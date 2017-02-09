Fundamental Concepts and Skills for the Patient Care Technician
1st Edition
Description
Learn to master the wide range of information and skills needed by today’s health care workers with Fundamental Concepts and Skills for Patient Care Technicians. While its comprehensive coverage of patient care is appropriate for all types of health care workers, this all-new text is specifically designed to prepare students and professionals for the topics they will face on the Patient Care Technician or the Nursing Assistant certification exams. Coverage includes working within the healthcare team, ethics, laws, communication, understanding patients, culture, patient rights, body structure and function, and growth and development. Procedure units cover safety, infection control, moving and transfers, vital signs, patient assessment, care, comfort, hygiene, and grooming, nutrition and fluids, elimination and respiration skills, and care of the surgical patient. Plus, advanced skills for Patient Care Technicians such as specimen collection, phlebotomy procedures and ECG procedures are also included.
Key Features
- Over 75 step-by-step procedures cover the information found on the Nursing Assistant and Patient Care Technician certification exams.
- Illness and Injury Prevention boxes highlight important safety issues.
- Delegation and Documentation boxes emphasize what information is needed from the nurse before the procedure and what information should be reported and recorded after the procedure.
- Chapter review questions test understanding of chapter content.
- Case scenarios feature realistic clinical situations with questions to help you apply chapter content to actual practice.
- Chapter learning objectives and key terms emphasize important chapter information.
- Chapter summaries provide key points to remember.
Table of Contents
Unit 1: Introduction to Health Care
- Today’s Health Care
- The Role of the Patient Care Technician
- Professionalism and Work Ethics
- Communicating with the Health Care Team
Unit 2: The Patient
- Understanding the Patient as a Person
- Patient Rights, Ethics and Laws
- Body Structure and Function/Growth and Development
- Pain Management, Comfort, Rest, and Sleep
Unit 3: Safety
- Asepsis and Infection Control
- Workplace Safety and Body Mechanics
- Patient Safety
- Moving, Positioning, and Preventing Falls
- Basic Emergency Care
Unit 4: Patient Assessment
- Assisting with the Physical Examination
- Measuring and Recording Vital Signs
- Obtaining and Monitoring an Electrocardiogram
Unit 5: Patient Care and Comfort
- Assisting with Admissions and Discharge
- Bedmaking and Hygiene
- Assisting With Grooming
- Assisting With Nutrition and Fluids
- Assisting With Urinary Elimination
- Assisting With Bowel Elimination
- Assisting with Oxygen Needs
Unit 6: Blood and Specimen Collecting and Testing
- Blood Collecting and Processing
- Specimen Collecting and Testing
Unit 7: Surgery and Immobility
- Care of the Surgical Patient
- Heat and Cold Applications
- Care of Wounds and Pressure Ulcers
- Rehabilitative and Restorative Care
Unit 8: Special Care Concerns and Settings
- Care of Women and Children
- Caring for the Older Adult
- Caring for Patients with Mental Health Needs
- Caring for of the Patients with Chronic Conditions
- End-of-Life Care
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1088
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2018
- Published:
- 9th February 2017
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323445771
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323445818
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323430135
About the Author
Kimberly Townsend
Affiliations and Expertise
Chair, MSN Programs Liberty University