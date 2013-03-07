Fundamental Concepts & Skills for Nursing - Text and Mosby's Dictionary of Medicine, Nursing & Health Professions 9e Package - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781455759811

Fundamental Concepts & Skills for Nursing - Text and Mosby's Dictionary of Medicine, Nursing & Health Professions 9e Package

4th Edition

Authors: Susan deWit Mosby
Paperback ISBN: 9781455759811
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 7th March 2013
Description

This money-saving package includes the 4th edition of Fundamental Concepts & Skills for Nursing Textbook and the 9th edition of Mosby's Dictionary of Medicine, Nursing & Health Professions.

About the Author

Susan deWit

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly, Instructor of Nursing, El Centro College, Dallas, TX; and Allan Hancock College, Santa Maria, CA

