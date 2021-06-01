Fundamentals and Supercapacitor Applications of 2D Materials
1st Edition
Description
Due to their sub-nanometer thickness, 2D materials have a high packing density, which is suitable for the fabrication of highly-packed energy supplier/storage devices with enhanced energy and power density. The flexibility of 2D materials, good mechanical properties and high packing densities make them suitable for the development of thin, flexible and wearable devices. Fundamentals and Applications of Supercapacitor 2D Materials covers different aspects of 2D materials including their important properties and synthesis, as well as mechanisms of supercapacitor and the recent developments on supercapacitor applications of engineered 2D materials. In addition, theoretical investigations and various types of supercapacitors based on 2D materials such as symmetric, asymmetric, flexible, and micro-supercapacitors are covered. This book will be a useful resource for research scientists, engineers and students in the fields of supercapacitors, 2D nanomaterials and energy storage devices.
Key Features
- Explores recent developments and looks at the importance of 2D materials in energy storage technologies
- Presents both the theoretical and DFT related studies
- Discusses the impact on performance of various operating conditions
- Includes a brief overview of the applications of supercapacitors in various industries including aerospace, defense, biomedical, environmental, energy, and automotive
Readership
Materials Scientists and Engineers, particularly those working in field of nanomaterials and layered materials. R&D in electronics. Chemists
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Structure and properties of 2D materials in general and importance to energy storage
3. Synthesis and characterization of 2D materials
4. Supercapacitors: Basics, design, mechanisms and recent developments
5. Theoretical and DFT related studies of Supercapacitors based on 2D materials
6. Supercapacitors based on graphene and its hybrids
7. Supercapacitors based on 2D transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs) and its hybrids
8. Supercapacitors based on 2D Metal Oxides, hydroxides and its hybrids
9. Supercapacitors based on MXenes and its hybrids
10. Supercapacitors based on transition metal nitrides and its hybrids
11. Supercapacitors based on Xenes, phosphorene and its hybrids
12. Asymmetric supercapacitors and supercapattery: Recent developments
13. Flexible supercapacitors
14. Microsupercapacitors based on 2D materials
15. Printed supercapacitor devices for electronic applications
16. Engineering 2D materials for high performance supercapacitor devices
17. Summary and future perspectives
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st June 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128219935
About the Editors
Chandra Rout
Dr. Chandra Sekhar Rout is a member of the faculty at the Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar, India. He did his postdoctoral research at National University of Singapore (2008-2009), Purdue University, USA (2010-2012) and UNIST, South Korea (2012-2013). He joined IIT Bhubaneswar in 2013 and he is actively involved in both research and teaching of undergraduate and graduate students there. His research interests include preparation and characterization of two-dimensional layered nanomaterials and their nanocarbon hybrids for chemical sensors and biosensors, supercapacitors and energy storage devices, field emitters and electronic devices. He has authored or co-authored more than 100 research papers in international journals. He has been awarded prestigious Ramanujan Fellowship and Young Scientist award of Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of India in 2013, Young researcher award from Venus International Foundation, India in 2015, IAAM medal 2017 and emerging investigator award 2017. He is an associate editor of “RSC Advances” a journal of Royal Society of Chemistry and “American Journal of Engineering and Applied Sciences” of Science Publications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar, India
Dattatray Late
Dr. Dattatray J. Late after completing his PhD with Prof. D. S. Joag, he worked as a DST Post-doctoral Fellow on Nanoscience & Technology with Prof. C. N. R Rao at JNCASR, Bangalore (2008-2010). He currently holds the position of AcSIR Assistant Professor, Scientist, and DST Ramanujan National Fellow at CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory, Pune. His current research interests include synthesis of atomically thin nanosheets of inorganic layered materials for nanoelectronic device applications, catalysts for water splitting, H2 generation, etc., and Raman spectroscopy. He has authored or co-authored more than 140 research papers in international journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
AcSIR Assistant Professor, Scientist, and DST Ramanujan National Fellow, CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory, University of Pune, India
