Functional Neuromarkers for Psychiatry
1st Edition
Applications for Diagnosis and Treatment
Description
Functional Neuromarkers for Psychiatry explores recent advances in neuroscience that have allowed scientists to discover functional neuromarkers of psychiatric disorders. These neuromarkers include brain activation patterns seen via fMRI, PET, qEEG, and ERPs. The book examines these neuromarkers in detail—what to look for, how to use them in clinical practice, and the promise they provide toward early detection, prevention, and personalized treatment of mental disorders.
The neuromarkers identified in this book have a diagnostic sensitivity and specificity higher than 80%. They are reliable, reproducible, inexpensive to measure, noninvasive, and have been confirmed by at least two independent studies. The book focuses primarily on the analysis of EEG and ERPs. It elucidates the neuronal mechanisms that generate EEG spontaneous rhythms and explores the functional meaning of ERP components in cognitive tasks. The functional neuromarkers for ADHD, schizophrenia, and obsessive-compulsive disorder are reviewed in detail. The book highlights how to use these functional neuromarkers for diagnosis, personalized neurotherapy, and monitoring treatment results.
Key Features
- Identifies specific brain activation patterns that are neuromarkers for psychiatric disorders
- Includes neuromarkers as seen via fMRI, PET, qEEG, and ERPs
- Addresses neuromarkers for ADHD, schizophrenia, and OCD in detail
- Provides information on using neuromarkers for diagnosis and/or personalized treatment
Readership
Psychiatrists, neuroscientists, researchers in clinical psychology and neurology
Table of Contents
Introduction
Part 1 - Methods of assessing neuromarkers
Chapter 1.1 - Theory of measurement
Chapter 1.2 - Psychometrics and neuropsychological assessment
Chapter 1.3 - Functional MRI
Chapter 1.4 - Positron emission tomography
Chapter 1.5 - Spontaneous electroencephalogram
Chapter 1.6 - Event-related potentials
Part 2 - Neuromarkers of cortical self-regulation
Chapter 2.1 - Infraslow electrical oscillations
Chapter 2.2 - Alpha rhythms
Chapter 2.3 - Beta and gamma rhythms
Chapter 2.4 - Frontal midline theta rhythm
Part 3 - Information flow within the brain
Chapter 3.1 - Sensory systems and attention modulation
Chapter 3.2 - Executive system and cognitive control
Chapter 3.3 - Affective system, emotions and stress
Chapter 3.4 - Memory systems
Part 4 - Methods of neuro-modulation
Chapter 4.1 - Pharmacological approach
Chapter 4.2 - Neurofeedback
Chapter 4.3 - Electroconvulsive therapy
Chapter 4.4 - Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation
Chapter 4.5 - Transcranial magnetic stimulation
Chapter 4.6 - Deep Brain Stimulation
Part 5 - Neuromarkers in psychiatry
Chapter 5.1 - Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder
Chapter 5.2 - Schizophrenia
Chapter 5.3 - Obsessive-compulsive disorder
Part 6 - Assessing functional neuromarkers
Chapter 6.1 - Working hypothesis
Chapter 6.2 - Technical implementation
Chapter 6.3 - Testing working hypothesis: spontaneous EEG
Chapter 6.4 - Testing working hypothesis: Event-Related Proposals
Chapter 6.5 - Monitoring treatment effects
Part 7 - The State of the Art: Overview
Chapter 7.1 - Objective Measures of Human Brain Functioning
Chapter 7.2 - Rhythms of the Healthy Brain
Chapter 7.3 - Information Flow in the Health Brain
Chapter 7.4 - Current Treatment Options in Psychiatry
Chapter 7.5 - Functional Neuromarkers in Diseased Brain
Chapter 7.6 - Implementation in Clinical Practice
Details
- No. of pages:
- 498
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 13th May 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124105201
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124105133
About the Author
Juri Kropotov
Juri D. Kropotov is the former president of the European Chapter of ISNR and the developer of the Mitsar-201 and 202 EEG amplifiers. Author of over 200 scientific papers and 9 books, he has three doctorates in theoretical physics, philosophy, and neurophysiology. He received the USSR State Prize in 1985, and the Copernicus Prize by the Polish Neuropsychological Society in 2009. His 2009 book Quantitative EEG: Event-Related Potentials and Neurotherapy received the award for the year’s most significant publication in the field of neurofeedback from the Foundation for Neurofeedback and Applied Neuroscience.
Affiliations and Expertise
N. P. Bechtereva Institute of the Human Brain of Russian Academy of Sciences, St. Petersburg, Russian Federation; Department of Psychology, Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), Trondheim, Norway; and Andrzej Frycz Modrzewski Krakow University, Krakow, Poland