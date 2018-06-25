Fundamentals and Applications of Nano Silicon in Plasmonics and Fullerines
1st Edition
Current and Future Trends
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Atom by atom and particle by particle manipulation
Laser-based detection, trapping and manipulation of individual/single atoms and nanoparticles
Optical tweezers: atoms and nanoparticles
3. Proximal probe nanolithography
Scanning probe imaging/microscopy of atoms and nanoparticles
STM/AFM-based nanolithography and deposition and control of nanoparticles and atoms/molecules
electron/ion-beam nanolithography
optical and x-ray nanolithography
4. Emergence of Nanotechnology
Nanostructures (top-down and bottom-up)
Why nanoparticles are innovative?
5. Nano metals (plasmonics)
Miniaturized gold (film, wire, particle): sub-wavelength concentration of light
Miniaturization-induced coloration of metals
Plasmonic nano lenses
Metamaterials: Negative refractive index
Heat Loss: Are plasmonic-based devices practical?
Synthesis of nanogold, safety, mass production and cost analysis
6. Nano silicon
Direct and indirect semiconductors
Quantum Confinement: Enhancing and blue shifting of luminescence
Making silicon glow
Optical nonlinearity and optical gain in nano silicon
Nano silicon in extreme pressure
Synthesis and characterization of forms of nano silicon (particles, wires, films), safety, mass production and cost analysis
7. Nanostructured gold-silicon: Material/functionality integration
Binary gold-silicon eutectic system
Wafer bonding
Nanostructured gold silicide
Plasmonic-silicon integration
Synthesis of silicon nanowires using gold nanoparticle seeds
Synthesis of silicon nanoparticles using gold nanoparticles
Synthesis of gold nano wires/rods using silicon nanoparticle seeds
8. Advanced and low-cost device applications of nano-Si, nano-Au, and nano gold silicide
Energy harvest and storage (nano/plasmonic solar cells, nano-capacitor, fuel cell, battery devices)
Solid state white LED lighting
Confined light in service of substance detection
Plasmonic hyperthermic treatment of acute disease
Skin and hair care
Glucose implantable-sensor
Luminescent/magnetic capsules for drug delivery and underground exploration
Nano catalyst and filtration
Nanotransistors and nanomemory
Quantum computing
Nanophotodetectrs for Cherenkov radiation
Silicon-gold nano antennas
Gold silicide waveguides
Silicon-loaded gold nanoplasmonic for on chip waveguides
Microlasers for on chip applications
Electrospray, printing and patterning
Magnetic control of silicon-loaded metal
Encapsulation for harsh environment application and remote control
9. Nanotechnology and Art
Stained glass, lustreware pottery
Nanosilicon in space (red and blue rectangle)
10. Commercialization: From lab to consumer
Mass production
Nano Start-ups
IP and freedom of operation
Open Innovation, and global nano landscape and partnerships
Obama’s Commercialization initiative (Government Intervention)
11. Nano Culture and societal implications
Education, training, management, and the youth/children
Safety, environment, military, evil use and ethics
12. Future of Nano technology in the market
Where are nanotech pioneers taking us and what are the risks?
Will room at the bottom make room at the top?
Appendix: Facts, exercises and questions on nanotechnology
material properties and devices design and operation
Description
Fundamentals and Applications of Nano Silicon in Plasmonics and Fullerines: Current and Future Trends addresses current and future trends in the application and commercialization of nanosilicon. The book presents current, innovative and prospective applications and products based on nanosilicon and their binary system in the fields of energy harvesting and storage, lighting (solar cells and nano-capacitor and fuel cell devices and nanoLEDs), electronics (nanotransistors and nanomemory, quantum computing, photodetectors for space applications; biomedicine (substance detection, plasmonic treatment of disease, skin and hair care, implantable glucose sensor, capsules for drug delivery and underground water and oil exploration), and art (glass and pottery).
Moreover, the book includes material on the use of advanced laser and proximal probes for imaging and manipulation of nanoparticles and atoms. In addition, coverage is given to carbon and how it contrasts and integrates with silicon with additional related applications. This is a valuable resource to all those seeking to learn more about the commercialization of nanosilicon, and to researchers wanting to learn more about emerging nanosilicon applications.
Key Features
- Features a variety of designs and operation of nano-devices, helping engineers to make the best use of nanosilicon
- Contains underlying principles of how nanomaterials work and the variety of applications they provide, giving those new to nanosilicon a fundamental understanding
- Assesses the viability of various nanoslicon devices for mass production and commercialization, thereby providing an important source of information for engineers
Readership
Materials Scientists and Engineers working in Plasmonics, Energy Storage and Solid State Physics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 602
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 25th June 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323480581
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323480574
About the Authors
Munir Nayfeh Author
Munir Nayfeh is Professor of Physics at the University of Illinois, USA, and President, NanoSi Advanced Technologies, Inc. He has previously worked at Yale and Oak Ridge National Laboratory, and is the founder of both, Nano Silicon Solar, Inc and Parasat-NanoSi, LLC .His specialist areas are atomic, molecular, laser spectroscopy, and nanotechnology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Physics, University of Illinois and President, NanoSi Advanced Technologies, Inc, USA