Fundamental Concepts and Skills for Nursing
3rd Edition
Description
This market-leading textbook offers an engaging format and clear writing style that make it easy to master the basic nursing concepts and skills you need to practice in a variety of care settings. Its nursing process framework, health promotion focus, emphasis on critical thinking, and thorough coverage of communication and patient teaching provide a strong foundation for your nursing education. Full-color illustrations, critical thinking exercises, and practical examples help you strengthen and apply your knowledge of essential nursing concepts.
Key Features
- More than 500 full-color illustrations — including 50 new to this edition — highlight and explain key concepts presented in the text.
- Concepts and skills are presented from simplest to most complex to help you gradually build your knowledge and learn more easily.
- A Companion CD-ROM includes audio clips, an audio glossary, video clips, 3-D animations, English-Spanish phrases, NCLEX®-PN Examination-style review questions, and more.
- Theory and Clinical Practice Objectives introduce you to the concepts you’ll learn in each chapter.
- Key Terms with phonetic pronunciations familiarize you with the language of nursing and health care.
- Overview of Structure and Function provides a brief review of essential anatomy and physiology related to specific body systems, with a special section on aging.
- The nursing process is emphasized throughout in Application of the Nursing Process sections and serves as the framework for Skills and Nursing Care Plans.
- Think Critically About… boxes encourage you to synthesize information and apply concepts beyond the scope of the chapter.
- Approximately 80 Skills provide illustrated step-by-step instructions for performing key nursing procedures, with clear actions and rationales and Critical Thinking Questions.
- Approximately 50 Steps present abbreviated versions of additional skills in a quick-reference action/rationale format.
- Approximately 20 Nursing Care Plans provide examples for planning care and encourage you to think critically and follow the nursing process.
- Critical Thinking Activities at the end of each chapter allow you to apply critical thinking and problem-solving skills to specific clinical scenarios.
- Elder Care Points introduce you to the unique care issues that affect older adults.
- Health Promotion Points address wellness and disease prevention, including diet, infection control, and more.
- Communication Cues feature sample dialogues and therapeutic communication techniques to help you build a positive rapport with patients.
- Concept Maps help you visualize how the multiple nursing diagnoses, treatments, and side effects for specific disorders relate to each other.
- Home Care boxes provide guidelines for adapting nursing skills and techniques for use in the home setting.
- Patient Teaching boxes offer step-by-step instructions for patients and their families regarding proper post-hospital care.
- NCLEX-PN® Exam Style Review Questions at the end of each chapter include alternate item-format questions to prepare you for the exam.
- Helpful appendixes offer quick access to essential facts and information in the clinical setting.
Table of Contents
Unit One: Introduction to Nursing and the Health Care System
1. Nursing and the Health Care System
2. Concepts of Health, Illness, and Health Promotion
3. Legal and Ethical Aspects of Nursing
Unit Two: The Nursing Process
4. Nursing Process and Critical Thinking
5. Assessment, Nursing Diagnosis, and Planning
6. Implementation and Evaluation
Unit Three: Communication in Nursing
7. Documentation of Nursing Care
8. Communication and the Nurse-Patient Relationship
9. Patient Teaching for Health Promotion
10. Supervision, Leadership, and Management
Unit Four: Developmental, Psychosocial, and Cultural Consideration
11. Growth and Development: Infancy Through Adolescence
12. Adulthood and the Family
13. Promoting Healthy Adaption to Aging
14. Cultural and Spiritual Aspects of Patient Care
15. Loss, Grief, the Dying Patient, and Palliative Care
Unit Five: Basic Nursing Skills
16. Infection Prevention and Control: Protective Mechanisms and Asepsis
17. Infection Prevention and Control in the Hospital and Home
18. Lifting, Moving, and Positioning Patients
19. Assisting with Hygiene, Personal Care, Skin Care, and the Prevention of Pressure Ulcers
20. Patient Environment and Safety
21. Measuring Vital Signs
22. Assessing Health Status
23. Admitting, Transferring, and Discharging Patients
24. Diagnostic Tests and Specimen Collection
Unit Six: Meeting Basic Physiologic Needs
25. Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Balance
26. Concepts of Basic Nutrition and Cultural Considerations
27. Diet Therapy and Assisted Feeding
28. Assisting with Respiration and Oxygen Delivery
29. Promoting Urinary Elimination
30. Promoting Bowel Elimination
31. Pain, Comfort, and Sleep
32. Complementary and Alternative Therapies
Unit Seven: Medication Administration
33. Pharmacology and Preparation for Drug Administration
34. Administering Oral, Topical, and Inhalant Medications
35. Administering Intradermal, Subcutaneous, and Intramuscular Injections
36. Administering Intravenous Solutions and Medications
Unit Eight: Care of the Surgical and Immobile Patient
37. Care of the Surgical Patient
38. Providing Wound Care and Treating Pressure Ulcers
39. Promoting Musculoskeletal Function
Unit Nine: Caring for the Elderly
40. Common Physical Care Problems of the Elderly
41. Common Psychosocial Care Problems of the Elderly
Appendix 1: American Nurses Association Standards of Nursing Practice
Appendix 2: American Nurses Association Code of Ethics for Nurses
Appendix 3: Standard Steps for All Nursing Procedures
Appendix 4: NFLPN Nursing Practice Standards for the Licensed Practical Nurse
Appendix 5: Standard Precautions
Appendix 6: Basic Laboratory Test Values
Appendix 7: Therapeutic Diets
Appendix 8: Medical Terminology
Appendix 9: Answers to NCLEX-PN® Examination-Style Review Questions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 992
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 3rd October 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781416068112
About the Author
Patricia Williams
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly, Nursing Educator University of California Medical Center San Francisco, California; Alumnus, iSAGE Mini Fellowship Program Successful Aging Project Stanford University Medical School Stanford, California
Susan deWit
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly, Instructor of Nursing, El Centro College, Dallas, TX; and Allan Hancock College, Santa Maria, CA