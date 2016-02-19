Functions of the Right Cerebral Hemisphere discusses the studies of the different functions served by the right hemisphere in light of knowledge as well as normal and clinical studies on the subject. The book covers topics such as the visuospatial abilities of the right hemisphere; the analysis of basic perceptual properties; its creation and operation on representations; studies on the function of the right hemisphere in relation to music; and the language capabilities of the right hemisphere. Also covered in the book are the methods for studying cerebral hemispheric function; the development of right hemispheric abilities; and the relation of the right hemisphere to reading disorders. The text is recommended for neurologists who would like to know more or make a study on the right hemisphere and its functions.

Table of Contents



Contents

1. Visuospatial Abilities of the Right Hemisphere

Introduction

'Levels' of Representation, 2

Issues of Method

Analysis of Basic Perceptual Properties

Vision

Touch

Creating and Operating on Representations

Studies of Normal Subjects

Studies of Patients with Cerebral Lesions

Summary and Conclusions

References

2. The Role of the Right Hemisphere in Face Perception

Introduction

Evidence for Right Hemisphere Superiority

Prosopagnosia

Brain Damage

Commissurotomy Studies

Tachistoscopic Studies

Evidence Against Right Hemisphere Superiority

Prosopagnosia and Other Brain Disorders

Tachistoscopic Studies

Synthesis

Model of Face Processing

Emotion

Perception of Emotions

Discussion

Acknowledgements

References

3. Music and the Right Hemisphere

Introduction and Clinical Studies

Studies of Normal Subjects

Musicians and Non-musicians

Hemisphericity and Music

References

4. Language Capabilities of the Right Hemisphere

Introduction

Clinical Evidence of Right Hemisphere Linguistic Abilities

The Disconnected or Isolated Left and Right Hemispheres

Unilateral Brain Damage and Language Functioning

Evidence of Right Hemisphere Linguistic Abilities in Normals

Language Comprehension and Production in the Normal Right Hemisphere

Predicting Right Hemisphere Language in Normal Subjects

Conclusions

Acknowledgement

References

5. Methods for Studying Cerebral Hemisphere Function

Investigations with Clinical Subjects

Lesion studies

Commissurotomy

Hemispherectomy

Intracarotoid Sodium Amytal

Electroconvulsive Therapy

Psychological Studies with Normal Subjects

Divided Visual Field Presentation

Dichotic Listening

Tactile Presentation

Lateral Eye Movements

Perceptual Aymmetries in Free Vision

Lateral Performance Asymmetries

Cognitive Style and Neurosociology

Physiological and Anatomical Studies in Normal Subjects

Regional Cerebral Blood Flow

Psychophysiological Measures

Electrophysiological Variables

Other Physiological and Anatomical Investigations

General Issues

Status of the Concept of Lateralization

Cognitive models

The Design of Experimental Tasks

Subject Variables

Response Mechanisms

Conclusions

References

6. The Development of Right Hemisphere Abilities

Introduction

Questions of Research Method

Latéralisation and Plasticity

Visuospatial Abilities

Face Recognition

Auditory and Musical Abilities

Language Abilities

Conclusions

Acknowledgements

References

7. The Right Hemisphere and Disorders of Reading Max Colt heart

Deep Dyslexia

Deep Dyslexia as Right Hemisphere Reading

Derivation of phonology from print

Semantic errors

Visual hemifield differences in deep dyslexic reading

Kanjiand Kana: visual hemifield differences

Imageability/concreteness

Two Difficulties for the Right Hemisphere Account of Deep Dyslexia

Concrete-Word Dyslexia

Letter-by-Letter Reading

The Normal Reader

The Deep dDslexic

The Letter-by-Letter rRader

Varieties of Developmental Dyslexia

Concluding CommentS

Acknowledgements

References

8. Cerebral Asymmetry and the Integrated Function of the Brain

Some Misconceptions Concerning Cerebral Asymmetry

A Model of Cerebral Asymmetry

Cerebral Asymmetry and Processing Dynamics

Cognition and the Integrated Function of the Brain

From Interhemispheric Integration to Intrahemispheric Capacity: A Brief History of Split Brain Studies

Beyond the Hemisphere

References

Author Index

Subject Index