Fundamentals and Sensing Applications of 2D Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081025772, 9780081025789

Fundamentals and Sensing Applications of 2D Materials

1st Edition

Editors: Chandrasekhar Rout Dattatray Late Hywel Morgan
eBook ISBN: 9780081025789
Paperback ISBN: 9780081025772
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 18th June 2019
Page Count: 512
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
225.00
191.25
175.00
148.75
200.00
170.00
186.32
158.37
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
200.00
170.00
175.00
148.75
225.00
191.25
315.41
268.10
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
  2. Fundamentals and Properties of 2D Materials in General and Sensing Applications
  3. Synthesis, Properties, and Applications of Graphene
  4. Synthesis, Characterization, and Properties of Graphene Analogs of 2D Material
  5. Electronic Structure and Theoretical Aspects on Sensing Application of 2D Materials
  6. Gas Sensors Based on Two-Dimensional Materials and Its Mechanisms
  7. Enzymatic and Nonenzymatic Electrochemical Biosensors
  8. Electrochemical Sensing Platform Based on Graphene-Metal/Metal Oxide Hybrids for Detection of Metal Ions Contaminants
  9. 2D Materials for Field-Effect Transistor Based Biosensors
  10. Optical Biochemical Sensors Based on 2D Materials
  11. Recent Developments in Graphene-Based Two-Dimensional Heterostructures for Sensing Applications
  12. Wearable and Flexible Sensors Based on 2D and Nanomaterials
  13. Photo Sensor Based on 2D Materials
  14. Future Prospects of 2D Materials for Sensing Applications

Description

Fundamentals and Sensing Applications of 2D Materials provides a comprehensive understanding of a wide range of 2D materials. Examples of fundamental topics include: defect and vacancy engineering, doping and advantages of 2D materials for sensing, 2D materials and composites for sensing, and 2D materials in biosystems. A wide range of applications are addressed, such as gas sensors based on 2D materials, electrochemical glucose sensors, biosensors (enzymatic and non-enzymatic), and printed, stretchable, wearable and flexible biosensors. Due to their sub-nanometer thickness, 2D materials have a high packing density, thus making them suitable for the fabrication of thin film based sensor devices.

Benefiting from their unique physical and chemical properties (e.g. strong mechanical strength, high surface area, unparalleled thermal conductivity, remarkable biocompatibility and ease of functionalization), 2D layered nanomaterials have shown great potential in designing high performance sensor devices.

Key Features

  • Provides a comprehensive overview of 2D materials systems that are relevant to sensing, including transition metal dichalcogenides, metal oxides, graphene and other 2D materials system
  • Includes information on potential applications, such as flexible sensors, biosensors, optical sensors, electrochemical sensors, and more
  • Discusses graphene in terms of the lessons learned from this material for sensing applications and how these lessons can be applied to other 2D materials

Readership

Materials Science Researchers and Engineers; Analytical Chemists

Details

No. of pages:
512
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780081025789
Paperback ISBN:
9780081025772

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Chandrasekhar Rout Editor

Dr. Chandra Sekhar Rout is a member of the faculty at the Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar, India. He did his postdoctoral research at National University of Singapore (2008-2009), Purdue University, USA (2010-2012) and UNIST, South Korea (2012-2013). He joined IIT Bhubaneswar in 2013 and he is actively involved in both research and teaching of undergraduate and graduate students there. His research interests include preparation and characterization of two-dimensional layered nanomaterials and their nanocarbon hybrids for chemical sensors and biosensors, supercapacitors and energy storage devices, field emitters and electronic devices. He has authored or co-authored more than 100 research papers in international journals. He has been awarded prestigious Ramanujan Fellowship and Young Scientist award of Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of India in 2013, Young researcher award from Venus International Foundation, India in 2015, IAAM medal 2017 and emerging investigator award 2017. He is an associate editor of “RSC Advances” a journal of Royal Society of Chemistry and “American Journal of Engineering and Applied Sciences” of Science Publications.

Affiliations and Expertise

Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar, India

Dattatray Late Editor

Dr. Dattatray J. Late after completing his PhD with Prof. D. S. Joag, he worked as a DST Post-doctoral Fellow on Nanoscience & Technology with Prof. C. N. R Rao at JNCASR, Bangalore (2008-2010). He currently holds the position of AcSIR Assistant Professor, Scientist, and DST Ramanujan National Fellow at CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory, Pune. His current research interests include synthesis of atomically thin nanosheets of inorganic layered materials for nanoelectronic device applications, catalysts for water splitting, H2 generation, etc., and Raman spectroscopy. He has authored or co-authored more than 140 research papers in international journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Pune, India

Hywel Morgan Editor

Dr. Hywel Morgan is a Royal Society Industry Fellow and Deputy Director of the Institute for Life Sciences at the University of Southampton. After a post-doc position at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Israel, he moved to a lectureship at the University of Glasgow in 1993 and was appointed Professor in 2002. In 2003 he moved to the University of Southampton, where he is Professor of Bioelectronics. In 2001 he was awarded a Royal Society-Leverhulme Senior Research Fellowship and in 2004 won the Desty award for innovation in separation science. He has published widely and co-authored a textbook on AC electrokinetics. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Physics and the Royal Society of Chemistry. He holds a Royal Society Wolfson Research merit award.

Affiliations and Expertise

Royal Society Industry Fellow and Deputy Director, Institute for Life Sciences, University of Southampton, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.