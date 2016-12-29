Functionalized Nanomaterials for the Management of Microbial Infection
1st Edition
A Strategy to Address Microbial Drug Resistance
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Resistance to Antibiotics and Antimicrobial Peptides: A Need of Novel Technology to Tackle This Phenomenon
- Abstract
- 1.1 Resistance to Antibiotics
- 1.2 Resistance to Bacteriocins Produced by Gram-Positive Bacteria (GPB)
- 1.3 Conclusion and Prospects
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 2. The Role of the Food Chain in the Spread of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 AMR in Foodborne Pathogenic Bacteria
- 2.3 AMR in Food-Related Beneficial Microbes
- 2.4 Routes of Transmission of AMR Throughout the Food Chain
- 2.5 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 3. Penetrating the Bacterial Biofilm: Challenges for Antimicrobial Treatment
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 How Biofilms Pose a Challenge to the Diffusion of Antibiotics
- 3.3 How to Improve Antibiotic Delivery to Biofilm Cells?
- 3.4 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 4. Metal Nanoparticles for Microbial Infection
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Silver Nanoparticles for Microbial Infection
- 4.3 Copper Nanoparticles for Microbial Infection
- 4.4 Gold Nanoparticles for Microbial Infection
- 4.5 Safety Considerations
- 4.6 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 5. Lipid-Based Nanopharmaceuticals in Antimicrobial Therapy
- Abstract
- 5.1 Nanopharmaceuticals
- 5.2 Lipid-Based Nanopharmaceuticals
- 5.3 Antimicrobial Therapy of Interest
- 5.4 Potential of Nanopharmaceuticals in Treatment of Microbial Infections
- 5.5 Potential of Lipid-Based Nanopharmaceuticals for Antimicrobial Therapy Related to Route of Administration
- 5.6 Toxicity
- 5.7 Current Limitations
- 5.8 Perspectives
- 5.9 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 6. Organic Polymeric Nanomaterials as Advanced Tools in the Fight Against Antibiotic-Resistant Infections
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction: Antibiotic Resistance—A Global Threat to Public Health
- 6.2 Nanoantibiotics—A New Paradigm to Fight Against Antibiotic Resistance Bacteria
- 6.3 Polymeric Architectures Relevant to Drug Delivery Applications
- 6.4 Types, Structures, and Supramolecular Morphologies of Polymeric Nanocarriers
- 6.5 Methods for Preparation of Drug-Loaded Polymeric Nanoparticles
- 6.6 Polymer-Based Nanomaterials for Antiinfectious Therapy
- 6.7 Concluding Remarks and Future Perspectives
- References
- Chapter 7. Bacteriocins and Nanotechnology
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Stability of Bacteriocins
- 7.3 Immune Response to Bacteriocins
- 7.4 Preclinical Trials Conducted on Bacteriocins
- 7.5 Delivery Systems
- 7.6 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 8. Graphene-Microbial Interactions
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Graphene, Graphene Oxide (GO) and Reduced Graphene Oxide (rGO): Production and Characterization
- 8.3 Inhibition of Bacterial Attachment and Antibacterial Activity of Graphene-Coated Surfaces
- 8.4 Interaction of GO and rGO With Bacteria in Suspension
- 8.5 Antibacterial Activity of Nanoparticle Decorated GO and rGO
- 8.6 Conclusion and Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Index
Description
Functionalized Nanomaterials for the Management of Microbial Infection: A Strategy to Address Microbial Drug Resistance introduces the reader to the newly developing use of nanotechnology to combat microbial drug resistance. Excessive use of antibiotics and antimicrobial agents has produced an inexorable rise in antibiotic resistance in bacterial pathogens.
The use of nanotechnology is currently the most promising strategy to overcome microbial drug resistance. This book shows how, due to their small size, nanoparticles can surmount existing drug resistance mechanisms, including decreased uptake and increased efflux of the drug from the microbial cell, biofilm formation, and intracellular bacteria. In particular, chapters cover the use of nanoparticles to raise intracellular antimicrobial levels, thus directly targeting sites of infection and packaging multiple antimicrobial agents onto a single nanoparticle.
Key Features
- Provides the information users need to integrate antibacterial nanoparticles into future treatments
- Gives readers with backgrounds in nanotechnology, chemistry, and materials science an understanding of the main issues concerning microbial drug resistance and its challenges
- Includes real-life case studies that illustrates how functionalized nanomaterials are used to manage microbial infection
Readership
Researchers and professional scientists focusing on the application of nanomaterials in pharmaceuticals, food science, environmental science and infectious diseases
Details
- No. of pages:
- 338
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 29th December 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323417372
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323416252
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Rabah Boukherroub Editor
Rabah Boukherroub is a director of research at the CNRS at the Institute of Electronics, Microelectronics and Nanotechnology, University Lille 1, France. His research interests are in the area of synthesis of functional nanomaterials, surface chemistry, and photophysics of semiconductor/metal nanostructures with emphasis on biosensors, drug delivery, and development of new tools for studying molecular dynamics in vivo. He is a co-author of more than 370 research publications and wrote 27 book chapters in subjects related to nanotechnology, materials chemistry, and biosensors. He has 9 patents or patents pending.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Research, CNRS, Institute of Electronics, Microelectronics and Nanotechnology, University Lille
Sabine Szunerits Editor
Sabine Szunerits is since 2009 Professor in Chemistry at the University Lille 1, France and was nominated 2011 as member of the “Institut universitaire de France” (IUF). Her current research interests are in the area of material science with emphasis on the development of novel analytical platforms and interfaces for the study of affinity binding events and in the modification of nanostructures (diamond particles, magnetic particles, nanographene) for biomedical applications. She is co-author of more than 230 research publications, wrote several book chapters and has 6 patents
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor in Chemistry,University Lille, France
Djamel Drider Editor
Djamel Drider is full professor of Microbiology at Lille 1 University Sciences and Technologies. D. Drider obtained his PhD from Montpellier School of Agriculture and completed his postdoctoral training at Centro de Investigaciones Biologicas (Madrid, Spain) and Mount Sinai School of Medicine of New York University (USA). D. Drider was hired as Associate Professor at Nantes-Atlantic College of Veterinary Medicine; Food Science and Engineering (France). His research is mainly dedicated to antimicrobial peptides mainly those produced by lactic acid bacteria (bacteriocins).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Microbiology, Lille University, Sciences and Technologies