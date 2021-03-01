Fundamental Concepts and Skills for Nursing - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323694766, 9780323694797

Fundamental Concepts and Skills for Nursing

6th Edition

Author: Patricia Williams
Paperback ISBN: 9780323694766
Paperback ISBN: 9780323751612
eBook ISBN: 9780323694797
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st March 2021
Page Count: 944
About the Author

Patricia Williams

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly, Nursing Educator University of California Medical Center San Francisco, California; Alumnus, iSAGE Mini Fellowship Program Successful Aging Project Stanford University Medical School Stanford, California

