Functional Neural Transplantation IV, Volume 230
1st Edition
Translation to Clinical Application, Part A
Table of Contents
1. Mechanisms and Use of Neural Transplants for Brain Repair
Stephen B. Dunnett and Anders Björklund
2. Reprogramming of Somatic Cells: iPS and iN Cells
Vania Broccoli
3. Brain Repair from Intrinsic Cell Sources: Turning Reactive Glia into Neurons
Olof Torper and Magdalena Götz
4. Ex Vivo Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Neurological Disorders
Genevieve Gowing , Soshana Svendsen and Clive N. Svendsen
5. Preparation, Characterization and Banking of Clinical-grade Cells for Neural Transplantation: Scale Up, Fingerprinting and Genomic Stability of Stem Cell Lines
Ammar Natalwala and Tilo Kunath
6. Regulatory Considerations for Pluripotent Stem Cell Therapies
Melissa K. Carpenter
7. Strategies for Bringing Stem Cell-derived Dopamine Neurons to the Clinic: A European Approach (STEM-PD)
Agnete Kirkeby, Malin Parmar and Roger A. Barker
8. Strategies for Bringing Stem Cell-derived Dopamine Neurons to the Clinic: The NYSTEM Trial
Lorenz Studer
9. Strategies for Bringing Stem Cell-derived Dopamine Neurons to the Clinic: The Kyoto Trial
Jun Takahashi
10. From Open to Large-Scale Randomised Cell Transplantation Trials in Huntington´s Disease: Lessons from the Multicentric Intracerebral Grafting in Huntington’s Disease Trial (MIG-HD) and Previous Pilot Studies
Anne-Catherine Bachoud-Lévi
11. Pluripotent Stem Cell-derived neurons for Transplantation in Huntington´S Disease
Meng Li and Anne E. Rosser
12. Advanced Imaging of Transplant Survival, Fate, Differentiation, and Integration
Nadja Van Camp, Elsa Diguet and Philippe Hantraye
13. Rehabilitation Training in Neural Restitution
Susanne Clinch, Monica Busse, Mate D. Döbrössy and Stephen B. Dunnett
Description
Functional Neural Transplantation IV: Translation to Clinical Application, Volume 230 provides the current status of cell transplantation in the nervous system, with a focus on the conditions for achieving structural repair and functional recovery after brain damage or in neurodegenerative disease. New to this release are chapters that delve into the Mechanisms and Use of Neural Transplants for Brain Repair, Reprogramming of Somatic Cells: iPS and iN Cells, Brain Repair from Intrinsic Cell Sources: Turning Reactive Glia into Neurons, and Ex Vivo Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Neurological Disorders, Preparation, Characterization and Banking of Clinical-grade Cells for Neural Transplantation.
As the fourth in a periodic series of updates at 5-7 year intervals, this volume highlights recent developments related to the application of advances in cellular and molecular science, providing an understanding of the fundamental principles of neuroplasticity and regeneration in the brain and spinal cord, and also addressing the topic of the power of pluripotent stem cells to generate new sources of precisely specified neurons for utilization in brain repair.
Readership
Experimental and clinical neuroscientists in the field of neurodegenerative disease, plasticity and advanced cellular therapeutics, seeking state of the art critical reviews on the current status and future prospects of cell-based therapy in neuroregenerative medicine. The critical reviews are written by the leaders in their specialization areas, and are likely to be of value and interest to post-graduate research students, advanced medical trainees, post-doctoral scientists and established faculty who are moving into or already engaged in the field
About the Serial Volume Editors
Stephen B. Dunnett Serial Volume Editor
Dunnett is a behavioural neuroscientist who started a lifelong collaboration with the Björklund team in 1979 to explore the functional consequences of cell transplantation method in animal models of neurodegenerative disease, in particular involving cell replacement and repair of the basal ganglia. He has developed models and novel methods of motor and cognitive assessment to apply behavioural analysis not simply to assess functional efficacy of implanted cells, but as a tool to study the mechanisms of cell integration, circuit reconstruction and functional repair. In parallel his laboratory originated the first UK trial of cell transplantation in Huntington’s disease, and provides the source of clinical grade cells for further ongoing trials in Parkinson’s disease.
Affiliations and Expertise
Cardiff University, Cardiff, UK
Anders Bjorklund Serial Volume Editor
As a neuroanatomist and developmental neurobiologist, during the 1970s Björklund’s lab originated reliable methods for transplantation of embryonic tissues into brain that pioneered practical cell transplantation in the central nervous system, providing the basis for technologies that are now used by laboratories world-wide. In parallel, work in the field has progressed from basic anatomical and developmental studies in experimental animals, via applications for assessing cell replacement and repair using primary and stem cells in the damaged brain, and now underpinning the majority of methods in development for cell therapy in patients. His laboratory continues to analyse the fundamental neurobiology and principles of cell transplantation, regeneration and integration in the CNS, as well as originating the first trials of effective clinical cell transplantation (for Parkinson’s disease) in patients
Affiliations and Expertise
Lund University, Lund, Sweden