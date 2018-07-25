Fundamental Biomaterials: Metals
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Metallic Biomaterials: state of the art and new challenges
2. Degradable metallic biomaterials: the concept, current developments and future directions
3. Theory modelling and stimulation of metallic biomaterials
4. Micro- and Nanopatterning of Biomaterial Surfaces
5. Bioactive metallic surfaces for bone tissue engineering
6. Wear Characteristics and Fatigue behavior of Metallic Biomaterials
7. Degradable metallic biomaterials for cardiovascular applications
8. Nanostructured Biomimetic, Bioresponsive, and Bioactive Biomaterials
9. Metallic biomaterials for dental implant systems
10. Enhancing the mechanical and biological performance of a metallic biomaterial for orthopedic applications
11. Interface Influence of Materials and Surface Modifications
12. Metallic biomaterials for bone support and replacement
13. Surface modification of metallic bone implants-porous coating for bone ingrowth
14. Biomaterials and Biotechnology Schemes Utilizing TiO2 Nanotube Arrays
15. Optical Detection of Protein Adsorption on Doped Titanium Surface
16. Biocompatible coatings for metallic biomaterials
17. Magnesium and its alloys as orthopedic biomaterials
18. Orthopedical and biomedical applications of titanium and zirconium metals
19. The Use of Porous Tantalum for Reconstructing Bone Loss in Orthopaedic Surgery
20. Reactions of metal in human body and cytotoxicity of metallic biomaterials
21. Ti-Based Bulk Metallic Glasses for Biomedical Applications
22. Life cycle analysis of metallic biomaterials
Description
Fundamental Biomaterials: Metals provides current information on the development of metals and their conversion from base materials to medical devices. Chapters analyze the properties of metals and discuss a range of biomedical applications, with a focus on orthopedics. While the book will be of great use to researchers and professionals in the development stages of design for more appropriate target materials, it will also help medical researchers understand, and more effectively communicate, the requirements for a specific application. With the recent introduction of a number of interdisciplinary bio-related undergraduate and graduate programs, this book will be an appropriate reference volume for students.
It represents the second volume in a three volume set, each of which reviews the most important and commonly used classes of biomaterials, providing comprehensive information on materials properties, behavior, biocompatibility and applications.
Key Features
- Provides current information on metals and their conversion from base materials to medical devices
- Includes analyses of types of metals, discussion of a range of biomedical applications, and essential information on corrosion, degradation and wear and lifetime prediction of metal biomaterials
- Explores both theoretical and practical aspects of metals in biomaterials
Readership
Materials scientists, biomedical engineers, medical professionals working in device and application design and orthopaedics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 438
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2018
- Published:
- 25th July 2018
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081022061
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081022054
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Sabu Thomas Editor
Professor Sabu Thomas is Professor of Polymer Science & Technology and Honorary Director of the International and Inter University Center for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, at the School of Chemical Sciences, Mahatma Gandhi University, India. He is a prolific researcher, with 420 international papers, 6122 total citations, 2 patents, 18 books and a total of over 625 publications to his name, and is listed as one of the most productive researchers in India by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research. Prof. Thomas is a recognized authority in the field of polymer-based materials, and established the state-of-the-art lab in polymer science and nanotechnology at Mahatma Gandhi University. He has been a visiting professor at many polymer research laboratories in Europe and Asia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala, India
Preetha Balakrishnan Editor
Preetha Balakrishnan is an INSPIRE doctoral Fellow. Her area of interest is Polymer Science incorporating Nano materials, and topic of research is Starch based nanocomposites at IIUCNN, M.G. University, Kottayam, in the group of Prof. Sabu Thomas.
Affiliations and Expertise
Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala, India
M.S. Sreekala Editor
Dr. M S Sreekala is an Assistant Professor in the Post Graduate Department of Chemistry at Sree Sankara College Kalady, India. Dr. Sreekala specialises in polymer engineering and has 14 years’ experience in the field. She serves as a reviewer for several international journals, including the Journal of Biomaterials and Nanobiotechnology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Sree Sankara College, Kalady, India