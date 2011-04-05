Functioning of Transmembrane Receptors in Signaling Mechanisms - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123822116, 9780123822123

Functioning of Transmembrane Receptors in Signaling Mechanisms

1st Edition

Cell Signaling Collection

Editors: Ralph Bradshaw Edward A. Dennis
eBook ISBN: 9780123822123
Paperback ISBN: 9780123822116
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th April 2011
Page Count: 456
Description

A primary component of cell signaling research, this title covers the principal membrane-bound receptor families, including their structural organization. Written and edited by experts in the field, this book provides up-to-date research on transmembrane signaling entities and their initiating responses following extracellular stimulation.

Key Features

  • Articles written and edited by experts in the field
  • Thematic volume covering effectors, cytosolic events, nuclear, and cytoplasmic events
  • Up-to-date research on signaling systems and mutations in transcription factors that provide new targets for treating disease

Readership

Professionals, researchers and graduate students in molecular biology, biochemistry, cell biology, biomedicine, structural biology, systems biology, and genetics.

Table of Contents

1. Cell Signaling: Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow

2. Structural and Energetic Basis of Molecular Recognition

3. Free Energy Landscapes in Protein-Protein Interactions

4. Molecular Sociology

5. Antibody–Antigen Recognition and Conformational Changes

6. Binding Energetics in Antigen–Antibody Interfaces

7. Immunoglobulin–Fc Receptor Interactions

8. Ig-Superfold and its Variable Uses in Molecular Recognition

9. T Cell Receptor/pMHC Complexes

10. Mechanistic Features of Cell Surface Adhesion Receptors

11. The Immunological Synapse

12. NK Receptors

13. Carbohydrate Recognition and Signaling

14. Rhinovirus–Receptor Interactions

15. HIV-1 Receptor Interactions

16. Influenza Virus Neuraminidase Inhibitors

17. Structural Basis of Signaling Events Involving Fibrinogen and Fibrin

18. Structural Basis of Integrin Signaling

19. Structures of Heterotrimeric G Proteins and their Complexes

20. G-Protein-Coupled Receptor Structures

21. Toll-like Receptors – Structure and Signaling

22. Variable Lymphocyte Receptors

23. Structure and Function of G-Protein-Coupled Receptors: Lessons from Recent Crystal Structures

24. Chemokines and Chemokine Receptors: Structure and Function

25. The 2 Adrenergic Receptor as a Model for G-Protein-Coupled Receptor Structure and Activation

26. Protease-Activated Receptors

27. Agonist-Induced Desensitization and Endocytosis of G-Protein-Coupled Receptors

28. Functional Role(s) of Dimeric Complexes Formed from G-Protein-Coupled Receptors

29. Chemotaxis Receptors in Bacteria: Transmembrane Signaling, Sensitivity, Adaptation, and Clustering

30. An Overview of Ion Channel Structure

31. Molecular Mechanism of Store-Operated Ca2+ Signaling and CRAC Channel Activation Mediated

32. Ion Permeation: Mechanisms of Ion Selectivity and Block

33. Nicotinic Acetylcholine Receptors

34. Ion Channels Regulated by Direct Binding of Cyclic Nucleotides

35. Overview of Cytokine Receptors

36. Growth Hormone and Prolactin Family of Hormones and Receptors: The Structural Basis for Receptor Activation and Regulation

37. Erythropoietin Receptor as a Paradigm for Cytokine Signaling

38. The Fibroblast Growth Factor (FGF) Signaling Complex

39. Structure of IFN-g and its Receptors

40. Structure and Function of Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF) at the Cell Surface

41. The Mechanism of NGF Signaling Suggested by the p75 and TrkA Receptor Complexes

42. The Mechanism of VEGFR Activation by VEGF

43 . Receptor–Ligand Recognition in the TGFb Superfamily as Suggested by Crystal Structures

44. Insulin Receptor Complex and Signaling by Insulin

45. Structure and Mechanism of the Insulin Receptor Tyrosine Kinase

46. IL-21 Increased Potency Desig

47. Signaling of IL-4R, a Typical Class I Cytokine Receptor: What Defines the Quiescent State?

48. Epidermal Growth Factor Kinases and their Activation in Receptor Mediated Signaling

49. Tumor Necrosis Factor Receptor-Associated Factors in Immune Receptor Signal Transduction

50. Assembly of Signaling Complexes for TNF Receptor Family Molecules

51. Mechanisms of CD40 Signaling in the Immune System

52. Role of Lipid Domains in EGF Receptor Signaling

53. Lipid-Mediated Localization of Signaling Proteins

54. Organization of Photoreceptor Signaling Complexes

55. Transmembrane Receptor Oligomerization

About the Editor

Ralph Bradshaw

Ralph Bradshaw

Ralph A. Bradshaw is Professor Emeritus in the Department of Physiology and biophysics at the University of California, Irvine. Prior to that he was on the faculty of the Department of Biological Chemistry, Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, MO and was Professor and Chair of the Department of Biological Chemistry at the University of California, Irvine. From 2006 to 2015, he was a member of the Mass Spectrometry Facility and Professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry at the University of California, San Francisco. He holds degrees from Colby College and Duke University and was a post-doctoral fellow at Indiana University and the University of Washington. He has served as president for FASEB, was the founding president of the Protein Society and was the treasurer of the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. His research has focused on protein chemistry and proteomics, with emphasis on the structure and function of growth factors and their receptors, particularly nerve growth factor and fibroblast growth factor, and the involvement of receptor tyrosine kinases in cell signalling. He has also studied in the role of proteolytic processing and N-terminal modification in protein stability and turnover.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry and Pharmaceutical Chemistry; and Mass Spectrometry Facility, University of California, San Francisco, Department of Physiology and Biophysics, College of Medicine, University of California, Irvine, Irvine, CA

Edward A. Dennis

Edward A. Dennis is Distinguished Professor and former Chair of the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry and Professor in the Department of Pharmacology in the School of Medicine at the University of California, San Diego. He is also Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Lipid Research.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry and Department of Pharmacology in the School of Medicine at the University of California, San Diego

Reviews

"This volume reprints 53 articles originally published in </Handbook of cell signaling, 2nd ed./> by Elsevier in 2010. The researchers describe the structure and role of cell surface receptors in signaling activities with separate sections on tyrosine kinase, cytokine, G protein-coupled, TGFB, TNF, and immunoglobin receptors. The opening chapters review the chemical principles of protein binding, FRET detection techniques, protein tyrosine phosphatases, and the formation of oligomers. Color figures are provided."--Reference and Research Book News

Ratings and Reviews

