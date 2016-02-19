Functions of Alternative Terminal Oxidases
1st Edition
Febs Federation of European Biochemical Societies 11Th Meeting Copenhagen 1977
Description
Functions of Alternative Terminal Oxidases is a collection of papers from the 11th meeting of the Federation of European Biochemical Societies in Copenhagen in 1977. The book opens with a review of the alternate electron transport mechanism to the main phosphorylating respiratory chain. One paper presents the respiration of mutant stains of Neurospora crassa treated with chloramphenicol that results in three distinct pathways distinguishable by the use of inhibitors. Another paper outlines the testing methods to determine the parameters controlling cyanide-insensitive respiration in Acanthamoeba castellanii and notes the physiological function of this insensitivity.
The book then explains that this phenomenon of cyanide-insensitive respiration is common among yeasts, and such pathway of electron transport to oxygen that is insensitive to cyanide or antimycin is well founded in many higher plants and microorganisms. One paper then investigates the terminal oxidases found in two stages in the life cycle of trypanosomes, which cause African sleeping sickness. Another paper notes that a study of the energy metabolism of End. magnusii, a kind of yeast, showed no glucose repression, no alternative oxidation pathway, and no cyanide-insensitive pathway was normally present.
The text will be of interest to those whose work involves these organisms, and to researchers, professors, and students whose disciplines are in developmental biology, micro-biology, or cellular biology.
Table of Contents
General Introduction to the Proceedings
Electron Transport Pathways Alternative to the Main Phosphorylating Respiratory Chain
Function of P-450 and other Cytochromes in Rhizobium Respiration
Cyanide-insensitive Respiratory Systems in Neurospora
Cyanide-insensitive Respiration in Acanthamoeba Castellanii
A New Type of Antimycin Cyanide and Hydroxamate-insensitive but Azide-sensitive Respiration in theYeast Schizosaccharomyces Pombe
Participation of Ubiquinone in the Cyanide-insensitive Respiration of Moniliella Tomentosa
Biogenesis and Properties of the Mitochondrial Cyanide-insensitive Alternative Respiratory Pathway in the Yeast Saccharomycopsis Lipolytica
Characterization of the Electron Transport Systems present during Differentiation of African Trypanosomes
Cytochrome a1 as an Oxidase?
Bacterial Cytochrome Oxidases and Respiratory Chain Energy Conservation
The Cytochrome Oxidase Reaction in Azotobacter Vinelandii and Other Bacteria
Cyanide Sensitivity of Respiration in Kurthia zopfii
Effect of Temperature on Cyanide-sensitive and Cyanide-resistant Plant Mitochondria
An Evaluation of H Translocation via the Alternative Pathway in Mung Bean Mitochondria
The Nature and Location of Cyanide and Antimycin Resistant Respiration in Higher Plants
The Function of an Alternative Terminal Oxidase in Neurospora
The Branched Respiratory System of the Facultative Photo-synthetic Bacterium Rhodopseudomonas Capsulata
An Antimycin A- and Cyanide- Resistant Variant of Endomyces Magnusii
Terminal Oxidases: A Summary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 204
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483145860
About the Editor
Hans Degn
David Lloyd
David Lloyd obtained his PhD from the Department of Chemistry, University of York, UK, working with Prof. David Goodall on the development of laser-based polarimetry as a chiral detection method. He then completed postdoctoral research on bioanalytical capillary electrophoresis (CE) with Prof. Irving Wainer at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN. He has since worked both in academia (McGill University, Departments of Oncology and Experimental Medicine) and the pharmaceutical industry (DuPont Pharmaceuticals and Bristol-Myers Squibb). Whilst at McGill, Dr. Lloyd’s analytical research focused on microscale bioanalysis by CE and on chiral CE. Since moving to the pharmaceutical industry, his responsibilities have been in analytical R&D for projects ranging from the late discovery stage through worldwide registrational filings, with a primary focus on separations science. From 1995 – 2002, Dr. Lloyd was Contributing Editor of TrAC - Trends in Analytical Chemistry; and from 1999 - 2011, he was Editor of the Journal of Chromatography B.
Affiliations and Expertise
Bristol-Myers Squibb, New Brunswick, NJ, USA