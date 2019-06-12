Functional Polysaccharides for Biomedical Applications
1st Edition
Description
Functional Polysaccharides for Biomedical Applications examines the fundamentals and properties of these natural materials and their potential biomedical applications. With an emphasis on therapeutic and sensing applications, the book also reviews how polysaccharides can be modified for tissue engineering applications. Sections discuss the basics of polysaccharides, give an overview of the potential applications, look at novel materials and technologies for use in tissue regeneration and therapeutics, and detail current biomedical applications. With a strong focus on materials, engineering and applications, this book is a valuable resource for those with an interest in harnessing the biomedical potential of natural polymers.
Key Features
- Describes strategies for developing polysaccharides-based biomedical devices
- Illustrates concepts and encompasses scope for clinical development
- Provides advanced and comprehensive information on biomedical constructs
Readership
Materials scientists, biomedical engineers, pharmacologists
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to natural polysaccharides
2. An overview on the potential biomedical applications of polysaccharides
3. Polysaccharide-based superporous hydrogels for therapeutic purposes
4. Fabrication of polysaccharide-based materials using ionic liquids and scope for biomedical use
5. Polysaccharides as potential materials for the delivery of therapeutic molecules
6. Polysaccharide-based scaffold for tissue-regeneration
7. Hyaluronic acid as potential carrier in biomedical and drug delivery applications
8. Green synthesis of polysaccharide-based inorganic nanoparticles and biomedical aspects
9. Graphene oxide-based nanocomposites and biomedical applications
10. Biomedical applications of green-synthesized metal nanoparticles using polysaccharides
11. Application of polysaccharides in enzyme immobilization
12. Biosensor platforms for detection of cardiovascular disease risk biomarkers
13. Modification of liposomal surface by polysaccharides: Preparation, characterization, and application for drug targeting
14. Aptamer-conjugated functionalized nano-biomaterials for diagnostic and targeted drug delivery applications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 526
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 12th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081025567
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081025550
About the Editor
Sabyasachi Maiti
Sabyasachi Maiti is an M. Pharm, Ph.D from Jadavpur University, Kolkata, India. He is Associate Professor at the Department of Pharmacy, Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (Central University), Amarkantak, Madhya Pradesh, India. Dr Maiti has over 15 years experience in the field of pharmaceutical education and research. His research focusses on chemical modification of natural polysaccharides, characterization and their application in the design of novel drug delivery carriers. His research has been recognised by international peers in his field and he has more than 50 publications to his credit. He sits on numerous reviewer panels for international journals of repute, has edited multiple reference works and has written over 25 book chapters.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Pharmacy, Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (Central University), Amarkantak, Madhya Pradesh, India
Sougata Jana
Prof. Sougata Jana currently works at the Department of Pharmaceutics, Gupta College of Technological Sciences, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal, India. He attained his M. Pharm (Pharmaceutics) from Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT), Odisha, India. He has been engaged in research for 9 years and teaching for 8 years. He has published 24 research papers in national and international peer reviewed journals, served as lead editor on a reference book and authored five book chapters. He is an active reviewer for various international journals and is a lifetime member of the Association of Pharmaceutical Teachers of India (APTI).
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Health and Family Welfare, Directorate of Health Services, Kolkata, India