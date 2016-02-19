Fundamental Problems in Statistical Mechanics, VIII - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444815910, 9781483290331

Fundamental Problems in Statistical Mechanics, VIII

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Eighth International Summer School on Fundamental Problems in Statistical Mechanics, Altenberg, Germany, 28 June - 10 July, 1993

Editors: H. Van Beijeren
eBook ISBN: 9781483290331
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 14th October 1994
Price includes VAT/GST

Description

In keeping with the tradition of previous summer schools on fundamental problems in statistical mechanics, this book contains in depth treatemnts of topics of current interest in statistical mechanics and closely related fields. The topics covered include: dynamical impurity problems, quantum phase transitions, vortex liquids and glasses, quasicrystals and related aperiodic structures, pattern formation, turbulence, exactly solvable models, polymers, phase transitions in colloids, interfaces and two-dimensional gravity.

Table of Contents

Preface. Dynamical impurity problems (V.J. Emery, S.A. Kivelson). Bosons in a random potential (A.P. Young). Statistical mechanics of vortices in type-II superconductors (D.A. Huse, L.R. Radzihovsky). Correlation functions of solvable models (B. Nienhuis). Random matrices and two-dimensional gravity (F. David). Aperiodic structures: geometry, diffraction spectra, and physical properties (J.M. Luck). Universal aspects of interacting lines and surfaces (M. Lässig, R. Lipowsky). Phase transitions in colloidal dispersions (H.N.W. Lekkerkerker, G.J. Vroege). Polymers, both living and dead (M.E. Cates). Amplitude equations for pattern forming systems (M. van Hecke, P.C. Hohenberg, W. van Saarloos). Turbulence and Navier-Stokes-Equations (S. Grossmann).

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1994
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9781483290331

About the Editor

H. Van Beijeren

Ratings and Reviews

