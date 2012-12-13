Functional Neural Transplantation III, Volume 201
1st Edition
Primary and Stem Cell Therapies for Brain Repair, Part II
Chapter 1. Introduction (Part II)
Chapter 2. Transplantation in the future
1 Constraints
2 Future directions
Chapter 3. Neural differentiation and support of neuroregeneration of non-neural adult stem cells
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Adult non-neural stem cells
3 Bone marrow cells/umbilical cord blood cells
4 Endothelial cells/endothelial progenitor cells
5 Mesenchymal stem/stromal cells
6 Adult stem cells with greater potency
7 Adult stem cell grafts for stroke
8 Conclusions
Chapter 4. Stem cell repair of striatal ischemia
1 Introduction
2 Transplantation of NSPCs in stroke
3 Endogenous neural stem cells in stroke
4 Conclusions
Chapter 5. In vivo imaging of cell transplants in experimental ischemia
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Cell tracking by MRI
3 Cell tracking by OI
4 Cell tracking by PET
5 Multimodal cell tracking approaches
6 Conclusions
Chapter 6. Bone marrow stem cells in experimental stroke
1 Introduction
2 The impact of MSC transplantation in experimental stroke models: structural and functional changes
3 Intravenous delivery of human MSCs in a nonhuman primate model of stroke as a prelude to Phase I human clinical study
4 Clinical studies in stroke patients utilizing intravenously applied hMSCs
5 Prospects
Chapter 7. Advantages and challenges of alternative sources of adult-derived stem cells for brain repair in stroke
1 Introduction
2 Adult stem cells
3 Neural stem cells
4 Mesenchymal stromal cells
5 Extraembryonic tissue stem cells
6 Umbilical cord blood
7 Adipose tissue
8 Menstrual blood
9 Breast milk
10 Teeth
11 Induced pluripotent stem cells
12 Autologous versus allogeneic
13 Co-transplantation and combination therapy
14 Other factors
15 Mode of action
16 Conclusions
Chapter 8. Prospects for stem cell-derived therapy in stroke
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Early clinical experience
3 Trials using neural cells
4 Trials using bone marrow-derived cells
5 Trials using autologous mesenchymal or marrow stromal cells
6 Increasing translational success for future clinical application
7 Current clinical products and approaches
8 Current cell therapies targeting the acute phase
9 Cell therapies targeting the subacute phase
10 Cell therapies targeting chronic stroke
11 Factors to enhance endogenous stem cell therapy
12 Cell delivery approaches
13 Patient selection
14 Clinical trial development
15 Future prospects
Chapter 9. Generation of retinal cells from pluripotent stem cells
1 Introduction
2 Embryogenesis and retinal development
3 Induction of retinal progenitors from pluripotent stem cells
4 Directed differentiation of mature retinal photoreceptor cells
5 Generation of retinal pigment epithelial cells
6 Differentiation of other types of retinal neural cells
7 Producing three-dimensional retinal tissue
8 Perspective on pluripotent stem cell-derived retinal cells
Chapter 10. Generation of cortical neurons from pluripotent stem cells
1 Introduction
2 A primitive pathway of specification of the forebrain/telencephalon
3 Modulating dorsoventral identity and neuronal specification
4 Generation of a diverse array of pyramidal neurons in vitro
5 Specification of cortical areal identity from ESCs: Surprising insights from in vivo transplantation
6 Corticogenesis from pluripotent stem cells: perspectives and challenges for models of disease and brain repair
Chapter 11. Repair involves all three surfaces of the glial cell
1 Three surfaces of glia
2 Responses to injury
3 The olfactory system
4 Repair by OEC transplants
5 The pathway hypothesis
Chapter 12. Current status of myelin replacement therapies in multiple sclerosis
1 Inflammatory destruction of central nerve cables
2 Myelin maintains axonal integrity
3 Obstacles facing remyelination
4 Regenerative medicine in MS
5 Exogenous cell therapy
6 Endogenous cell therapy
7 Future outlook
Chapter 13. Stem cell-based treatments for spinal cord injury
1 Introduction
2 Epidemiology
3 Pathogenesis
4 Stem cells
5 Embryonic stem cells
6 Oligodendrocyte progenitors cells
7 Motor neuron progenitors
8 Neural stem cells
9 Mesenchymal and hematopoietic stem cells
10 Purity
11 Challenges for clinical translation
12 Regulatory agencies
Chapter 14. The challenges of long-distance axon regeneration in the injured CNS
Abbreviations
1 Spinal cord injury demographics and general information
2 Pathology of SCI: Acute
3 Pathology of SCI: Subacute/chronic
4 Cases of successful CNS regeneration
5 Extrinsic factors that impede axon regeneration in the injury spinal cord
6 Intrinsic factors that limit the neuronal growth response after injury
7 Conclusions
Chapter 15. Schwann cell transplantation
1 Introduction
2 Earlier studies of SC transplantation
3 More recent SC transplantation studies
4 The SC graft/host spinal cord interface
Chapter 16. Generation of motor neurons from pluripotent stem cells
1 Introduction
2 Toward the genesis of motor neurons from stem cells
3 Derivation of motor neurons from ES cells
4 iPS cell-derived motor neurons
5 Direct conversion of fibroblasts into induced motor neurons
6 Summary and future directions
Chapter 17. Transplantation of mesenchymal stem cells in ALS
1 Introduction
2 Stem cell transplantation as a therapeutic strategy
3 Growth factors and ALS
4 Mesenchymal stem cells
5 Translation into the clinic
6 Allogenic versus autologous MSCs for transplantation
7 Characterization and manufacture of cell product for transplantation
8 How to get cells where they are needed?
9 Intraparenchymal delivery
10 Intramuscular grafting
11 MSCs as immunomodulatory agents: Intravenous and intrathecal delivery
12 How many cells need to be injected?
13 Clinical trial design
14 Conclusions
Description
This issue of Progress in Brain Research is split over 2 volumes, bringing together cutting-edge research on Functional Neural Transplantation. The 2 volumes review current knowledge and understanding, provide a starting point for researchers and practitioners entering the field, and build a platform for further research and discovery.
About the Serial Volume Editors
Stephen B. Dunnett Serial Volume Editor
Dunnett is a behavioural neuroscientist who started a lifelong collaboration with the Björklund team in 1979 to explore the functional consequences of cell transplantation method in animal models of neurodegenerative disease, in particular involving cell replacement and repair of the basal ganglia. He has developed models and novel methods of motor and cognitive assessment to apply behavioural analysis not simply to assess functional efficacy of implanted cells, but as a tool to study the mechanisms of cell integration, circuit reconstruction and functional repair. In parallel his laboratory originated the first UK trial of cell transplantation in Huntington’s disease, and provides the source of clinical grade cells for further ongoing trials in Parkinson’s disease.
Affiliations and Expertise
Cardiff University, Cardiff, UK
Anders Bjorklund Serial Volume Editor
As a neuroanatomist and developmental neurobiologist, during the 1970s Björklund’s lab originated reliable methods for transplantation of embryonic tissues into brain that pioneered practical cell transplantation in the central nervous system, providing the basis for technologies that are now used by laboratories world-wide. In parallel, work in the field has progressed from basic anatomical and developmental studies in experimental animals, via applications for assessing cell replacement and repair using primary and stem cells in the damaged brain, and now underpinning the majority of methods in development for cell therapy in patients. His laboratory continues to analyse the fundamental neurobiology and principles of cell transplantation, regeneration and integration in the CNS, as well as originating the first trials of effective clinical cell transplantation (for Parkinson’s disease) in patients
Affiliations and Expertise
Lund University, Lund, Sweden