Functional Neurologic Disorders, Volume 139

SECTION 1 History

1. A brief history of hysteria: from the ancient to the modern

M. Trimble and E.H. Reynolds

2. Charcot, hysteria and simulated disorders

C.G. Goetz

3. Neurological approaches to hysteria, psychogenic and functional disorders from the late 19th century onward

J. Stone

4. Freud, hysteria and 20th century psychiatry

R.A.A. Kanaan

SECTION 2 Epidemiology, etiology and mechanism

5. Epidemiology

A. Carson and A. Lehn

6. Neurophysiological studies of functional neurologic disorders

M. Hallett

7. Imaging studies of functional neurologic disorders

S. Aybek and P. Vuilleumier

8. Dissociation and functional neurologic disorders

R.J. Brown

9. Hypnosis as a model of functional neurologic disorders

Q. Deeley

10. Psychological theories in functional neurologic disorders

A. Carson, L. Ludwig and K. Welch

11. Voluntary or involuntary? A neurophysiological approach to functional movement disorders

M-P. Stenner and P. Haggard

12. Neurobiological theories in functional neurologic disorders

M.J. Edwards

13. Stress, childhood trauma, and cognitive functions in functional neurologic disorders

K. Roelofs and J. van Rijswijk-Pasman

14. Do (epi)-genetics impact the brain in functional neurologic disorders?

T. Frodl

SECTION 3 Symptoms (including signs and investigations)

15. Assessment of patients with functional neurologic disorders

A. Carson, M. Hallett and J. Stone

16. The classification of conversion disorder (functional neurological symptom disorder) in ICD and DSM

J.L. Levenson and M. Sharpe

17. Neurologic diagnostic criteria for functional neurologic disorders

C. Gasca-Salas and A.E. Lang

18. Functional limb weakness and paralysis

J. Stone and S. Aybek

19. Functional tremor

P. Schwingenschuh and G. Deuschl

20. Functional dystonia

D.A. Schmerler and A.J. Espay

21. Functional jerks, tics and paroxysmal movement disorders

Y.E.M. Dreissen, D.C. Cath and M.A.J. Tijssen

22. Functional (psychogenic) Parkinsonism

M.A. Thenganatt and J. Jancovic

23. Functional gait disorder

V.S.C. Fung

24. Functional sensory symptoms

J. Stone and M. Vermeulen

25. Non-epileptic seizures – subjective phenomena

M. Reuber and G.H. Rawlings

26. Non-epileptic seizures – objective phenomena

W.C. LaFrance Jr, R. Ranieri and A.S. Blum

27. Non epileptic seizures - EEG and investigation

R. Duncan

28. Functional coma

L. Ludwig, L. McWhirter, S. Williams, C. Derry and J. Stone

29. Functional and simulated visual loss

M. Dattilo, V. Biousse, B.B. Bruce and N.J. Newman

30. Functional eye movement disorders

D. Kaski and A.M. Bronstein

31. Functional facial and tongue movement disorders

A. Fasano and M. Tinazzi

32. Functional auditory disorders

D.M. Baguley, T.E. Cope and D.J. McFerran

33. Functional speech disorders: clinical manifestations, diagnosis, and management

J.R. Duffy

34. Functional voice disorders: clinical presentations and differential diagnosis

J. Baker

35. Psychological /functional forms of memory disorder

J. Griem, J. Stone, A. Carson and M. Kopelman

36. Functional (dissociative) retrograde amnesia

H.J. Markowitsch and A. Staniloiu

37. Functional (psychogenic) dizziness

M. Dieterich, J.P. Staab and T. Brandt

38. Urologic symptoms and functional neurologic disorders

A. Hoeritzauer, V. Phé and J.N. Panicker

39. Functional disorders of swallowing

A. Baumann and P.O. Katz

40. Pediatric functional neurologic symptoms

P.J. Grattan-Smith and R.C. Dale

41. Post traumatic functional movement disorders

C. Ganos, M.J. Edwards and K.P. Bhatia

42. Factitious disorders and malingering in relation to functional neurologic disorders

C. Bass and P. Halligan

SECTION 4 Treatment

43. Prognosis of functional neurologic disorders

J. Gelauff and J. Stone

44. Explanation as treatment for functional neurologic disorders

J. Stone, A. Carson and M. Hallett

45. Physical treatment of functional neurologic disorders

G. Nielsen

46. Psychological treatment of functional neurologic disorders

L.H. Goldstein and J.D.C. Mellers

47. Hypnosis as therapy for functional neurologic disorders

Q. Deeley

48. Nature of the placebo and nocebo effect in relation to functional neurologic disorders

E. Carlino, A. Piedimonte and F. Benedetti

49. The role of placebo in the diagnosis and treatment of functional neurologic disorders

K.S. Rommelfanger

50. Transcranial magnetic stimulation and sedation as treatment for functional neurological

disorders

T.R.J. Nicholson and V. Voon

51. Inpatient treatment for functional neurologic disorders

D.T. Williams, K. LaFaver, A.Carson and S. Fahn



