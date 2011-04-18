Functional Imaging, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics, Volume 22-2
1st Edition
Authors: Alexandra Golby Peter M Black
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455704729
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 18th April 2011
Page Count: 224
Description
This issue of Neurosurgery Clinics will focus on Functional Imaging. Guest Editors Alexandra Golby and Peter Black will divide the issue into three parts:Technique, Neurological Functions and Clinical Applications, and Special Neurosurgical Situations.
About the Authors
Alexandra Golby Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Neurosurgery and Radiology, Harvard Medical School; Associate Surgeon, Director of Image-guided Neurosurgery, Clinical Co-Director, AMIGO; Co-Director, Clinical Functional MRI, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Department of Neurosurgery, Boston, MA, USA
Peter M Black Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Neurosurgery, Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts
