Fundamental Problems in Statistical Mechanics, VIII
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Eighth International Summer School on Fundamental Problems in Statistical Mechanics, Altenberg, Germany, 28 June - 10 July, 1993
Description
In keeping with the tradition of previous summer schools on fundamental problems in statistical mechanics, this book contains in depth treatemnts of topics of current interest in statistical mechanics and closely related fields. The topics covered include: dynamical impurity problems, quantum phase transitions, vortex liquids and glasses, quasicrystals and related aperiodic structures, pattern formation, turbulence, exactly solvable models, polymers, phase transitions in colloids, interfaces and two-dimensional gravity.
Table of Contents
Preface. Dynamical impurity problems (V.J. Emery, S.A. Kivelson). Bosons in a random potential (A.P. Young). Statistical mechanics of vortices in type-II superconductors (D.A. Huse, L.R. Radzihovsky). Correlation functions of solvable models (B. Nienhuis). Random matrices and two-dimensional gravity (F. David). Aperiodic structures: geometry, diffraction spectra, and physical properties (J.M. Luck). Universal aspects of interacting lines and surfaces (M. Lässig, R. Lipowsky). Phase transitions in colloidal dispersions (H.N.W. Lekkerkerker, G.J. Vroege). Polymers, both living and dead (M.E. Cates). Amplitude equations for pattern forming systems (M. van Hecke, P.C. Hohenberg, W. van Saarloos). Turbulence and Navier-Stokes-Equations (S. Grossmann).
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1994
- Published:
- 14th October 1994
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483290331