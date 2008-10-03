Fundamental Concepts and Skills for Nursing - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781416052289, 9781416068112

Fundamental Concepts and Skills for Nursing

3rd Edition

Authors: Patricia Williams Susan deWit
eBook ISBN: 9781416068112
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 3rd October 2008
Page Count: 992
Description

This market-leading textbook offers an engaging format and clear writing style that make it easy to master the basic nursing concepts and skills you need to practice in a variety of care settings. Its nursing process framework, health promotion focus, emphasis on critical thinking, and thorough coverage of communication and patient teaching provide a strong foundation for your nursing education. Full-color illustrations, critical thinking exercises, and practical examples help you strengthen and apply your knowledge of essential nursing concepts.

Key Features

  • More than 500 full-color illustrations — including 50 new to this edition — highlight and explain key concepts presented in the text.
  • Concepts and skills are presented from simplest to most complex to help you gradually build your knowledge and learn more easily.
  • A Companion CD-ROM includes audio clips, an audio glossary, video clips, 3-D animations, English-Spanish phrases, NCLEX®-PN Examination-style review questions, and more.
  • Theory and Clinical Practice Objectives introduce you to the concepts you’ll learn in each chapter.
  • Key Terms with phonetic pronunciations familiarize you with the language of nursing and health care.
  • Overview of Structure and Function provides a brief review of essential anatomy and physiology related to specific body systems, with a special section on aging.
  • The nursing process is emphasized throughout in Application of the Nursing Process sections and serves as the framework for Skills and Nursing Care Plans.
  • Think Critically About… boxes encourage you to synthesize information and apply concepts beyond the scope of the chapter.
  • Approximately 80 Skills provide illustrated step-by-step instructions for performing key nursing procedures, with clear actions and rationales and Critical Thinking Questions.
  • Approximately 50 Steps present abbreviated versions of additional skills in a quick-reference action/rationale format.
  • Approximately 20 Nursing Care Plans provide examples for planning care and encourage you to think critically and follow the nursing process.
  • Critical Thinking Activities at the end of each chapter allow you to apply critical thinking and problem-solving skills to specific clinical scenarios.
  • Elder Care Points introduce you to the unique care issues that affect older adults.
  • Health Promotion Points address wellness and disease prevention, including diet, infection control, and more.
  • Communication Cues feature sample dialogues and therapeutic communication techniques to help you build a positive rapport with patients.
  • Concept Maps help you visualize how the multiple nursing diagnoses, treatments, and side effects for specific disorders relate to each other.
  • Home Care boxes provide guidelines for adapting nursing skills and techniques for use in the home setting.
  • Patient Teaching boxes offer step-by-step instructions for patients and their families regarding proper post-hospital care.
  • NCLEX-PN® Exam Style Review Questions at the end of each chapter include alternate item-format questions to prepare you for the exam.
  • Helpful appendixes offer quick access to essential facts and information in the clinical setting.

Table of Contents

Unit One: Introduction to Nursing and the Health Care System

1. Nursing and the Health Care System

2. Concepts of Health, Illness, and Health Promotion

3. Legal and Ethical Aspects of Nursing

Unit Two: The Nursing Process

4. Nursing Process and Critical Thinking

5. Assessment, Nursing Diagnosis, and Planning

6. Implementation and Evaluation

Unit Three: Communication in Nursing

7. Documentation of Nursing Care

8. Communication and the Nurse-Patient Relationship

9. Patient Teaching for Health Promotion

10. Supervision, Leadership, and Management

Unit Four: Developmental, Psychosocial, and Cultural Consideration

11. Growth and Development: Infancy Through Adolescence

12. Adulthood and the Family

13. Promoting Healthy Adaption to Aging

14. Cultural and Spiritual Aspects of Patient Care

15. Loss, Grief, the Dying Patient, and Palliative Care

Unit Five: Basic Nursing Skills

16. Infection Prevention and Control: Protective Mechanisms and Asepsis

17. Infection Prevention and Control in the Hospital and Home

18. Lifting, Moving, and Positioning Patients

19. Assisting with Hygiene, Personal Care, Skin Care, and the Prevention of Pressure Ulcers

20. Patient Environment and Safety

21. Measuring Vital Signs

22. Assessing Health Status

23. Admitting, Transferring, and Discharging Patients

24. Diagnostic Tests and Specimen Collection

Unit Six: Meeting Basic Physiologic Needs

25. Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Balance

26. Concepts of Basic Nutrition and Cultural Considerations

27. Diet Therapy and Assisted Feeding

28. Assisting with Respiration and Oxygen Delivery

29. Promoting Urinary Elimination

30. Promoting Bowel Elimination

31. Pain, Comfort, and Sleep

32. Complementary and Alternative Therapies

Unit Seven: Medication Administration

33. Pharmacology and Preparation for Drug Administration

34. Administering Oral, Topical, and Inhalant Medications

35. Administering Intradermal, Subcutaneous, and Intramuscular Injections

36. Administering Intravenous Solutions and Medications

Unit Eight: Care of the Surgical and Immobile Patient

37. Care of the Surgical Patient

38. Providing Wound Care and Treating Pressure Ulcers

39. Promoting Musculoskeletal Function

Unit Nine: Caring for the Elderly

40. Common Physical Care Problems of the Elderly

41. Common Psychosocial Care Problems of the Elderly

Appendix 1: American Nurses Association Standards of Nursing Practice

Appendix 2: American Nurses Association Code of Ethics for Nurses

Appendix 3: Standard Steps for All Nursing Procedures

Appendix 4: NFLPN Nursing Practice Standards for the Licensed Practical Nurse

Appendix 5: Standard Precautions

Appendix 6: Basic Laboratory Test Values

Appendix 7: Therapeutic Diets

Appendix 8: Medical Terminology

Appendix 9: Answers to NCLEX-PN® Examination-Style Review Questions

About the Author

Patricia Williams

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly, Nursing Educator University of California Medical Center San Francisco, California; Alumnus, iSAGE Mini Fellowship Program Successful Aging Project Stanford University Medical School Stanford, California

Susan deWit

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly, Instructor of Nursing, El Centro College, Dallas, TX; and Allan Hancock College, Santa Maria, CA

