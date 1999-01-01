Fundamental and Applied Aspects of Chemically Modified Surfaces - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855738225, 9781845698591

Fundamental and Applied Aspects of Chemically Modified Surfaces

1st Edition

Editors: J P Blitz C B Little
eBook ISBN: 9781845698591
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855738225
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1999
Page Count: 400
Table of Contents

Material substrates: Polymers, composites and inorganic surfaces; Established and novel surface modification techniques; Characterisation of surface properties; Application of novel modified surfaces.

Description

The field of chemically modified particle surfaces has seen many significant developments. This text covers analytical and synthetic techniques for the development and understanding of these surfaces. Encompassing subjects including self-assembled monolayers, scanning probe microscopies, combinatorial synthetic techniques, plasma polymerizations and molecular modelling of modified surfaces, the book provides a snap-shot of concepts and tools.

Readership

Material scientists; Surface engineers; Academics and researchers in the engineering field

Details

400
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845698591
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855738225

About the Editors

J P Blitz Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Eastern Illinois University,

C B Little Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Supelco Inc, USA

