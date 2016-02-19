Functional Properties of Food Components
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
(Section Headings): The Components. Engineering Foods. Information and Documentation. Index.
Description
An extensive revision of the 1985 first edition, this volume combines the biochemistry and functionality of all food components. It provides broad coverage and specific descriptions of selected, major foods, as well as such elements as biotechnology-engineered foods and food patents. While directed toward food technologists and nutritionists, the contents are also invaluable to biologists, engineers, and economists in agriculture, food production, and food processing.
Key Features
- Updates the first edition by the addition of genetic engineering progress
- Contains previously unpublished information on food patents
- Includes oriental and other ethnic foods, dietetic foods, and biotechnology-generated foods
- Features additional material on poultry and fish
Readership
Seniors and graduate students in food science and technology; food scientists and technologists, nutritionists, and dieticians; economists in agriculture, food production, food processing, and storage
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 11th October 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323140089
Yeshajahu Pomeranz Author
Washington State University, Pullman, U.S.A.