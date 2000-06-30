Functional Neuroanatomy of the Nitric Oxide System - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444502858, 9780080532080

Functional Neuroanatomy of the Nitric Oxide System, Volume 17

1st Edition

Editors: H.W.M. Steinbusch J. de Vente S.R. Vincent
eBook ISBN: 9780080532080
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444502858
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 30th June 2000
Page Count: 472
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
220.00
187.00
270.00
229.50
175.00
148.75
290.00
246.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Steinbusch, Contents. Preface. List of contributors. I. Nitric oxide synthase and the production of nitric oxide (L.J. Ignarro and A. Jacobs). II. Histochemistry of nitric oxide synthase in the central nervous system (S.R. Vincent). III. Comparative and developmental neuroanatomical aspects of the NO system (J.R. Alonso, R. Arévalo, E. Weruaga, A. Porteros, J.G. Briñón and I. Aijón). IV. Nitric oxide in the retina (W.D.D. Eldred). V. Nitric oxide signaling in the hypothalamus (B. Woodside and S. Amir). VI. Nitric oxide systems in the medulla oblongata and their involvement in autonomic control (T.F.C. Batten, L. Atkinson and J. Deuchars). VII. Nitric oxide in the peripheral autonomic nervous system (H.M. Young, C.R. Anderson, J.B. Furness). VIII. The nitric oxide system in the urogenital tract (M.S. Davidoff, R. Middendorff). IX. Response of nitric oxide synthase to neuronal injury (W. Wu). X. Nitric oxide -- cGMP signaling in the rat brain (J. De Vente and H.W. M. Steinbusch). XI. Invertebrate models for studying NO-mediated signaling (N. Scholz J.W. Truman).

Description

This volume of the Handbook of Neuroanatomy is concerned with nitric oxide synthase. In this volume different research areas are presented together, which adds up to the first major review volume on the localization of nitric oxide synthase in the nervous system. The subjects range from developmental aspects in vertebrates to a functional neuroanatomy of the nervous system in vertebrates. This presentation gives an impressive look on the overwhelming presence of NOS in animal organism and the significance of NO - cGMP signaling. By clearly stating the limitations of our present knowledge the book is also a stimulant for further research.
This book presents for the first time an overview of NOS and NO-cGMP signaling in the retina and urogenital system. In addition the effects if injuries on the expression of NOS are summarized in a number of models, which has not been done before.
The frame of the book is a classical neuroanatomic description of the localization of NOS. Several authors give detailed advice to prevent pitfalls which may occur when different methods to locate NOS are used. In addition, several chapters detail the target structures for NO while describing the localization of NOS at the same time.
All these points together make this volume very timely, i.e. overviewing a decade of NO research.

Details

No. of pages:
472
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080532080
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444502858

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

H.W.M. Steinbusch Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Psychiatry and Neuropsychology, Maastricht University, P.O. Box 616, UNS 50, 6200 MD Maastricht, The Netherlands.

J. de Vente Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Psychiatry and Neuropsychology, Maastricht University, P.O. Box 616, UNS 50, 6200 MD Maastricht, The Netherlands.

S.R. Vincent Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Graduate Program in Neuroscience, Kinsmen Laboratory of Neurological Research, Department of Psychiatry, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, BC V6T 1Z3, Canada.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.