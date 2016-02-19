Fundamental Principles of Heat Transfer
1st Edition
Authors: Stephen Whitaker
eBook ISBN: 9781483159430
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 574
Description
Fundamental Principles of Heat Transfer introduces the fundamental concepts of heat transfer: conduction, convection, and radiation. It presents theoretical developments and example and design problems and illustrates the practical applications of fundamental principles.
The chapters in this book cover various topics such as one-dimensional and transient heat conduction, energy and turbulent transport, forced convection, thermal radiation, and radiant energy exchange. There are example problems and solutions at the end of every chapter dealing with design problems. This book is a valuable introductory course in heat transfer for engineering students.
Table of Contents
Preface
Nomenclature
Design Problem I
Chapter 1 Introduction
1.1 The Continuum Postulate
1.2 The Laws of Continuum Physics
1.3 Mechanisms of Energy Transport
1.4 Units
1.5 Design Objectives
Solution to Design Problem I
Problems
References
Design Problem II
Chapter 2 Steady, One-Dimensional Heat Conduction
Summary Of Section 2.1
2.1 The Fundamental Energy Postulate
2.2 Steady Heat Conduction
2.3 Steady, One-Dimensional Heat Conduction in Rectangular Coordinates
2.4 Steady, One-Dimensional Heat Conduction in Cylindrical Coordinates
2.5 Steady, One-Dimensional Heat Conduction in Spherical Coordinates
2.6 Extended Surfaces—The Rectangular Fin
2.7 The Annular Fin
2.8 Fin Effectiveness
2.9 Order-of-Magnitude Analysis
2.10 An Application of Order-Of-Magnitude Analysis
Solution to Design Problem II
Problems
References
Design Problem III
Chapter 3 Two-Dimensional, Steady Heat Conduction
3.1 Rectangular Coordinates
3.2 Cylindrical Coordinates
3.3 Numerical Solution of Two-Dimensional Heat Conduction Problems in Rectangular Coordinates
3.4 Numerical Solution of Two-Dimensional Heat Conduction in Cylindrical Coordinates
3.5 Graphical Solution for Steady, Two-Dimensional Heat Conduction
Solution to Design Problem III
Problems
References
Design Problem IV
Chapter 4 Transient Heat Conduction
4.1 The Governing Equation for Transient Heat Conduction
4.2 Transient Heat Conduction for Bodies With Negligible Internal Resistance
4.3 Transient Heat Conduction in a Semi-Infinite Slab
4.4 Periodic Processes—The Semi-Infinite Slab
4.5 Transient Heat Conduction in Rectangular Coordinates
4.6 Transient Heat Conduction in Cylindrical Coordinates
4.7 Numerical Solution Of Transient, One-Dimensional Heat Conduction Problems in Rectangular Coordinates
4.8 Flux Boundary Conditions for Finite-Difference Equations
4.9 Numerical Solution of Transient, One-Dimensional Heat Conduction Problems in Cylindrical Coordinates
Solution to Design Problem IV
Problems
References
Design Problem V
Chapter 5 The Basic Equations of Momentum and Energy Transport
Summary of Section 5.1
5.1 Kinematics
Summary of Section 5.2
5.2 The Laws of Mechanics
Summary of Section 5.3
5.3 The Energy Principle
Summary of Section 5.4
5.4 The Thermal Energy Equation
Summary of Section 5.5
5.5 The Thermal Energy Equation for General Flow Processes
5.6 Dimensional Analysis for Forced-Convection Heat Transfer
Summary of Section 5.7
5.7 The Momentum and Energy Equations for Laminar Boundary Layer Flow
Summary of Section 5.8
5.8 Exact Solution of The Laminar Boundary Layer Equations
Summary of Section 5.9
5.9 Approximate Solution of the Laminar Boundary Layer Equations
Summary of Section 5.10
5.10 Dimensional Analysis for Free Convection
Summary of Section 5.11
5.11 Boundary Layer Analysis of Free Convections
Solution to Design Problem V
Problems
References
Design Problem VI
Chapter 6 Turbulent Flow
6.1 Time Averages
6.2 Time-Averaged Form of the Transport Equations
6.3 Turbulent Momentum and Energy Transport
6.4 Turbulent Transport Coefficients
6.5 Hydrodynamic Mixing Length Theory
Solution to Design Problem VI
Problems
References
Design Problem VII
Chapter 7 Macroscopic Balances
7.1 The Macroscopic Mass Balance
7.2 The Macroscopic Momentum Balance
7.3 The Macroscopic Thermal Energy Balance
7.4 Film Heat Transfer Coefficients for Pipe Flow: Analysis
Summary of Section 7.5
7.5 Dimensional Analysis for Heat Transfer to a Fluid Flowing in a Tube
7.6 Experimental Data and Empirical Correlations for Heat Transfer for Flow in Pipes
7.7 Heat Transfer to Fluids Flowing Past Flat Plates, Cylinders, and Spheres
7.8 Heat Transfer for Flow in Packed Beds and Tube Bundles
7.9 Free Convection
Solution to Design Problem VII
Problems
References
Design Problem VII
Chapter 8 Thermal Radiation
8.1 Electromagnetic Radiation
Summary of Section 8.2
8.2 The Photon Transport Equation
8.3 Radiant Energy Transfer at Surfaces
8.4 Black Body Radiation
Summary of Section 8.5
8.5 Non-Black Bodies
Solution to Design Problem VIII
Problems
References
Design Problem IX
Chapter 9 Radiant Energy Exchange
9.1 Black Body Radiant Energy Exchange
9.2 Evaluation of View Factors
9.3 Radiant Energy Exchange in an Enclosure
9.4 Reradiating Surfaces
9.5 Experimental Determination of Emissivities and Absorptivities
9.6 Properties of Real Surfaces
9.7 Radiant Energy Exchange Between Gray Surfaces
9.8 The Monte Carlo Method
Solution to Design Problem IX
Problems
References
Chapter 10 Heat Transfer with Boiling and Condensation
10.1 Pool Boiling
10.2 Dimensional Analysis for a Two-Phase System with Phase Changes
10.3 Nucleate Boiling and Critical Heat Flux Correlations
10.4 Film Boiling
10.5 Forced-Convection Boiling
10.6 Condensation
10.7 Film Condensation
10.8 Dropwise Condensation
Problems
References
Chapter 11 Design of Heat Exchanges
11.1 The Double-Pipe Heat Exchanger
11.2 Shell And Tube Heat Exchangers
11.3 The NTU-Method of Heat Exchanger Design
11.4 Fouling of Heat Exchange Surfaces
Problems
References
Appendix A
Appendix B
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 574
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483159430
About the Author
Stephen Whitaker
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.