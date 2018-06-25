Fundamentals and Applications of Nano Silicon in Plasmonics and Fullerines

1. Introduction

2. Atom by atom and particle by particle manipulation

Laser-based detection, trapping and manipulation of individual/single atoms and nanoparticles

Optical tweezers: atoms and nanoparticles

3. Proximal probe nanolithography

Scanning probe imaging/microscopy of atoms and nanoparticles

STM/AFM-based nanolithography and deposition and control of nanoparticles and atoms/molecules

electron/ion-beam nanolithography

optical and x-ray nanolithography

4. Emergence of Nanotechnology

Nanostructures (top-down and bottom-up)

Why nanoparticles are innovative?

5. Nano metals (plasmonics)

Miniaturized gold (film, wire, particle): sub-wavelength concentration of light

Miniaturization-induced coloration of metals

Plasmonic nano lenses

Metamaterials: Negative refractive index

Heat Loss: Are plasmonic-based devices practical?

Synthesis of nanogold, safety, mass production and cost analysis

6. Nano silicon

Direct and indirect semiconductors

Quantum Confinement: Enhancing and blue shifting of luminescence

Making silicon glow

Optical nonlinearity and optical gain in nano silicon

Nano silicon in extreme pressure

Synthesis and characterization of forms of nano silicon (particles, wires, films), safety, mass production and cost analysis

7. Nanostructured gold-silicon: Material/functionality integration

Binary gold-silicon eutectic system

Wafer bonding

Nanostructured gold silicide

Plasmonic-silicon integration

Synthesis of silicon nanowires using gold nanoparticle seeds

Synthesis of silicon nanoparticles using gold nanoparticles

Synthesis of gold nano wires/rods using silicon nanoparticle seeds



8. Advanced and low-cost device applications of nano-Si, nano-Au, and nano gold silicide

Energy harvest and storage (nano/plasmonic solar cells, nano-capacitor, fuel cell, battery devices)

Solid state white LED lighting

Confined light in service of substance detection

Plasmonic hyperthermic treatment of acute disease

Skin and hair care

Glucose implantable-sensor

Luminescent/magnetic capsules for drug delivery and underground exploration

Nano catalyst and filtration

Nanotransistors and nanomemory

Quantum computing

Nanophotodetectrs for Cherenkov radiation

Silicon-gold nano antennas

Gold silicide waveguides

Silicon-loaded gold nanoplasmonic for on chip waveguides

Microlasers for on chip applications

Electrospray, printing and patterning

Magnetic control of silicon-loaded metal

Encapsulation for harsh environment application and remote control

9. Nanotechnology and Art

Stained glass, lustreware pottery

Nanosilicon in space (red and blue rectangle)

10. Commercialization: From lab to consumer

Mass production

Nano Start-ups

IP and freedom of operation

Open Innovation, and global nano landscape and partnerships

Obama’s Commercialization initiative (Government Intervention)

11. Nano Culture and societal implications

Education, training, management, and the youth/children

Safety, environment, military, evil use and ethics

12. Future of Nano technology in the market

Where are nanotech pioneers taking us and what are the risks?

Will room at the bottom make room at the top?

Appendix: Facts, exercises and questions on nanotechnology

material properties and devices design and operation

