Fundamental Modeling of Membrane Systems
1st Edition
Membrane and Process Performance
Description
Fundamental Modelling of Membrane Systems: Membrane and Process Performance summarizes the state-of-the-art modeling approaches for all significant membrane processes, from molecular transport, to process level, helping researchers and students who carry out experimental research save time and accurately interpret experimental data. The book provides an overview of the different membrane technologies, handling micro-, ultra-, and nanofiltration, reverse and forward osmosis, pervaporation, gas permeation, supported liquid membranes, membrane contactors, membrane bioreactors and ion-exchange membrane systems. Examples of hybrid membrane systems are also included.
Key Features
- Presents an accessible reference on how to model membranes and membrane processes
- Provides a clear, mathematical description of mass transfer in membrane systems
- Written by well-known, prominent authors in the field of membrane science
Readership
PhD students, researchers in academia and industry working in chemical engineering, biochemistry and environmental engineering
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, reverse osmosis and forward osmosis
3. Pervaporation
4. Gas permeation and Supported liquid membranes
5. Membrane contactors
6. Membrane bioreactors
7. Ion exchange membrane systems – Electrodialysis and other electromembrane processes
8. Hybrid processes based on membrane technology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 371
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 3rd July 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128134849
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128134832
About the Editor
Patricia Luis
Professor Patricia Luis Alconero holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Cantabria in Spain. In 2010, she moved to KU Leuven (Belgium) as postdoc researcher. Since 2013 she is professor at UCLouvain in Belgium. Her research focuses on the application of membrane-based technology in (bio)chemical processes, with special interest in CO2 capture and recovery, organic-organic separations, water treatment, membrane synthesis and the development of novel low-cost technology for application in developing countries. She is Member of the Editorial Board of the journals: Separation and Purification Technology, Journal of Chemical Technology and Biotechnology, and Clean Technologies. She is also Member of the EFCE (European Federation of Chemical Engineering) Section on Membrane Engineering, Member of the European Membrane Society, and Academic Member of the Athens Institute for Education and Research, belonging to the Environment Research Unit and the Industrial Engineering Research Unit. She has authored more than 80 publications with more than 2000 citations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Materials and Process Engineering (iMMC-IMAP), Catholic University of Louvain, Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium