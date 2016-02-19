Fundamental Principles of Heat Transfer introduces the fundamental concepts of heat transfer: conduction, convection, and radiation. It presents theoretical developments and example and design problems and illustrates the practical applications of fundamental principles. The chapters in this book cover various topics such as one-dimensional and transient heat conduction, energy and turbulent transport, forced convection, thermal radiation, and radiant energy exchange. There are example problems and solutions at the end of every chapter dealing with design problems. This book is a valuable introductory course in heat transfer for engineering students.

Table of Contents



Preface

Nomenclature

Design Problem I

Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 The Continuum Postulate

1.2 The Laws of Continuum Physics

1.3 Mechanisms of Energy Transport

1.4 Units

1.5 Design Objectives

Solution to Design Problem I

Problems

References

Design Problem II

Chapter 2 Steady, One-Dimensional Heat Conduction

Summary Of Section 2.1

2.1 The Fundamental Energy Postulate

2.2 Steady Heat Conduction

2.3 Steady, One-Dimensional Heat Conduction in Rectangular Coordinates

2.4 Steady, One-Dimensional Heat Conduction in Cylindrical Coordinates

2.5 Steady, One-Dimensional Heat Conduction in Spherical Coordinates

2.6 Extended Surfaces—The Rectangular Fin

2.7 The Annular Fin

2.8 Fin Effectiveness

2.9 Order-of-Magnitude Analysis

2.10 An Application of Order-Of-Magnitude Analysis

Solution to Design Problem II

Problems

References

Design Problem III

Chapter 3 Two-Dimensional, Steady Heat Conduction

3.1 Rectangular Coordinates

3.2 Cylindrical Coordinates

3.3 Numerical Solution of Two-Dimensional Heat Conduction Problems in Rectangular Coordinates

3.4 Numerical Solution of Two-Dimensional Heat Conduction in Cylindrical Coordinates

3.5 Graphical Solution for Steady, Two-Dimensional Heat Conduction

Solution to Design Problem III

Problems

References

Design Problem IV

Chapter 4 Transient Heat Conduction

4.1 The Governing Equation for Transient Heat Conduction

4.2 Transient Heat Conduction for Bodies With Negligible Internal Resistance

4.3 Transient Heat Conduction in a Semi-Infinite Slab

4.4 Periodic Processes—The Semi-Infinite Slab

4.5 Transient Heat Conduction in Rectangular Coordinates

4.6 Transient Heat Conduction in Cylindrical Coordinates

4.7 Numerical Solution Of Transient, One-Dimensional Heat Conduction Problems in Rectangular Coordinates

4.8 Flux Boundary Conditions for Finite-Difference Equations

4.9 Numerical Solution of Transient, One-Dimensional Heat Conduction Problems in Cylindrical Coordinates

Solution to Design Problem IV

Problems

References

Design Problem V

Chapter 5 The Basic Equations of Momentum and Energy Transport

Summary of Section 5.1

5.1 Kinematics

Summary of Section 5.2

5.2 The Laws of Mechanics

Summary of Section 5.3

5.3 The Energy Principle

Summary of Section 5.4

5.4 The Thermal Energy Equation

Summary of Section 5.5

5.5 The Thermal Energy Equation for General Flow Processes

5.6 Dimensional Analysis for Forced-Convection Heat Transfer

Summary of Section 5.7

5.7 The Momentum and Energy Equations for Laminar Boundary Layer Flow

Summary of Section 5.8

5.8 Exact Solution of The Laminar Boundary Layer Equations

Summary of Section 5.9

5.9 Approximate Solution of the Laminar Boundary Layer Equations

Summary of Section 5.10

5.10 Dimensional Analysis for Free Convection

Summary of Section 5.11

5.11 Boundary Layer Analysis of Free Convections

Solution to Design Problem V

Problems

References

Design Problem VI

Chapter 6 Turbulent Flow

6.1 Time Averages

6.2 Time-Averaged Form of the Transport Equations

6.3 Turbulent Momentum and Energy Transport

6.4 Turbulent Transport Coefficients

6.5 Hydrodynamic Mixing Length Theory

Solution to Design Problem VI

Problems

References

Design Problem VII

Chapter 7 Macroscopic Balances

7.1 The Macroscopic Mass Balance

7.2 The Macroscopic Momentum Balance

7.3 The Macroscopic Thermal Energy Balance

7.4 Film Heat Transfer Coefficients for Pipe Flow: Analysis

Summary of Section 7.5

7.5 Dimensional Analysis for Heat Transfer to a Fluid Flowing in a Tube

7.6 Experimental Data and Empirical Correlations for Heat Transfer for Flow in Pipes

7.7 Heat Transfer to Fluids Flowing Past Flat Plates, Cylinders, and Spheres

7.8 Heat Transfer for Flow in Packed Beds and Tube Bundles

7.9 Free Convection

Solution to Design Problem VII

Problems

References

Design Problem VII

Chapter 8 Thermal Radiation

8.1 Electromagnetic Radiation

Summary of Section 8.2

8.2 The Photon Transport Equation

8.3 Radiant Energy Transfer at Surfaces

8.4 Black Body Radiation

Summary of Section 8.5

8.5 Non-Black Bodies

Solution to Design Problem VIII

Problems

References

Design Problem IX

Chapter 9 Radiant Energy Exchange

9.1 Black Body Radiant Energy Exchange

9.2 Evaluation of View Factors

9.3 Radiant Energy Exchange in an Enclosure

9.4 Reradiating Surfaces

9.5 Experimental Determination of Emissivities and Absorptivities

9.6 Properties of Real Surfaces

9.7 Radiant Energy Exchange Between Gray Surfaces

9.8 The Monte Carlo Method

Solution to Design Problem IX

Problems

References

Chapter 10 Heat Transfer with Boiling and Condensation

10.1 Pool Boiling

10.2 Dimensional Analysis for a Two-Phase System with Phase Changes

10.3 Nucleate Boiling and Critical Heat Flux Correlations

10.4 Film Boiling

10.5 Forced-Convection Boiling

10.6 Condensation

10.7 Film Condensation

10.8 Dropwise Condensation

Problems

References

Chapter 11 Design of Heat Exchanges

11.1 The Double-Pipe Heat Exchanger

11.2 Shell And Tube Heat Exchangers

11.3 The NTU-Method of Heat Exchanger Design

11.4 Fouling of Heat Exchange Surfaces

Problems

References

Appendix A

Appendix B

Author Index

Subject Index

