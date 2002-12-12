Functional Microbial Genomics, Volume 33

GENOME SEQUENCE ANALYSIS Annotation of genomes

From sequence to consequence: in silico hypothesis generation and testing

The atlas visualisation of genome-wide information

CONSTRUCTION OF DNA MICROARRAYS Microarray design for bacterial genomes Glass slides microarrays for bacterial genomes

COMPARAIVE NUCLEIC ACID ANALYSIS Representational display analysis of Cdna and genome comparisons Application of DNA microarrays for comparative and evolutionary genomics Gene expression during host-pathogen interactions: approaches to bacterial mRNA extraction and labelling for microarray analysis High throughput in vivo screens: signature-tagged mutagenesis Further strategies for signature-tagged mutagenesis and the application of oligonucleotide microarrays for the quantitation of DNA-tagged strains

PROTEOME ANALYSIS Advances in bacterial proteome analysis Discovery of protein-protein interaction using two-hybrid systems

SECTION V APPLICATIONS OF MICROBIAL GENOMICS Cloning the metagenome: Culture-independent access to the diversity and functions of the uncultivated microbial world Reverse vaccinology: from genome to vaccine Microbial genomics for antibiotic target discovery

CASE STUDIES - BACTERIA Helicobacter pylori functional genomics

Streptomyces coelicolor A3(2): from genome sequence to function Functional analysis of the Bacillus subtilis genome

SECTION VII CASE STUDIES - PARASITES Plasmodium falciparum DNA microarrays and interpretation of data Functional analysis of the Plasmodium falciparum genome using transfection Chromosome fragmentation as an approach to whole genome analysis in trypanosomes