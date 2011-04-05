Functioning of Transmembrane Receptors in Signaling Mechanisms
1st Edition
Cell Signaling Collection
Description
A primary component of cell signaling research, this title covers the principal membrane-bound receptor families, including their structural organization. Written and edited by experts in the field, this book provides up-to-date research on transmembrane signaling entities and their initiating responses following extracellular stimulation.
Key Features
- Articles written and edited by experts in the field
- Thematic volume covering effectors, cytosolic events, nuclear, and cytoplasmic events
- Up-to-date research on signaling systems and mutations in transcription factors that provide new targets for treating disease
Readership
Professionals, researchers and graduate students in molecular biology, biochemistry, cell biology, biomedicine, structural biology, systems biology, and genetics.
Table of Contents
1. Cell Signaling: Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow
2. Structural and Energetic Basis of Molecular Recognition
3. Free Energy Landscapes in Protein-Protein Interactions
4. Molecular Sociology
5. Antibody–Antigen Recognition and Conformational Changes
6. Binding Energetics in Antigen–Antibody Interfaces
7. Immunoglobulin–Fc Receptor Interactions
8. Ig-Superfold and its Variable Uses in Molecular Recognition
9. T Cell Receptor/pMHC Complexes
10. Mechanistic Features of Cell Surface Adhesion Receptors
11. The Immunological Synapse
12. NK Receptors
13. Carbohydrate Recognition and Signaling
14. Rhinovirus–Receptor Interactions
15. HIV-1 Receptor Interactions
16. Influenza Virus Neuraminidase Inhibitors
17. Structural Basis of Signaling Events Involving Fibrinogen and Fibrin
18. Structural Basis of Integrin Signaling
19. Structures of Heterotrimeric G Proteins and their Complexes
20. G-Protein-Coupled Receptor Structures
21. Toll-like Receptors – Structure and Signaling
22. Variable Lymphocyte Receptors
23. Structure and Function of G-Protein-Coupled Receptors: Lessons from Recent Crystal Structures
24. Chemokines and Chemokine Receptors: Structure and Function
25. The 2 Adrenergic Receptor as a Model for G-Protein-Coupled Receptor Structure and Activation
26. Protease-Activated Receptors
27. Agonist-Induced Desensitization and Endocytosis of G-Protein-Coupled Receptors
28. Functional Role(s) of Dimeric Complexes Formed from G-Protein-Coupled Receptors
29. Chemotaxis Receptors in Bacteria: Transmembrane Signaling, Sensitivity, Adaptation, and Clustering
30. An Overview of Ion Channel Structure
31. Molecular Mechanism of Store-Operated Ca2+ Signaling and CRAC Channel Activation Mediated
32. Ion Permeation: Mechanisms of Ion Selectivity and Block
33. Nicotinic Acetylcholine Receptors
34. Ion Channels Regulated by Direct Binding of Cyclic Nucleotides
35. Overview of Cytokine Receptors
36. Growth Hormone and Prolactin Family of Hormones and Receptors: The Structural Basis for Receptor Activation and Regulation
37. Erythropoietin Receptor as a Paradigm for Cytokine Signaling
38. The Fibroblast Growth Factor (FGF) Signaling Complex
39. Structure of IFN-g and its Receptors
40. Structure and Function of Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF) at the Cell Surface
41. The Mechanism of NGF Signaling Suggested by the p75 and TrkA Receptor Complexes
42. The Mechanism of VEGFR Activation by VEGF
43 . Receptor–Ligand Recognition in the TGFb Superfamily as Suggested by Crystal Structures
44. Insulin Receptor Complex and Signaling by Insulin
45. Structure and Mechanism of the Insulin Receptor Tyrosine Kinase
46. IL-21 Increased Potency Desig
47. Signaling of IL-4R, a Typical Class I Cytokine Receptor: What Defines the Quiescent State?
48. Epidermal Growth Factor Kinases and their Activation in Receptor Mediated Signaling
49. Tumor Necrosis Factor Receptor-Associated Factors in Immune Receptor Signal Transduction
50. Assembly of Signaling Complexes for TNF Receptor Family Molecules
51. Mechanisms of CD40 Signaling in the Immune System
52. Role of Lipid Domains in EGF Receptor Signaling
53. Lipid-Mediated Localization of Signaling Proteins
54. Organization of Photoreceptor Signaling Complexes
55. Transmembrane Receptor Oligomerization
Details
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 5th April 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123822123
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123822116
About the Editor
Ralph Bradshaw
Ralph A. Bradshaw is Professor Emeritus in the Department of Physiology and biophysics at the University of California, Irvine. Prior to that he was on the faculty of the Department of Biological Chemistry, Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, MO and was Professor and Chair of the Department of Biological Chemistry at the University of California, Irvine. From 2006 to 2015, he was a member of the Mass Spectrometry Facility and Professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry at the University of California, San Francisco. He holds degrees from Colby College and Duke University and was a post-doctoral fellow at Indiana University and the University of Washington. He has served as president for FASEB, was the founding president of the Protein Society and was the treasurer of the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. His research has focused on protein chemistry and proteomics, with emphasis on the structure and function of growth factors and their receptors, particularly nerve growth factor and fibroblast growth factor, and the involvement of receptor tyrosine kinases in cell signalling. He has also studied in the role of proteolytic processing and N-terminal modification in protein stability and turnover.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry and Pharmaceutical Chemistry; and Mass Spectrometry Facility, University of California, San Francisco, Department of Physiology and Biophysics, College of Medicine, University of California, Irvine, Irvine, CA
Edward A. Dennis
Edward A. Dennis is Distinguished Professor and former Chair of the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry and Professor in the Department of Pharmacology in the School of Medicine at the University of California, San Diego. He is also Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Lipid Research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry and Department of Pharmacology in the School of Medicine at the University of California, San Diego
Reviews
"This volume reprints 53 articles originally published in </Handbook of cell signaling, 2nd ed./> by Elsevier in 2010. The researchers describe the structure and role of cell surface receptors in signaling activities with separate sections on tyrosine kinase, cytokine, G protein-coupled, TGFB, TNF, and immunoglobin receptors. The opening chapters review the chemical principles of protein binding, FRET detection techniques, protein tyrosine phosphatases, and the formation of oligomers. Color figures are provided."--Reference and Research Book News