Functional Microbial Genomics, Volume 33
1st Edition
GENOME SEQUENCE ANALYSIS
Annotation of genomes
From sequence to consequence: in silico hypothesis generation and testing
The atlas visualisation of genome-wide information
CONSTRUCTION OF DNA MICROARRAYS Microarray design for bacterial genomes Glass slides microarrays for bacterial genomes
COMPARAIVE NUCLEIC ACID ANALYSIS Representational display analysis of Cdna and genome comparisons Application of DNA microarrays for comparative and evolutionary genomics Gene expression during host-pathogen interactions: approaches to bacterial mRNA extraction and labelling for microarray analysis High throughput in vivo screens: signature-tagged mutagenesis Further strategies for signature-tagged mutagenesis and the application of oligonucleotide microarrays for the quantitation of DNA-tagged strains
PROTEOME ANALYSIS Advances in bacterial proteome analysis Discovery of protein-protein interaction using two-hybrid systems
SECTION V APPLICATIONS OF MICROBIAL GENOMICS Cloning the metagenome: Culture-independent access to the diversity and functions of the uncultivated microbial world Reverse vaccinology: from genome to vaccine Microbial genomics for antibiotic target discovery
CASE STUDIES - BACTERIA
Helicobacter pylori functional genomics
Streptomyces coelicolor A3(2): from genome sequence to function Functional analysis of the Bacillus subtilis genome
SECTION VII CASE STUDIES - PARASITES Plasmodium falciparum DNA microarrays and interpretation of data Functional analysis of the Plasmodium falciparum genome using transfection Chromosome fragmentation as an approach to whole genome analysis in trypanosomes
Description
Functional Microbial Genomics, edited by two leading experts in the field, provides the researcher with an up-to-date collection of articles on post-genome technologies central to studying the function of microorganisms.
Since the release of the first complete genome sequence of a free-living organism in 1995, over 100 microbial genomes have been completely sequenced. The advent of new technologies for post-genomic analyses has allowed the rapid exploitation of this genome sequence information, heralding a golden era in microbial research. Functional Microbial Genomics provides in-depth accounts from scientists working with these new technologies explaining both the techniques and the ways in which they have been applied to the study of gene function in different microbial species.
Methods in Microbiology is the most prestigious series devoted to techniques and methodology in the field. Established for over 30 years, Methods in Microbiology will continue to provide you with tried and tested, cutting edge protocols to directly benefit your research.
Key Features
- Bioinformatic approaches to genome sequence analysis
- Details the design, construction and applications of DNA microarrays
- Covers advances in bacterial proteome and metagenome analysis
- Describes functional genomic approaches for novel antibiotic target and vaccine candidate discovery
- Presents case studies where functional genomic analyses have revolutionized our understanding of model species
Readership
Micro and molecular biologists, geneticists, parasitologists, virologists, pharmacologists, biotechnologists
Praise for the Series: "An invaluable resource for the detailed analysis of cellular gene function and genome architecture." —NATURE
Brendan Wren Series Volume Editor
London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, U.K.
Nick Dorrell Series Volume Editor
London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, UK