Functional Microbial Genomics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125215336, 9780080925035

Functional Microbial Genomics, Volume 33

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Brendan Wren Nick Dorrell
eBook ISBN: 9780080925035
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125215336
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th December 2002
Page Count: 428
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
16900.00
14365.00
200.86
170.73
140.00
119.00
230.00
195.50
175.00
148.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

GENOME SEQUENCE ANALYSIS Annotation of genomes
From sequence to consequence: in silico hypothesis generation and testing
The atlas visualisation of genome-wide information

CONSTRUCTION OF DNA MICROARRAYS Microarray design for bacterial genomes Glass slides microarrays for bacterial genomes

COMPARAIVE NUCLEIC ACID ANALYSIS Representational display analysis of Cdna and genome comparisons Application of DNA microarrays for comparative and evolutionary genomics Gene expression during host-pathogen interactions: approaches to bacterial mRNA extraction and labelling for microarray analysis High throughput in vivo screens: signature-tagged mutagenesis Further strategies for signature-tagged mutagenesis and the application of oligonucleotide microarrays for the quantitation of DNA-tagged strains

PROTEOME ANALYSIS Advances in bacterial proteome analysis Discovery of protein-protein interaction using two-hybrid systems

SECTION V APPLICATIONS OF MICROBIAL GENOMICS Cloning the metagenome: Culture-independent access to the diversity and functions of the uncultivated microbial world Reverse vaccinology: from genome to vaccine Microbial genomics for antibiotic target discovery

CASE STUDIES - BACTERIA Helicobacter pylori functional genomics
Streptomyces coelicolor A3(2): from genome sequence to function Functional analysis of the Bacillus subtilis genome

SECTION VII CASE STUDIES - PARASITES Plasmodium falciparum DNA microarrays and interpretation of data Functional analysis of the Plasmodium falciparum genome using transfection Chromosome fragmentation as an approach to whole genome analysis in trypanosomes

Description

Functional Microbial Genomics, edited by two leading experts in the field, provides the researcher with an up-to-date collection of articles on post-genome technologies central to studying the function of microorganisms.

Since the release of the first complete genome sequence of a free-living organism in 1995, over 100 microbial genomes have been completely sequenced. The advent of new technologies for post-genomic analyses has allowed the rapid exploitation of this genome sequence information, heralding a golden era in microbial research. Functional Microbial Genomics provides in-depth accounts from scientists working with these new technologies explaining both the techniques and the ways in which they have been applied to the study of gene function in different microbial species.

Methods in Microbiology is the most prestigious series devoted to techniques and methodology in the field. Established for over 30 years, Methods in Microbiology will continue to provide you with tried and tested, cutting edge protocols to directly benefit your research.

Key Features

  • Bioinformatic approaches to genome sequence analysis
  • Details the design, construction and applications of DNA microarrays
  • Covers advances in bacterial proteome and metagenome analysis
  • Describes functional genomic approaches for novel antibiotic target and vaccine candidate discovery
  • Presents case studies where functional genomic analyses have revolutionized our understanding of model species

Readership

Micro and molecular biologists, geneticists, parasitologists, virologists, pharmacologists, biotechnologists

Details

No. of pages:
428
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080925035
Hardcover ISBN:
9780125215336

Reviews

Praise for the Series: "An invaluable resource for the detailed analysis of cellular gene function and genome architecture." —NATURE

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

Brendan Wren Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, U.K.

Nick Dorrell Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.