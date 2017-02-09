Fundamental Concepts and Skills for the Patient Care Technician - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323430135, 9780323445771

Fundamental Concepts and Skills for the Patient Care Technician

1st Edition

Authors: Kimberly Townsend
eBook ISBN: 9780323445771
eBook ISBN: 9780323445818
Paperback ISBN: 9780323430135
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 9th February 2017
Page Count: 1088
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Learn to master the wide range of information and skills needed by today’s health care workers with Fundamental Concepts and Skills for Patient Care Technicians. While its comprehensive coverage of patient care is appropriate for all types of health care workers, this all-new text is specifically designed to prepare students and professionals for the topics they will face on the Patient Care Technician or the Nursing Assistant certification exams. Coverage includes working within the healthcare team, ethics, laws, communication, understanding patients, culture, patient rights, body structure and function, and growth and development. Procedure units cover safety, infection control, moving and transfers, vital signs, patient assessment, care, comfort, hygiene, and grooming, nutrition and fluids, elimination and respiration skills, and care of the surgical patient. Plus, advanced skills for Patient Care Technicians such as specimen collection, phlebotomy procedures and ECG procedures are also included.

Key Features

  • Over 75 step-by-step procedures cover the information found on the Nursing Assistant and Patient Care Technician certification exams.
  • Illness and Injury Prevention boxes highlight important safety issues.
  • Delegation and Documentation boxes emphasize what information is needed from the nurse before the procedure and what information should be reported and recorded after the procedure.
  • Chapter review questions test understanding of chapter content.
  • Case scenarios feature realistic clinical situations with questions to help you apply chapter content to actual practice.
  • Chapter learning objectives and key terms emphasize important chapter information.
  • Chapter summaries provide key points to remember.

Table of Contents

Unit 1: Introduction to Health Care

  1. Today’s Health Care
  2. The Role of the Patient Care Technician
  3. Professionalism and Work Ethics
  4. Communicating with the Health Care Team

Unit 2: The Patient

  1. Understanding the Patient as a Person
  2. Patient Rights, Ethics and Laws
  3. Body Structure and Function/Growth and Development
  4. Pain Management, Comfort, Rest, and Sleep

Unit 3: Safety

  1. Asepsis and Infection Control
  2. Workplace Safety and Body Mechanics
  3. Patient Safety
  4. Moving, Positioning, and Preventing Falls
  5. Basic Emergency Care

Unit 4: Patient Assessment

  1. Assisting with the Physical Examination
  2. Measuring and Recording Vital Signs
  3. Obtaining and Monitoring an Electrocardiogram

Unit 5: Patient Care and Comfort

  1. Assisting with Admissions and Discharge
  2. Bedmaking and Hygiene
  3. Assisting With Grooming
  4. Assisting With Nutrition and Fluids
  5. Assisting With Urinary Elimination
  6. Assisting With Bowel Elimination
  7. Assisting with Oxygen Needs

Unit 6: Blood and Specimen Collecting and Testing

  1. Blood Collecting and Processing
  2. Specimen Collecting and Testing

Unit 7: Surgery and Immobility

  1. Care of the Surgical Patient
  2. Heat and Cold Applications
  3. Care of Wounds and Pressure Ulcers
  4. Rehabilitative and Restorative Care

Unit 8: Special Care Concerns and Settings

  1. Care of Women and Children
  2. Caring for the Older Adult
  3. Caring for Patients with Mental Health Needs
  4. Caring for of the Patients with Chronic Conditions
  5. End-of-Life Care

Glossary

Index

Details

No. of pages:
1088
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323445771
eBook ISBN:
9780323445818
Paperback ISBN:
9780323430135

About the Author

Kimberly Townsend

Affiliations and Expertise

Chair, MSN Programs Liberty University

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.