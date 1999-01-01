Fundamental and Applied Aspects of Chemically Modified Surfaces
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Material substrates: Polymers, composites and inorganic surfaces; Established and novel surface modification techniques; Characterisation of surface properties; Application of novel modified surfaces.
Description
The field of chemically modified particle surfaces has seen many significant developments. This text covers analytical and synthetic techniques for the development and understanding of these surfaces. Encompassing subjects including self-assembled monolayers, scanning probe microscopies, combinatorial synthetic techniques, plasma polymerizations and molecular modelling of modified surfaces, the book provides a snap-shot of concepts and tools.
Readership
Material scientists; Surface engineers; Academics and researchers in the engineering field
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1999
- Published:
- 1st January 1999
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845698591
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855738225
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
J P Blitz Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Eastern Illinois University,
C B Little Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Supelco Inc, USA