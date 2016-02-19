Functional Properties of Food Components - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780125612814, 9780323140089

Functional Properties of Food Components

2nd Edition

Authors: Yeshajahu Pomeranz
eBook ISBN: 9780323140089
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th October 1991
Page Count: 560
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

(Section Headings): The Components. Engineering Foods. Information and Documentation. Index.

Description

An extensive revision of the 1985 first edition, this volume combines the biochemistry and functionality of all food components. It provides broad coverage and specific descriptions of selected, major foods, as well as such elements as biotechnology-engineered foods and food patents. While directed toward food technologists and nutritionists, the contents are also invaluable to biologists, engineers, and economists in agriculture, food production, and food processing.

Key Features

  • Updates the first edition by the addition of genetic engineering progress
  • Contains previously unpublished information on food patents
  • Includes oriental and other ethnic foods, dietetic foods, and biotechnology-generated foods
  • Features additional material on poultry and fish

Readership

Seniors and graduate students in food science and technology; food scientists and technologists, nutritionists, and dieticians; economists in agriculture, food production, food processing, and storage

Details

No. of pages:
560
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323140089

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Yeshajahu Pomeranz Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Washington State University, Pullman, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.