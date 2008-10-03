Fundamental Concepts and Skills for Nursing

Unit One: Introduction to Nursing and the Health Care System



1. Nursing and the Health Care System



2. Concepts of Health, Illness, and Health Promotion



3. Legal and Ethical Aspects of Nursing



Unit Two: The Nursing Process



4. Nursing Process and Critical Thinking



5. Assessment, Nursing Diagnosis, and Planning



6. Implementation and Evaluation



Unit Three: Communication in Nursing



7. Documentation of Nursing Care



8. Communication and the Nurse-Patient Relationship



9. Patient Teaching for Health Promotion



10. Supervision, Leadership, and Management



Unit Four: Developmental, Psychosocial, and Cultural Consideration



11. Growth and Development: Infancy Through Adolescence



12. Adulthood and the Family



13. Promoting Healthy Adaption to Aging



14. Cultural and Spiritual Aspects of Patient Care



15. Loss, Grief, the Dying Patient, and Palliative Care



Unit Five: Basic Nursing Skills



16. Infection Prevention and Control: Protective Mechanisms and Asepsis



17. Infection Prevention and Control in the Hospital and Home



18. Lifting, Moving, and Positioning Patients



19. Assisting with Hygiene, Personal Care, Skin Care, and the Prevention of Pressure Ulcers



20. Patient Environment and Safety



21. Measuring Vital Signs



22. Assessing Health Status



23. Admitting, Transferring, and Discharging Patients



24. Diagnostic Tests and Specimen Collection



Unit Six: Meeting Basic Physiologic Needs



25. Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Balance



26. Concepts of Basic Nutrition and Cultural Considerations



27. Diet Therapy and Assisted Feeding



28. Assisting with Respiration and Oxygen Delivery



29. Promoting Urinary Elimination



30. Promoting Bowel Elimination



31. Pain, Comfort, and Sleep



32. Complementary and Alternative Therapies



Unit Seven: Medication Administration



33. Pharmacology and Preparation for Drug Administration



34. Administering Oral, Topical, and Inhalant Medications



35. Administering Intradermal, Subcutaneous, and Intramuscular Injections



36. Administering Intravenous Solutions and Medications



Unit Eight: Care of the Surgical and Immobile Patient



37. Care of the Surgical Patient



38. Providing Wound Care and Treating Pressure Ulcers



39. Promoting Musculoskeletal Function



Unit Nine: Caring for the Elderly



40. Common Physical Care Problems of the Elderly



41. Common Psychosocial Care Problems of the Elderly



Appendix 1: American Nurses Association Standards of Nursing Practice



Appendix 2: American Nurses Association Code of Ethics for Nurses



Appendix 3: Standard Steps for All Nursing Procedures



Appendix 4: NFLPN Nursing Practice Standards for the Licensed Practical Nurse



Appendix 5: Standard Precautions



Appendix 6: Basic Laboratory Test Values



Appendix 7: Therapeutic Diets



Appendix 8: Medical Terminology



Appendix 9: Answers to NCLEX-PN® Examination-Style Review Questions