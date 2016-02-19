Functions of the Right Cerebral Hemisphere
1st Edition
Description
Functions of the Right Cerebral Hemisphere discusses the studies of the different functions served by the right hemisphere in light of knowledge as well as normal and clinical studies on the subject. The book covers topics such as the visuospatial abilities of the right hemisphere; the analysis of basic perceptual properties; its creation and operation on representations; studies on the function of the right hemisphere in relation to music; and the language capabilities of the right hemisphere. Also covered in the book are the methods for studying cerebral hemispheric function; the development of right hemispheric abilities; and the relation of the right hemisphere to reading disorders. The text is recommended for neurologists who would like to know more or make a study on the right hemisphere and its functions.
Table of Contents
Contents
1. Visuospatial Abilities of the Right Hemisphere
Introduction
'Levels' of Representation, 2
Issues of Method
Analysis of Basic Perceptual Properties
Vision
Touch
Creating and Operating on Representations
Studies of Normal Subjects
Studies of Patients with Cerebral Lesions
Summary and Conclusions
References
2. The Role of the Right Hemisphere in Face Perception
Introduction
Evidence for Right Hemisphere Superiority
Prosopagnosia
Brain Damage
Commissurotomy Studies
Tachistoscopic Studies
Evidence Against Right Hemisphere Superiority
Prosopagnosia and Other Brain Disorders
Tachistoscopic Studies
Synthesis
Model of Face Processing
Emotion
Perception of Emotions
Discussion
Acknowledgements
References
3. Music and the Right Hemisphere
Introduction and Clinical Studies
Studies of Normal Subjects
Musicians and Non-musicians
Hemisphericity and Music
References
4. Language Capabilities of the Right Hemisphere
Introduction
Clinical Evidence of Right Hemisphere Linguistic Abilities
The Disconnected or Isolated Left and Right Hemispheres
Unilateral Brain Damage and Language Functioning
Evidence of Right Hemisphere Linguistic Abilities in Normals
Language Comprehension and Production in the Normal Right Hemisphere
Predicting Right Hemisphere Language in Normal Subjects
Conclusions
Acknowledgement
References
5. Methods for Studying Cerebral Hemisphere Function
Investigations with Clinical Subjects
Lesion studies
Commissurotomy
Hemispherectomy
Intracarotoid Sodium Amytal
Electroconvulsive Therapy
Psychological Studies with Normal Subjects
Divided Visual Field Presentation
Dichotic Listening
Tactile Presentation
Lateral Eye Movements
Perceptual Aymmetries in Free Vision
Lateral Performance Asymmetries
Cognitive Style and Neurosociology
Physiological and Anatomical Studies in Normal Subjects
Regional Cerebral Blood Flow
Psychophysiological Measures
Electrophysiological Variables
Other Physiological and Anatomical Investigations
General Issues
Status of the Concept of Lateralization
Cognitive models
The Design of Experimental Tasks
Subject Variables
Response Mechanisms
Conclusions
References
6. The Development of Right Hemisphere Abilities
Introduction
Questions of Research Method
Latéralisation and Plasticity
Visuospatial Abilities
Face Recognition
Auditory and Musical Abilities
Language Abilities
Conclusions
Acknowledgements
References
7. The Right Hemisphere and Disorders of Reading Max Colt heart
Deep Dyslexia
Deep Dyslexia as Right Hemisphere Reading
Derivation of phonology from print
Semantic errors
Visual hemifield differences in deep dyslexic reading
Kanjiand Kana: visual hemifield differences
Imageability/concreteness
Two Difficulties for the Right Hemisphere Account of Deep Dyslexia
Concrete-Word Dyslexia
Letter-by-Letter Reading
The Normal Reader
The Deep dDslexic
The Letter-by-Letter rRader
Varieties of Developmental Dyslexia
Concluding CommentS
Acknowledgements
References
8. Cerebral Asymmetry and the Integrated Function of the Brain
Some Misconceptions Concerning Cerebral Asymmetry
A Model of Cerebral Asymmetry
Cerebral Asymmetry and Processing Dynamics
Cognition and the Integrated Function of the Brain
From Interhemispheric Integration to Intrahemispheric Capacity: A Brief History of Split Brain Studies
Beyond the Hemisphere
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 23rd November 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323159104