Functional Neural Transplantation IV - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128138793, 9780128138809

Functional Neural Transplantation IV, Volume 231

1st Edition

Translation to Clinical Application, Part B

Serial Volume Editors: Stephen B. Dunnett Anders Björklund
eBook ISBN: 9780128138809
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128138793
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th May 2017
Page Count: 316
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
199.95
169.96
288.00
244.80
206.00
175.10
309.94
263.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
175.00
148.75
206.00
175.10
288.00
244.80
403.59
343.05
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Stem Cell Transplantation for Spinal Cord Injury Repair
       Paul Lu
    2. Plasticity and Regeneration in the Injured Spinal Cord After Cell Transplantation Therapy
       Satoshi Nori, Masaya Nakamura and Hideyuki Okano
    3. Transplantation of GABAergic Interneurons for Cell-Based Therapy
       Julien Spatazza, Walter R. Mancia Leon and Arturo Alvarez-Buylla
    4. Rebuilding CNS Inhibitory Circuits to Control Chronic Neuropathic Pain and Itch
       Joao M. Braz, Alex Etlin, Dina Juarez-Salinas, Ida J. Llewellyn-Smith and Allan I. Basbaum
    5. From Transplanting Schwann Cells in Experimental Rat Spinal Cord Injury to their Transplantation into Human Injured Spinal Cord in Clinical Trials
       Mary B. Bunge, Paula V. Monje, Aisha Khan and Patrick M. Wood
    6. Recruitment of Endogenous CNS Stem Cells for Regeneration in Demyelinating Disease
       Natalia A. Murphy and Robin J.M. Franklin
    7. Progenitor Cell-Based Treatment of Glial Disease
       Steven A. Goldman
    8. Pluripotent Stem Cells and their Utility in Treating Photoreceptor Degenerations
       Nozie D. Aghaizu, Kamil Kruczek, Anai Gonzalez-Cordero, Robin R. Ali and Rachael A. Pearson
    9. Stem Cell-Derived Retinal Pigment Epithelium Transplantation for Treatment of Retinal Disease
       Britta Nommiste, Kate Fynes, Victoria E. Tovell, Conor Ramsden, Lyndon da Cruz and Peter Coffey
    10. Transplantation of Reprogrammed Neurons  for Improved Recovery After Stroke
       Zaal Kokaia, Daniel Tornero and Olle Lindvall

Description

Functional Neural Transplantation IV: Translation to Clinical Application, Part B, Volume 231 provides the current status of cell transplantation in the nervous system, focusing on the conditions for achieving structural repair and functional recovery. New to this edition are chapters on Plasticity and Regeneration in the Injured Spinal Cord After Cell Transplantation Therapy, Transplantation of GABAergic Interneurons for Cell-Based Therapy, Rebuilding CNS Inhibitory Circuits to Control Chronic Neuropathic Pain and Itch, From Transplanting Schwann Cells in Experimental Rat Spinal Cord Injury to their Transplantation into Human Injured Spinal Cord in Clinical Trials, and the Recruitment of Endogenous CNS Stem Cells for Regeneration in Demyelinating Disease.

As the fourth in a periodic series of updates at 5-7 year intervals, this volume highlights recent developments in cellular and molecular science, providing the fundamental principles of neuroplasticity and regeneration in the brain and spinal cord, while also addressing the power of pluripotent stem cells to generate new sources of precisely specified neurons for utilization in brain repair.

Key Features

  • Provides a comprehensive set of critical reviews covering the field
  • Presents state-of-the-art topics in science and translational medicine
  • Written by international leaders in the field of neural transplantation

Readership

Experimental and clinical neuroscientists in the field of neurodegenerative disease, plasticity and advanced cellular therapeutics, seeking state of the art critical reviews on the current status and future prospects of cell-based therapy in neuroregenerative medicine. The critical reviews are written by the leaders in their specialization areas, and are likely to be of value and interest to post-graduate research students, advanced medical trainees, post-doctoral scientists and established faculty who are moving into or already engaged in the field

Details

No. of pages:
316
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128138809
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128138793

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Stephen B. Dunnett Serial Volume Editor

Dunnett is a behavioural neuroscientist who started a lifelong collaboration with the Björklund team in 1979 to explore the functional consequences of cell transplantation method in animal models of neurodegenerative disease, in particular involving cell replacement and repair of the basal ganglia. He has developed models and novel methods of motor and cognitive assessment to apply behavioural analysis not simply to assess functional efficacy of implanted cells, but as a tool to study the mechanisms of cell integration, circuit reconstruction and functional repair. In parallel his laboratory originated the first UK trial of cell transplantation in Huntington’s disease, and provides the source of clinical grade cells for further ongoing trials in Parkinson’s disease.

Affiliations and Expertise

Cardiff University, Cardiff, UK

Anders Björklund Serial Volume Editor

Anders Björklund is Senior Professor of neuroscience at Lund University (Sweden). His research career at Lund University spans over more than 50 years, and has resulted in a publication list that covers over 600 papers. His major achievements are in the field of cell transplantation and brain repair. He started this line of research in the mid 1970ies, based on the idea that immature neurons can be used to restore brain circuitry and promote functional recovery in animal models of neurodegenerative diseases. During this period, 1975-1985, his group pioneered this approach using cells obtained from the fetal brain. Anders and his clinical collaborators obtained permission to use tissue from aborted human fetuses in a series of open-label clinical trials in PD patients. Although the outcome of these trials has been quite variable, they have given proof-of-principle that immature dopamin neurons can survive and mature in the striatum in advanced PD patients, and restore dopamine neurotransmission in the area of the striatum re-innervated by the grafted neurons. Since the 1980ies the Lund neural transplantation program has been a leader in the development of restorative therapies in Parkinson´s disease. Current efforts at the Wallenberg Neuroscience center are focused on the development of stem cell-derived dopamine neurons for transplantation, aimed at the development of transplantable neurons derived from human pluripotent stem cells for clinical application. In a parallel line of work Anders group has explored the use of viral vector-mediated gene transfer for neuroprotection and brain repair, with the aim to develop new therapeutic approaches for Parkinson´s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders. In addition, he has pioneered the use of AAV vectors for overexpression of human -synuclein for induction of Parkinson-like neurodegeneration in the nigrostriatal system. This approach has provided a new tool for modeling of the progressive synuclein-induced disease process in animal models of PD.

Affiliations and Expertise

Lund University, Lund, Sweden

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.