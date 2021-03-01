COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Fundamentals and Properties of Multifunctional Nanomaterials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128223529

Fundamentals and Properties of Multifunctional Nanomaterials

1st Edition

Editors: Sabu Thomas Nandakumar Kalarikkal Ann Abraham
Paperback ISBN: 9780128223529
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st March 2021
Page Count: 400
Table of Contents

1. Nanomagnetism
2. Spinel Ferrites
3. Primary Ferroic Orders
4. Magneto-electric Effect
5. Multiferroic Hybrid Nanostructures
6. Multiferroics Based Polymer Nanocomposites
7. Piezoelectric Materials for Energy Harvesting Applications
8. One dimensional multiferroic fibre nanocomposites
9. Multiferroic Polymer Films
10. Ordering of Liquid Crystalline Complexes
11. Optical Attributes of Nanomaterials

Description

Fundamentals and Properties of Multifunctional Nanomaterials outlines the properties of highly intricate nanosystems, including magnetic nanosystems, ferroelectrics, nanomultiferroics, highly correlated systems, plasma physics, carbon-based nanomaterials, graphene and bionanomaterials. This book shows how increased voltage control of magnetism in multiferroics is being used for 5G technology. The simulation and multiscale modeling of complex hybrid nanocomposites using visualization software is also covered. The main attributes leading to the multifunctional applications in diverse areas is further explored. The book is a valuable reference source for researchers in materials science and engineering, but is also ideal for those in related disciplines such as chemistry and physics.

Key Features

  • Explains the concepts and fundamental applications of a variety of multifunctional nanomaterials
  • Introduces fundamental principles in the fields of magnetism and multiferroics
  • Addresses ferromagnetics, multiferroics and carbon nanomaterials

Readership

Materials Scientists and Engineers

About the Editors

Sabu Thomas

Sabu Thomas is currently Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University and the Founder Director and Professor of the International and Interuniversity Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology. He is also a full professor of Polymer Science and Engineering at the School of Chemical Sciences of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, India. Recently, because of the outstanding contributions to the field of Nanoscience and Polymer Science and Engineering, Prof. Thomas has been conferred Honoris Causa (DSc) Doctorate by the University of South Brittany, Lorient, France and University of Lorraine, Nancy, France. Very recently, Prof. Thomas has been awarded Senior Fulbright Fellowship to visit 20 Universities in the US and most productive faculty award in the domain of Materials Science.

Nandakumar Kalarikkal

Dr. Nandakumar Kalarikkal is an Associate Professor at School of Pure and Applied Physics and Joint Director of International and Inter University Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, India. His research activities involve applications of nanostructured materials, laser plasma, phase transitions, etc. He is the recipient of research fellowships and associateships from prestigious government organizations such as the Department of Science and Technology and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research of Government of India. He has active collaboration with national and international scientific institutions in India, South Africa, Slovenia, Canada, France, Germany, Malaysia, Australia and US. He has more than 130 publications in peer reviewed journals. He has also co-edited 9 books of scientific interest and co-authored many book chapters

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, School of Pure and Applied Physics Joint Director, International and Inter University Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, India.

Ann Abraham

Ann Rose Abraham is Assistant Professor, Department of Basic Sciences, Amal Jyothi College of Engineering, Mahatma Ghandi University, India

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Department of Basic Sciences, Amal Jyothi College of Engineering, Mahatma Ghandi University, India

