Functional Movement Development Across the Life Span - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781416049784, 9781455757589

Functional Movement Development Across the Life Span

3rd Edition

Authors: Donna Cech Suzanne Tink Martin
eBook ISBN: 9781455757589
eBook ISBN: 9781437715484
eBook ISBN: 9781455777044
Paperback ISBN: 9781416049784
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd August 2011
Page Count: 374
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Providing a solid foundation in the normal development of functional movement, Functional Movement Development Across the Life Span, 3rd Edition helps you recognize and understand movement disorders and effectively manage patients with abnormal motor function. It begins with coverage of basic theory, motor development and motor control, and evaluation of function, then discusses the body systems contributing to functional movement, and defines functional movement outcomes in terms of age, vital functions, posture and balance, locomotion, prehension, and health and illness. This edition includes more clinical examples and applications, and updates data relating to typical performance on standardized tests of balance. Written by physical therapy experts Donna J. Cech and Suzanne "Tink" Martin, this book provides evidence-based information and tools you need to understand functional movement and manage patients' functional skills throughout the life span.

Key Features

    • Over 200 illustrations, tables, and special features clarify developmental concepts, address clinical implications, and summarize key points relating to clinical practice.
    • A focus on evidence-based information covers development changes across the life span and how they impact function.
    • A logical, easy-to-read format includes 15 chapters organized into three units covering basics, body systems, and age-related functional outcomes respectively.

    Table of Contents

    Unit 1: Definition of functional movement
    1.  Functional independence: a lifelong goal
    2.  Theories affecting development
    3.  Motor development and motor control
    4.  Motor learning and motor control
    5.  Evaluation of function
    Unit 2: Body systems contributing to functional movement
    6.  Skeletal system changes
    7.  Muscle system changes
    8.  Cardiovascular and pulmonary system changes
    9.  Nervous system changes
    10.  Sensory system changes
    Unit 3: Functional movement outcomes
    11.  Vital functions
    12.  Posture and balance
    13.  Locomotion
    14.  Prehension
    15.  Health and fitness

    Details

    No. of pages:
    374
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Saunders 2012
    Published:
    Imprint:
    Saunders
    eBook ISBN:
    9781455757589
    eBook ISBN:
    9781437715484
    eBook ISBN:
    9781455777044
    Paperback ISBN:
    9781416049784

    About the Author

    Donna Cech

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Associate Professor, Department of Physical Therapy, Midwestern University, Downers Grove, IL

    Suzanne Tink Martin

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Professor Emerita of Physical Therapy, University of Evansville, Evansville, IN

    Request Quote

    Tax Exemption

    We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.