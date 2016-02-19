Fundamental Aliphatic Chemistry
1st Edition
Organic Chemistry for General Degree Students
Description
Organic Chemistry for General Degree Students is written to meet the requirements of the London General Internal examination and degree examinations of a similar standing. It will also provide for the needs of students taking the Part 1 examination for Graduate Membership of the Royal Institute of Chemistry, or the Higher National Certificate, whilst the treatment is such that Ordinary National Certificate courses can be based on the first two volumes
Within the limits broadly defined by the syllabus, the aim of this first volume is to provide a concise summary of the important general methods of preparation and properties of the main classes of aliphatic compounds. Due attention is paid to practical considerations with particular reference to important industrial processes. At the same time, the fundamental theoretical principles of organic chemistry are illustrated by the discussion of a selection of the more important reaction mechanisms. Questions and problems are included, designed to test the student’s appreciation of the subject and his ability to apply the principles embodied therein. A selection of questions set in the relevant examinations is also included.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Atomic Structure and Chemical Bonding
TYPES OF CHEMICAL BONDING
THE NATURE OF COVALENT BONDS
Chapter 3: The Paraffins
THE APPLIED CHEMISTRY OF THE PARAFFINS
Chapter 4: Halogen Derivatives of Aliphatic Hydrocarbons
THE ALKYL HALIDES
DI- AND POLYHALOGENATED COMPOUNDS
Chapter 5: Aliphatic Alcohols and Ethers
MONOHYDRIC ALCOHOLS
DI- AND TRIHYDRIC ALCOHOLS
ETHERS
Chapter 6: The Structure of Multiple Bonds
Chapter 7: The Olefins
OLEFIN OXIDES
Chapter 8: Acetylenes and Diolefins
General Properties
General Methods of Preparation
General Reactions
THE INDUSTRIAL CHEMISTRY OF ACETYLENE
DIOLEFINS
CONJUGATED DIENES
Chapter 9: Aliphatic Aldehydes and Ketones
General Properties
Methods of Preparation
General Reactions
Chapter 10: Aliphatic Monocarboxylic Acids and their Derivatives
General Properties
General Methods of Preparation
General Reactions
ACID CHLORIDES
General Reactions
ACID ANHYDRIDES
ACID AMIDES
ESTERS
TAUTOMERISM
HALOGENO-CARBOXYLIC ACIDS
Chapter 11: The Synthetic Uses of Grignard Reagents, Î²-Keto Esters and Diethyl Malonate
GRIGNARD REAGENTS
β-KETO ESTERS
DIETHYL MALONATE
Chapter 12: Introduction to Stereoisomerism
GEOMETRICAL ISOMERISM
OPTICAL ISOMERISM
Chapter 13: Aliphatic Nitro Compounds and Amines
NITROALKANES
ALIPHATIC MONOAMINES
Chapter 14: Aliphatic Sulphur-containing Compounds
THIOLS
THIOETHERS (DIALKYL SULPHIDES)
ALKANESULPHONIC ACIDS
Questions
Answers to Problems
Index
