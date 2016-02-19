Functions of Alternative Terminal Oxidases - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080226309, 9781483145860

Functions of Alternative Terminal Oxidases

1st Edition

Febs Federation of European Biochemical Societies 11Th Meeting Copenhagen 1977

Editors: Hans Degn David Lloyd George C. Hill
eBook ISBN: 9781483145860
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 204
Description

Functions of Alternative Terminal Oxidases is a collection of papers from the 11th meeting of the Federation of European Biochemical Societies in Copenhagen in 1977. The book opens with a review of the alternate electron transport mechanism to the main phosphorylating respiratory chain. One paper presents the respiration of mutant stains of Neurospora crassa treated with chloramphenicol that results in three distinct pathways distinguishable by the use of inhibitors. Another paper outlines the testing methods to determine the parameters controlling cyanide-insensitive respiration in Acanthamoeba castellanii and notes the physiological function of this insensitivity.
The book then explains that this phenomenon of cyanide-insensitive respiration is common among yeasts, and such pathway of electron transport to oxygen that is insensitive to cyanide or antimycin is well founded in many higher plants and microorganisms. One paper then investigates the terminal oxidases found in two stages in the life cycle of trypanosomes, which cause African sleeping sickness. Another paper notes that a study of the energy metabolism of End. magnusii, a kind of yeast, showed no glucose repression, no alternative oxidation pathway, and no cyanide-insensitive pathway was normally present.
The text will be of interest to those whose work involves these organisms, and to researchers, professors, and students whose disciplines are in developmental biology, micro-biology, or cellular biology.

Table of Contents


General Introduction to the Proceedings

Electron Transport Pathways Alternative to the Main Phosphorylating Respiratory Chain

Function of P-450 and other Cytochromes in Rhizobium Respiration

Cyanide-insensitive Respiratory Systems in Neurospora

Cyanide-insensitive Respiration in Acanthamoeba Castellanii

A New Type of Antimycin Cyanide and Hydroxamate-insensitive but Azide-sensitive Respiration in theYeast Schizosaccharomyces Pombe

Participation of Ubiquinone in the Cyanide-insensitive Respiration of Moniliella Tomentosa

Biogenesis and Properties of the Mitochondrial Cyanide-insensitive Alternative Respiratory Pathway in the Yeast Saccharomycopsis Lipolytica

Characterization of the Electron Transport Systems present during Differentiation of African Trypanosomes

Cytochrome a1 as an Oxidase?

Bacterial Cytochrome Oxidases and Respiratory Chain Energy Conservation

The Cytochrome Oxidase Reaction in Azotobacter Vinelandii and Other Bacteria

Cyanide Sensitivity of Respiration in Kurthia zopfii

Effect of Temperature on Cyanide-sensitive and Cyanide-resistant Plant Mitochondria

An Evaluation of H Translocation via the Alternative Pathway in Mung Bean Mitochondria

The Nature and Location of Cyanide and Antimycin Resistant Respiration in Higher Plants

The Function of an Alternative Terminal Oxidase in Neurospora

The Branched Respiratory System of the Facultative Photo-synthetic Bacterium Rhodopseudomonas Capsulata

An Antimycin A- and Cyanide- Resistant Variant of Endomyces Magnusii

Terminal Oxidases: A Summary

Index

No. of pages:
204
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483145860

Hans Degn

David Lloyd

David Lloyd obtained his PhD from the Department of Chemistry, University of York, UK, working with Prof. David Goodall on the development of laser-based polarimetry as a chiral detection method. He then completed postdoctoral research on bioanalytical capillary electrophoresis (CE) with Prof. Irving Wainer at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN. He has since worked both in academia (McGill University, Departments of Oncology and Experimental Medicine) and the pharmaceutical industry (DuPont Pharmaceuticals and Bristol-Myers Squibb). Whilst at McGill, Dr. Lloyd’s analytical research focused on microscale bioanalysis by CE and on chiral CE. Since moving to the pharmaceutical industry, his responsibilities have been in analytical R&D for projects ranging from the late discovery stage through worldwide registrational filings, with a primary focus on separations science. From 1995 – 2002, Dr. Lloyd was Contributing Editor of TrAC - Trends in Analytical Chemistry; and from 1999 - 2011, he was Editor of the Journal of Chromatography B.

Affiliations and Expertise

Bristol-Myers Squibb, New Brunswick, NJ, USA

George C. Hill

