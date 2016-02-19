Fundamental Aspects of Dislocation Interactions
1st Edition
Low-Energy Dislocation Structures III
Fundamental Aspects of Dislocation Interactions: Low-Energy Dislocation Structures III covers the papers presented at a European Research Conference on Plasticity of Materials-Fundamental Aspects of Dislocation Interactions: Low-Energy Dislocation Structures III, held on August 30-September 4, 1992 in Ascona, Switzerland. The book focuses on the processes, technologies, reactions, transformations, and approaches involved in dislocation interactions.
The selection first offers information on work softening and Hall-Petch hardening in extruded mechanically alloyed alloys and dynamic origin of dislocation structures in deformed solids. Discussions focus on stress-strain behavior in relation to composition, structure, and annealing; comparison of stress-strain curves with work softening theory; sweeping and trapping mechanism; and model of dipolar wall structure formation. The text then ponders on plastic instabilities and their relation to fracture and dislocation and kink dynamics in f.c.c. metals studied by mechanical spectroscopy.
The book takes a look at misfit dislocation generation mechanisms in heterostructures and evolution of dislocation structure on the interfaces associated with diffusionless phase transitions. Discussions focus on dislocation representation of a wall of elastic domains; equation of equilibrium of an elastic domain; transformation of dislocations; and theoretical and experimental background.
The selection is a valuable reference for readers interested in dislocation interactions.
Table of Contents
Preface
Organizing Committee
Work Softening and Hall-Petch Hardening in Extruded Mechanically Alloyed Alloys
On the Dynamic Origin of Dislocation Structures in Deformed Solids
Modeling the Spatiotemporal Aspects of the Portevin-Le Châtelier Effect
Plastic Instabilities and Their Relation to Fracture
Dislocation and Kink Dynamics in F.C.C. Metals Studied By Mechanical Spectroscopy
Screened Disclinations in Solids
Mechanisms of Yield Stress Anomalies in Beryllium and Ni3Al
Collective Behavior and Superdislocation Motion in L12 Alloys
Structure and Characterization of the Dislocations in Tilt Grain Boundaries between Σ = 1 and Σ = 3: a High Resolution Electron Microscopy Study
Misfit Dislocation Generation Mechanisms in Heterostructures
Evolution of Dislocation Structure on the Interfaces Associated with Diffusionless Phase Transitions
Dislocation Loops at Crack Tips: Nucleation and Growth—an Experimental Study in Silicon
Dislocation Dynamics and Brittle-to-Ductile Transitions
Internal Stresses and Scaling Laws
Deformation, Structure and Properties of Ceramics and Crystals of High-Tc Superconductors
Structure and Mobility of the Polygonized Dislocation Walls in High Purity Aluminum
Deformation Mechanisms of a Ferritic-Martensitic Steel between 290 and 870 K
On the Effect of Nitrogen on the Dislocation Structure of Austenitic Stainless Steel
Dislocation Cell Structures in Copper in Torsion and Tension
Dislocation Distributions as Seen by X-Ray Line Profiles
The Influence of Dislocations on Electrical Resistivity Anomalies in Palladium Alloys
Dislocation Structure in L12 Long-Range-Ordered Ni3(Al,Ti) Deformed in the Temperature Regime between - 196°C and 800°C
Dynamic Recovery of the Microstructure of Screw Dislocations in High Purity B.C.C. Metals
Heterogeneous Dislocation Loop Nucleation and Free Surface Effects On Plastic Deformation: an In Situ Transmission Electron Microscopy Study
Effect of Precipitation on the Development of Dislocation Substructure in Low Carbon Steels during Cold Deformation
Transformation of Dislocation Patterns in Fatigued Copper Single Crystals
Dislocation Activity and Differences between Tensile and Compressive Creep of Yttria Doped Alumina
High Temperature Deformation Behavior of an Al-Fe-V-Si Alloy
Dislocation-Associated Elastic Energy Storage in Mechanical Deformations
Dislocation Structure and Corduroy Contrast in a 316L Alloy Fatigued at (0.3-0.5) Tm
