti). Manufacturers and dealers of chromatography and electrophoresis supplies. Subject Index.

About the Serial Editors

Erich Heftmann Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Western Regional Research Center, United States Department of Agriculture

