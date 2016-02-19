Fundamentals and Techniques, Volume 51A
5th Edition
Serial Editors: Erich Heftmann
eBook ISBN: 9780080858586
eBook ISBN: 9780444882363
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 26th November 1991
Page Count: 588
Table of Contents
- Theory of chromatography (L.R. Snyder). 2. Countercurrent chromatography (Y. Ito). 3. Planar chromatography (S. Nyiredy). 4. Column liquid chromatography (H. Poppe). 5. Ion-exchange chromatography (H.F. Walton). 6. Size-exclusion chromatography (L. Hagel and J.-C. Janson). 7. Affinity chromatography (T.M. Phillips). 8. Supercritical-fluid chromatography (P.J. Schoenmakers and L.G.M. Uunk). 9. Gas chromatography (C.F. Poole and S.K. Poole). 10. Field-flow fractionation (J. Janča). 11. Electrophoresis (P.G. Righetti). Manufacturers and dealers of chromatography and electrophoresis supplies. Subject Index.