On Sequences of Stable and Unstable Regions of Flow along Stress-Strain Curves of Solid Solutions—Experiments on Cu-Mn Polycrystals
Plastic Deformation of Single Glide Oriented Cu-2 to 15at.%Al Crystals at Elevated Temperatures
Onset Mechanisms of Discontinuous Flow at Low Temperatures in One- and Two-Phase Cu-Be Alloys
Hardening and Softening in Zr-Sn Crystals
Low-Temperature Abrupt Deformation Processes in Metals: Kinetic and Statistical Properties Observed by Means of Electronic Response
Rheological Behavior of Mild Steel under Monotonic Loading Conditions and Cross-Loading
The Portevin-Le Châtelier Effect in Al-2.92%Mg-0.38%Mn Alloy and Linear Location of Acoustic Emission
Stress Corrosion Microcleavage in a Ductile F.C.C. Alloy
Dislocation-Controlled Stable Crack Growth in Mo and MgO
Low-Energy Dislocations and Ductility of Ferritic Steels
The Peak of Flow Stress in the L12 Structure and the Elimination of Kear-Wilsdorf Locks
Calculation of Cross-Slip Parameters in F.C.C. Crystals
Modeling High Temperature Creep of Academic and Industrial Materials Using the Composite Model
Dynamical Model of the Wall Structure in Persistent Slip Bands of Fatigued Metals I. Dynamical Model of Edge Dislocation Walls
Investigation of the Formation of Dislocation Cell Structures and the Strain Hardening of Metals by Computer Simulation
Role of the Secondary Slip System in a Computer Simulation Model of the Plastic Behavior of Single Crystals
Low-Temperature Dislocation Internal Friction in Crystals
Ultrasonic Study of the Interaction Potential between a Dislocation and a Single Solute Atom
Effects of Magnetic Fields on the Dislocation Unlocking from Paramagnetic Centers in Non-Magnetic Crystals
A Dislocation Model for Internal Damping Due to the Thermal Expansion Mismatch between Matrix and Particles in Microheterogeneous Materials
Interaction between Dislocations and Precipitates in an Al-Li Alloy
Comparison between Simulation Calculations and Measurements concerning Athermal Yielding of Precipitation Hardening of Cu-Co Single Crystals
Dislocation-Point Defects Interaction in Semiconductors and Kink Mobility
Softening of α-Iron by Solute Nitrogen Atoms Investigated between 30 and 300 K by Use of Stress-Relaxation Measurements
Mechanisms of Dislocation Motion and Multiplication in Ionic and Semiconductor Crystals
Dislocation Substructures in Plastically Deformed AlN
The Influence of Peierls Relief on Low-Temperature Plasticity of CdTe Single Crystals
A New Internal Friction Peak and the Problem on the Peierls Potential in F.C.C. Metals
A Method for Simulating Electron Microscope Dislocation Images
On the Relationship between Unusual Mechanical Properties and Deformation Substructures in Ordered Ni3Al
A Weak Beam Study of the Dislocation Structure in Directionally Solidified Ni3Al during Deformation
Dislocation Core Structures in the Ordered Intermetallic Alloy TiAl
Observations of Dislocations Relevant to the Anomalous Yield Stress in L12 Alloys
Transmission Electron Microscope In Situ Deformation of MC2 Superalloy at Room Temperature
Substructure of Dislocations in the (111) Plane in Ni3Ga Single Crystals
The Stress Fields of Edge Dislocations near Wedge-Shaped Boundaries and Bonded Wedges
Interactions between Lattice Dislocations and Grain Boundaries in L12 Ordered Compounds Investigated by In Situ Transmission Electron Microscopy and Computer Modeling Experiments
Arrangement of Misfit Dislocations at Ti3Al/TiAl Phase Boundaries
Image Forces on Dislocations: the Elastic Modulus Effect
Misfit Dislocations and Other Defects in Thin Films
Twin Propagation in TiAl
Changes of Stacking Fault Sequences during the Martensitic Phase Transformation in Cu-Zn-Al Shape Memory Alloys
Twins and Properties of Classical and High-Tc Superconductors
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 470
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 1993
- Published:
- 1st January 1993
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483274928
About the Editor
G. Kostorz
Affiliations and Expertise
ETH Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland