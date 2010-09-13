Functional Plasticity and Genetic Variation, Volume 91
1st Edition
Insights into the Neurobiology of Alcoholism
Serial Volume Editors: Matthew Reilly David M Lovinger
eBook ISBN: 9780123812773
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123812766
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 13th September 2010
Page Count: 360
Table of Contents
Description
With recent advances of modern medicine more people reach the 'elderly age' around the globe and the number of dementia cases are ever increasing. This book is about various aspects of dementia and provides its readers with a wide range of thought-provoking sub-topics in the field of dementia. The ultimate goal of this monograph is to stimulate other physicians' and neuroscientists' interest to carry out more research projects into pathogenesis of this devastating group of diseases.
Readership
Neuroscientists, neurologists, psychologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 13th September 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123812773
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123812766
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Matthew Reilly Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD, USA
David M Lovinger Serial Volume Editor
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.