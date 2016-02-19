Fundamental Aliphatic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080107462, 9781483139067

Fundamental Aliphatic Chemistry

1st Edition

Organic Chemistry for General Degree Students

Authors: P. W. G. Smith A. R. Tatchell
eBook ISBN: 9781483139067
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 300
Description

Organic Chemistry for General Degree Students is written to meet the requirements of the London General Internal examination and degree examinations of a similar standing. It will also provide for the needs of students taking the Part 1 examination for Graduate Membership of the Royal Institute of Chemistry, or the Higher National Certificate, whilst the treatment is such that Ordinary National Certificate courses can be based on the first two volumes

Within the limits broadly defined by the syllabus, the aim of this first volume is to provide a concise summary of the important general methods of preparation and properties of the main classes of aliphatic compounds. Due attention is paid to practical considerations with particular reference to important industrial processes. At the same time, the fundamental theoretical principles of organic chemistry are illustrated by the discussion of a selection of the more important reaction mechanisms. Questions and problems are included, designed to test the student’s appreciation of the subject and his ability to apply the principles embodied therein. A selection of questions set in the relevant examinations is also included.

Table of Contents

Preface

Chapter 1: Introduction

Publisher Summary

Chapter 2: Atomic Structure and Chemical Bonding

Publisher Summary

TYPES OF CHEMICAL BONDING

THE NATURE OF COVALENT BONDS

Chapter 3: The Paraffins

Publisher Summary

THE APPLIED CHEMISTRY OF THE PARAFFINS

Chapter 4: Halogen Derivatives of Aliphatic Hydrocarbons

Publisher Summary

THE ALKYL HALIDES

DI- AND POLYHALOGENATED COMPOUNDS

Chapter 5: Aliphatic Alcohols and Ethers

Publisher Summary

MONOHYDRIC ALCOHOLS

DI- AND TRIHYDRIC ALCOHOLS

ETHERS

Chapter 6: The Structure of Multiple Bonds

Publisher Summary

Chapter 7: The Olefins

Publisher Summary

OLEFIN OXIDES

Chapter 8: Acetylenes and Diolefins

Publisher Summary

General Properties

General Methods of Preparation

General Reactions

THE INDUSTRIAL CHEMISTRY OF ACETYLENE

DIOLEFINS

CONJUGATED DIENES

Chapter 9: Aliphatic Aldehydes and Ketones

Publisher Summary

General Properties

Methods of Preparation

General Reactions

Chapter 10: Aliphatic Monocarboxylic Acids and their Derivatives

Publisher Summary

General Properties

General Methods of Preparation

General Reactions

ACID CHLORIDES

General Reactions

ACID ANHYDRIDES

ACID AMIDES

ESTERS

TAUTOMERISM

HALOGENO-CARBOXYLIC ACIDS

Chapter 11: The Synthetic Uses of Grignard Reagents, Î²-Keto Esters and Diethyl Malonate

Publisher Summary

GRIGNARD REAGENTS

β-KETO ESTERS

DIETHYL MALONATE

Chapter 12: Introduction to Stereoisomerism

Publisher Summary

GEOMETRICAL ISOMERISM

OPTICAL ISOMERISM

Chapter 13: Aliphatic Nitro Compounds and Amines

Publisher Summary

NITROALKANES

ALIPHATIC MONOAMINES

Chapter 14: Aliphatic Sulphur-containing Compounds

Publisher Summary

THIOLS

THIOETHERS (DIALKYL SULPHIDES)

ALKANESULPHONIC ACIDS

Questions

Answers to Problems

Index

About the Author

