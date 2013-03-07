Fundamental Concepts & Skills for Nursing - Text and Mosby's Dictionary of Medicine, Nursing & Health Professions 9e Package
4th Edition
Authors: Susan deWit Mosby
Paperback ISBN: 9781455759811
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 7th March 2013
Description
This money-saving package includes the 4th edition of Fundamental Concepts & Skills for Nursing Textbook and the 9th edition of Mosby's Dictionary of Medicine, Nursing & Health Professions.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 7th March 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781455759811
About the Author
Susan deWit
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly, Instructor of Nursing, El Centro College, Dallas, TX; and Allan Hancock College, Santa Maria, CA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.